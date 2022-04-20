Russia-Ukraine latest news: Peace talks doomed because of 'crocodile' Putin, says Johnson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
- Boris JohnsonPrime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Boris Johnson has said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail and compared holding talks with Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.
The Prime Minister said dealing with the Russian president was like "a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws" and said it was vital that the West continued arming Ukraine.
"It is very hard to see how the Ukrainians can negotiate with Putin now given his manifest lack of good faith," Mr Johnson said.
"His strategy, which is evident, is to try engulf and capture as much of Ukraine as he can and perhaps to have some sort of negotiation from a position of strength."
The PM said Putin had made it clear that he wants to take more Ukrainian territory and could launch a renewed assault on the country's capital, Kyiv.
Putin boasted on Wednesday night that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as "Satan II", which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.
The United States described the test as "routine" and said it was not considered a threat.
Follow the latest updates below.
01:46 AM
Troops ignore Russian ultimatums
Remaining Ukrainian troops holed up in a vast steel works in Mariupol have ignored ultimatums by Russia to surrender and made clear on Wednesday that their stance had not changed.
David Arakhamia, a senior Ukrainian negotiator, said in an online post that he and fellow negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak were in constant contact with Ukrainian forces in the city.
"Today, in a conversation with the city defenders, a proposal was put forward to hold direct negotiations, on site, on the evacuation of our military garrison," Mr Arakhamia said.
"For our part, we are ready to arrive for such negotiations at any time as soon as we receive confirmation from the Russian side."
Inside the Azovstal steelworks: The sprawling underground city standing between Vladimir Putin and the fall of Mariupol
01:40 AM
Ukraine offers to hold Mariupol talks with Russia
Senior Ukrainian negotiators have offered to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol without conditions in a bid to evacuate troops and civilians from the besieged port city.
Negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday that the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Wednesday of failing to observe a local ceasefire agreement long enough to allow large numbers of women, children and elderly people to flee the city, which has been largely pounded to rubble by Russian forces.
01:25 AM
Vladimir Putin tests ‘Satan II’
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night boasted that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as "Satan II", which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.
The "superheavy" 200-tonne intercontinental ballistic missile was a "present to Nato", according to the Kremlin, and would make Moscow's enemies "think twice".
Putin's sabre-rattling came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension, coinciding with the first days of the next phase of Russia's eight-week-old war in Ukraine as its troops began their assault on the eastern Donbas region.
READ MORE: Vladimir Putin tests ‘Satan II’ – a nuclear missile with a dozen warheads that can hit ‘anywhere in world’
01:19 AM
Today's top stories
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night boasted that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as "Satan II", which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world
From the comfort of his Kremlin office, Putin watched as a Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile smashed into a target in Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula, almost 5,500 miles away
The Pentagon has said Ukraine would receive spare parts and not complete fighter jets after Washington was forced to confirm the contents of its latest arms shipment to Kyiv
Germany pointed the finger at Britain as it sought to deflect a growing international row over its refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine
A street in Ukraine has been named after Boris Johnson after he was hailed for leading the international response to the Russian invasion
Sir Keir Starmer must formally retract allegations that Boris Johnson criticised the BBC over its Ukraine coverage, the Conservative Party chairman demanded on Wednesday night
Putin told schoolchildren he dreams of bringing peace to Donbas – just as Russian forces were intensifying their bombardment of Ukrainian soldiers