Russia-Ukraine latest news: Mayor of Melitopol ‘kidnapped by Russian troops’

The mayor of southern Ukraine's Melitopol was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying the city, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov," Ukraine's parliament said on Twitter.

It said the mayor was seized when he was at the city's crisis centre dealing with supply issues.

In a video message late on Friday, Mr Zelensky confirmed the abduction, calling Mr Fedorov "a mayor who bravely defends Ukraine and the members of his community".

"This is obviously a sign of weakness of the invaders... They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities," he said.

"The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself... The acts of the Russian invaders will be regarded like those of Islamic State terrorists."

02:04 AM

US imposes new sanctions on Russian billionaire and members of Putin spokesman's family

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. Friday's measures extend to his wife and two adult children. They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov's civil servant salary," the Treasury said in a news release.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

01:45 AM

Don't send your children, Zelensky tells Russian mothers

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the mothers of Russian soldiers to prevent their sons being sent to war in Ukraine.

"I want to say this once again to Russian mothers, especially mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign country," Zelensky said in a video address released on Telegram.

"Check where your son is. And if you have the slightest suspicion that your son could be sent to war against Ukraine, act immediately" to prevent him being killed or captured, he said.

"Ukraine never wanted this terrible war. And Ukraine does not want it. But it will defend itself as much as necessary," he added.

On Wednesday, Russia for the first time acknowledged the presence of conscripts in Ukraine and announced that a number of them had been taken prisoner.

01:41 AM

