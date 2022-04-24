Russia-Ukraine latest news: Kyiv repels 'numerous assaults' along Donbas line of contact

Rescuers carry a woman out of a damaged building in Odessa on Saturday after a reported missile strike. - HANDOUT/State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has "repelled numerous Russian assaults" along the line of contact in Donbas this week, British military intelligence has said.

Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest update.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," it added.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, prepares for a visit from the most senior officials yet to visit Kyiv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, as the war enters its third month.

But Mr Zelensky warned he would call off peace talks if Russia killed any of the last defenders of Mariupol, the besieged southern port city where a steel factory was struck by air strikes this weekend.

Meanwhile, eight people died in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Saturday, the regional governor said.

07:59 AM

I'd like to see more from France and Germany, says Dowden

France and Germany could be doing more to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia, according to a Cabinet minister.

Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party chairman, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "I would like to see more, but the Prime Minister is engaging on precisely that point.

"So, earlier this week he had a call not just with President Biden but also President Macron and the leaders of other countries such as Germany.

"There is a desire for us all to do it but it would be good to see more from France and Germany as well."

07:44 AM

Eight people die in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Eight people died and two were injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Saturday, Serhiy Haidai, the region's governor, wrote in a post on social media.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

In a Telegram post, he wrote that six people died when the towns of Hirske and Zolote were hit on Saturday.

Two more people were reportedly found dead under the rubble of a destroyed house in the town of Popasna, he added.

07:41 AM

Ukraine’s Orthodox worshippers turn away from Moscow during Easter

Father Myhailo Syvak, a 35-year old priest at the Cathedral of the Holy Intercession in Lviv, tells me that his parishioners are willing to die “for our freedom and our independence”.

He does not just mean the freedom of their state.

Fr Syvak supports the autonomous Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which in 2018 declared its independence from the Russian Orthodox leadership of Patriarch Kirill in Moscow.

Since the beginning of the war, dozens of parishes in Lviv have officially joined the UOC; nationwide, it is estimated that around half of all Orthodox parishes are looking to make a similar break.

But some Ukrainian priests remain loyal to Mr Kirill and are accused of preaching against resistance to the invasion, even of giving away the movements of Ukrainian troops.

07:39 AM

Top US officials to visit Kyiv on Sunday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were to visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's request for more powerful weapons after months of combat with invading Russian forces.

The visit, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, would be the highest-level visit by US officials to the country since the start of the war on February 24.

As the war enters its third month, there is no end in sight to the fighting that has shocked the world, killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.

"Tomorrow we will discuss this exact list of weapons that are essential for us and the pace of deliveries," Zelensky told a dramatic Saturday evening news conference in an underground metro station.

"We would like to have... powerful heavy weapons. As soon as we have (more weapons), as soon as there are enough of them, believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied."