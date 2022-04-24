Russia-Ukraine latest news: Large fire rages at Russian fuel depot in Bryansk near Ukraine's border

Explosions and large fire at an oil storage depot in Bryansk city - News Scan

A large fire has broken out at a Russian fuel depot on the Ukrainian border acting as a logistics base for Vladimir Putin's forces.

Emergency services said the blaze began around 2am Moscow time (11pm GMT) at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba facility in Bryansk, owned by the oil pipeline company Transneft. No injuries have been reported.

Bryansk is an administrative centre 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border, and Russian officials said last week that Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area.

It comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and its defence secretary pledged additional military aid to Ukraine in the first official US visit to Kyiv since the invasion, including advanced weapons, and a return of US envoys to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update that Russia had made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, however its decision to besiege rather than attack Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant has "exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness".

06:47 AM

Russia 'downs two Ukrainian drones in Russia's Kursk region'

Russian air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones in Russia's Kursk region which borders Ukraine, regional governor Roman Starovoyt wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He said there were no casualties. The report could not be immediately verified.

06:44 AM

Blinken: Russia is failing in war aims and Ukraine 'succeeding'

After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and "Ukraine is succeeding."

The trip by Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February, though Washington refused to confirm any travel plans.

They told Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelensky, and his advisers that the US would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

"We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people. This was, in our judgment, an important moment to be there to have face-to-face conversations in detail," Mr Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Mr Austin said Zelensky's response to the aid was deep appreciation for what was being given but "he has the mindset that they want to win and we have the mindset that we want to help them win."