Russia-Ukraine latest news: Kyiv condemns British fighters' death sentence as legally invalid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Millimaci
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Peter the Great
    Tsar and 1st Emperor, founder of the Russian Empire
  • Aiden Aslin
    British foreign volunteer
Aiden Aslin (pictured in a cell) and Shaun Pinner were captured in Mariupol in April, after both had spent several years serving in the Ukrainian army - Reuters
Aiden Aslin (pictured in a cell) and Shaun Pinner were captured in Mariupol in April, after both had spent several years serving in the Ukrainian army - Reuters

The death sentences handed down from a pro-Russian court to British nationals fighting for Ukraine should be considered null and void, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman has said.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were found guilty of “mercenary activities” by a court in eastern Ukraine’s separatist regions.

"The so-called 'trial' of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied Ukrainian territories is of no significance," Oleh Nikolenko told the Interfax Ukraine agency.

"Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality; they undermine the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war.

"The Ukrainian Government will continue to make every effort to release all the defenders of Ukraine."

He stressed that all foreign citizens fighting as part of Ukraine's armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel, and protected as prisoners of war.

Russia is expected to use the death sentence handed down to the British men to intensify its push for a prisoner exchange with a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

02:14 AM

Ukrainian army still a thorn in Russia's side

The Ukrainian army has said Kyiv's forces continue to frustrate Russian attempts to take the fiercely contested eastern city of Severodonetsk.

"The occupiers, with the help of motorised rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a regular operational update on Thursday evening.

It said Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Severodonetsk.

The Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region, where Severodonetsk is located, said "fierce battles" continue to engulf the city.

In a Telegram post, Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces continued to shell the neighbouring city of Lysychansk using large-calibre weapons which "pierce even concrete".

"It is extremely dangerous for civilians to remain, even in shelters," Mr Haidai said.

01:46 AM

In pictures – trail of destruction continues

An injured man makes his way past a burning college after a strike in Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
An injured man makes his way past a burning college after a strike in Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
A man carries a child as they make their way along the street in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A man carries a child as they make their way along the street in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A local resident reacts to what remains of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
A local resident reacts to what remains of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

01:26 AM

Today's top stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • On The Money — Biden’s snag: High prices, low approval

    New inflation data comes out tomorrow and it’s not looking good for anybody. We’ll also look at an uptick in jobless claims and rising gas prices. But first, a preview of tonight’s hearing conducted by the Jan. 6 committee. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom…

  • Putin compared himself to Peter the Great, Russia's first emperor, in trying to justify his invasion of Ukraine

    Putin said Peter the Great's 18th century war with Sweden was to "return" land that was rightfully Russia's and compared it to his actions in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine city Odessa's economy to suffer as beaches close

    STORY: The once busy Black Sea beaches in the Ukrainian resort Odessa are deserted.The white sand where tourists used to sunbathe are now littered with mines, while police patrol the boardwalks. In early May, Russian forces pounded the port with missiles, leaving buildings in Odessa in ruin. Reeling from the war, the local economy is now set to take a huge hit to its tourism industry this year. Ukraine's military planted mines along the coast of the southwestern port city in case of a Russian amphibious assault, cordoning off the beaches to ensure civilians don't get hurt.Military spokeswoman for the region Nataliia Humeniuk says the measures are a necessary sacrifice to aid the war effort.“We realize that tourism and the recreational business are an important element for the economy. But we also realize that if we don’t hold the defense of our region, there will be no economy. So, we try to find a maximum compromise to give business a possibility to function without hurting the economy.”No foreigners are arriving on Odessa's beaches for a holiday, leaving just internally displaced people, aid workers and journalists. All groups tourism office owner Oleksandr Babich says he works with for free in a display of charity and gratitude.“Tourism, you understand, is not only about street tours; it is hotels, restaurants, souvenirs, all kinds of beach services; it is things related to the cultural sector – theaters are actively visited during the summer season, different concerts. It was very big money. I don’t know how the city economy will do without them.”Some residents can't imagine life without the sea and sand, leading to reports of rule breakers dipping their toes into the water under the cover of night.But others say that summering on the beach is a small price to pay for advancing the war effort.“The military said not to go there. Why would you go there? This is the summer we will have. I think everything will end quickly, we will have our victory.”

  • Russian TV's bizarre claim Boris Johnson's popularity will dive when Britons are executed

    The latest claim was made by a Russian TV presenter known as 'Putin's voice' and relates to three British fighters facing the death penalty.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Sees Way to Curb Oil; Fighters Get Death

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a plan to block European and UK firms from insuring tankers carrying Russian oil could slow shipments of crude and cut off a source of funding for the Kremlin to pay for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With

  • The situation in regions: a missile strike on Zhytomyr Region, numerous instances of shelling in Donbas

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 09:16 The Russian invaders continue to actively shell the east and south of Ukraine, resulting in casualties in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and the occupiers are already transporting their families to cities in the Kherson region.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 June 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Republican senator claims South Dakotans need AR-15s to 'shoot prairie dogs'

    Sen. John Thune's comments on AR-15s being needed for prairie dog hunting come weeks after Sen. Bill Cassidy claimed people need the weapons to defend themselves from "feral pigs."

  • War Rap: Ukraine War Fuels Angry Voice for Furious Generation of Rappers

    Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone.

  • Did Stimulus Checks Cause Inflation?

    America stayed afloat during the pandemic thanks to a $5 trillion avalanche of money transferred from the government back to the people during 2020-21. The biggest share, according to The New York...

  • Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices

    Food import bills will reach a record high this year and food markets are likely to tighten around the world, according to a glum new forecast by a U.N. food agency. The Food Outlook, issued twice a year by the Food and Agriculture Organization, also found that “many vulnerable countries are paying more but receiving less food” in imports. The report issued Thursday by the Rome-based agency noted that developing countries are reducing imports of cereals, oilseeds and meats, reflecting their inability to cover the price increases.

  • Russia attacking Ukraine food targets to scare world, says regional governor

    Russia is attacking food and agriculture targets in Ukraine in order to scare the world into agreeing a deal to reopen the Black Sea on Moscow's terms, the head of the region where a major agricultural storage facility was struck on Sunday said. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, where Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals over the weekend, said Moscow wanted to make global food shortages "look like a catastrophe". "They want to do this because they are trying to trade about opening the Black Sea" in the hope of a deal that might allow Ukrainian and Russian grain to use the waterway, possibly in exchange for an easing of sanctions, Kim told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

  • Ukraine's 'endless caravan of death': More bodies found in Mariupol

    As war victims are collected, fears of a global food crisis escalate because millions of tons of grain have piled up in the besieged country's silos.

  • Belgian royals in DR Congo: King Philippe laments racism of colonial past

    King Philippe is on a week-long visit to DR Congo at the invitation of President Félix Tshisekedi.

  • Randall Cobb serving as extension of Aaron Rodgers for young Packers WRs

    Aaron Rodgers hasn't been around for much of the offseason, but Randall Cobb has. The veteran WR is teaching "Playing with Aaron Rodgers 101" to the Packers rookies.

  • Putin is the ‘main threat for global security,’ Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov says

    Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss crypto adoption and NFTs as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine war: Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner sentenced to death

    Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, were charged with being foreign mercenaries.

  • U.S. Lacks a Clear Picture of Ukraine's War Strategy, Officials Say

    WASHINGTON — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has provided near-daily updates of Russia’s invasion on social media; viral video posts have shown the effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian forces; and the Pentagon has regularly held briefings on developments in the war. But despite the flow of all this news to the public, U.S. intelligence agencies have less information than they would like about Ukraine’s operations and possess a far better picture of Russia’s militar

  • Refineries cash in as petrol prices soar

    A lack of capacity to process crude oil has helped to drive fuel prices to record levels

  • Disney Hints at Building Another Huge Star Wars Attraction

    When Walt Disney bought Lucasfilm, the owner of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and a few other less-beloved properties, people immediately began imagining how the company would integrate Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Yoda, and the rest of the stars of that franchise into its theme parks. Disney already had "Star Tours" at Disney Hollywood Studios and Disneyland. The theme park had much bigger plans for Star Wars once it had spent $4 billion acquiring it from creator George Lucas and in the summer of 2019 it added Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, an immersive land set on the fictional planet of Batuu at both Hollywood Studios in Florida and Disneyland in California.