Russia-Ukraine latest news: Liz Truss says 'nothing is off the table' as G7 plots more sanctions

Boris Johnson is facing demands from across the political spectrum to ramp up Britain's response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine after No 10 was criticised on Tuesday for weak sanctions against Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister is likely to come under fire in the Commons on Wednesday over the punishment doled out to Kremlin-linked oligarchs and banks by the Government in response to Russian aggression.

The Foreign Secretary said on Wednesday that "nothing is off the table" to stop Vladimir Putin's incursion into Ukraine. Writing in The Times Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said she had held a call with G7 allies to "agree the next package" of sanctions, while No 10 insisted there was more to come if Russia did not back down from manoeuvres in eastern Ukraine where troops had been sent into the Donbas region under the guise of being "peacekeepers".

But the sanctions offering was branded as "gruel" by the Liberal Democrats' Layla Moran, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said "we must be prepared to go further".

Western officials increasingly believe Mr Putin is preparing to launch a full invasion, a move which could lead to thousands of casualties.

04:37 AM

Rising concern in Asia about wider impact of Russia's actions

President Biden, the US president, is in talks with Asia’s economic powerhouses to garner their support for potentially crushing sanctions and export control packages, Foreign Policy reported.

Washington is believed to have the backing of Singapore, Japan and Taiwan for plans to implement restrictive export controls on Russia as part of a broader sanctions package aimed at crushing Russia’s economy and technology sectors if the Kremlin goes ahead with a full invasion of Ukraine.

All three are major producers of semiconductors, computer chips, and other high-end technological exports that are crucial to Russia’s economy and access to basic household and electronic items and even the import of smartphones and cars.

The move reflects rising concern in Asia about the wider economic and political impact of President Putin’s actions.

Taiwan, in particular, is closely monitoring the crisis and the West’s response to it, anxious that it could embolden Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to escalate his long-held ambition to take the democratic island of 23.5 million people by force.

The US plan follows a new playbook that uses the “Foreign Direct Product Rule” to extend US jurisdiction over products made with US software or technology, even if those products are made abroad by foreign companies without other ties to the United States.

03:53 AM

Australia 'always stands up to bullies', says Scott Morrison

Australia on Wednesday morning joined the US, the European Union, Canada, Germany and Britain to impose sanctions on Russia after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions in Ukraine.

Australia will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals it believes were responsible over the country's actions against Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners," he said. "I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process."

03:24 AM

Sanctions explained

Boris Johnson announced the “first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia” on Wednesday after Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Monday.

It came as US announced sanctions and Western allies Japan and Australia said on Wednesday morning that they would impose their own economic punishments on Moscow.

But what are the sanctions and will they make Vladimir Putin think twice? We explain how they work and what might happen next.

03:04 AM

Liz Truss defends UK sanctions

The Government was criticised on Tuesday for its sanctions against Russia following Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

However, Mr Johnson and Downing Street insisted this was only the "first barrage" of measures, where "very high net wealth individuals" Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg - who he described as "cronies" of the Russian president - were targeted.

The sanctions, which include UK asset freezes, a travel ban and prohibition on British individuals and businesses dealing with them, were also tabled against Russian banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

Ms Truss said Britain will "use every lever at our disposal to stop (Putin) in his tracks".

Writing in The Times, Ms Truss said: "Nothing is off the table."

She said: "We have a long list of those complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership. Should Russia refuse to pull back its troops we can keep turning up the heat, targeting more banks, elites and companies of significance."

02:47 AM

