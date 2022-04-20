Russia-Ukraine latest news: Peace talks doomed because of 'crocodile' Putin, says Johnson

Grace Millimaci
·4 min read
Grace Millimaci
  • Vladimir Putin
  • Boris Johnson
An aerial view taken on April 12 shows the city of Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack - ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP
An aerial view taken on April 12 shows the city of Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack - ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP

Boris Johnson has said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail and compared holding talks with Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.

The Prime Minister said dealing with the Russian president was like "a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws" and said it was vital that the West continued arming Ukraine.

"It is very hard to see how the Ukrainians can negotiate with Putin now given his manifest lack of good faith," Mr Johnson said.

"His strategy, which is evident, is to try engulf and capture as much of Ukraine as he can and perhaps to have some sort of negotiation from a position of strength."

The PM said Putin had made it clear that he wants to take more Ukrainian territory and could launch a renewed assault on the country's capital, Kyiv.

Putin boasted on Wednesday night that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as "Satan II", which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.

The United States described the test as "routine" and said it was not considered a threat.

Troops ignore Russian ultimatums

Remaining Ukrainian troops holed up in a vast steel works in Mariupol have ignored ultimatums by Russia to surrender and made clear on Wednesday that their stance had not changed.

David Arakhamia, a senior Ukrainian negotiator, said in an online post that he and fellow negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak were in constant contact with Ukrainian forces in the city.

"Today, in a conversation with the city defenders, a proposal was put forward to hold direct negotiations, on site, on the evacuation of our military garrison," Mr Arakhamia said.

"For our part, we are ready to arrive for such negotiations at any time as soon as we receive confirmation from the Russian side."

Inside the Azovstal steelworks: The sprawling underground city standing between Vladimir Putin and the fall of Mariupol

Ukraine offers to hold Mariupol talks with Russia

This photo taken from the bombed Mariupol drama theatre shows the central avenue of Mariupol as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city - ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP
This photo taken from the bombed Mariupol drama theatre shows the central avenue of Mariupol as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city - ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP

Senior Ukrainian negotiators have offered to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol without conditions in a bid to evacuate troops and civilians from the besieged port city.

Negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday that the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Wednesday of failing to observe a local ceasefire agreement long enough to allow large numbers of women, children and elderly people to flee the city, which has been largely pounded to rubble by Russian forces.

Vladimir Putin tests ‘Satan II’

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in the Kremlin in Moscow - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in the Kremlin in Moscow - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night boasted that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as "Satan II", which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.

The "superheavy" 200-tonne intercontinental ballistic missile was a "present to Nato", according to the Kremlin, and would make Moscow's enemies "think twice".

Putin's sabre-rattling came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension, coinciding with the first days of the next phase of Russia's eight-week-old war in Ukraine as its troops began their assault on the eastern Donbas region.

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin tests ‘Satan II’ – a nuclear missile with a dozen warheads that can hit ‘anywhere in world’

