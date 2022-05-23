Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow to focus on further developing ties with China

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Moscow - Reuters

Moscow will focus on developing relations with China and would consider offers from the West to re-establish ties depending if they are needed, Russia's foreign minister has said.

Sergei Lavrov, in a question and answer session at an event in Moscow on Monday, said Western countries had espoused "russophobia" since Russia began its invasion on Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov said the country was working to replace goods imported from Western countries and in future would rely only on "reliable" countries not beholden to the West.

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Mr Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.

"We must cease being dependent in any way on supplies of absolutely everything from the West for ensuring the development of critically important sectors for security, the economy or our homeland's social sphere."

Mr Lavrov said Moscow's goal was to work on further building its ties with China.

"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," he said.

"In addition to direct revenue for the state budget, this is a chance to develop (Russia's) far east and eastern Siberia."

02:28 AM

Today marks three months of war

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, with Tuesday marking three months since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said since the start of the invasion, the Russian army had launched 1,474 missile strikes at Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles.

"The vast majority was aimed at civilian objects," Mr Zelensky said.

More than 3,000 air strikes by Russian aircraft and helicopters have also targeted Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos - AFP

02:06 AM

01:25 AM

Zelensky confirms 87 deaths in Desna

Russia's attack on the Ukrainian town of Desna in the Chernihiv region last week resulted in 87 deaths, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky confirmed the death toll in his nightly video address on Monday, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The clearance of debris in Desna in the Chernihiv region has been completed. 87 dead. And these were only four missiles," he said.

The town's death toll could be one of the largest of any single strike during the war.

A crater is seen in the courtyard at a compound, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Desna - Reuters

01:18 AM

