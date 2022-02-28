Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia 'used vacuum bomb', Ukraine ambassador claims

A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv - REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi

Ukraine's ambassador to the US says Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.

Oksana Markarova appealed to members of US Congress for more help as her country resists a "brutal war".

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," she said.

"The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

She said Ukraine was working actively with US President Joe Biden's administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

"They should pay, they should pay a heavy price," the ambassador said.

The White House reacted coolly to a proposal by Volodymyr Zelensky for a no-fly zone for Russian flights over Ukraine, saying US participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow.

01:45 AM

Russians advance on Kyiv: What's happening on the ground

Kyiv's outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia's advance and held on to the capital and other key cities

The US says the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts. Russia still lacks control of Ukrainian airspace

As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself

A Russian military convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was no more than 17 miles (25km) from Kyiv's city centre, according to satellite imagery from Maxar

The convoy was believed to be 17 miles (25km) long, but additional satellite imagery showed it stretching for 40 miles. Maxar said newer images covered a wider area and were less obscured by clouds.

Several homes and other buildings were seen burning near roads where the convoy is travelling

01:37 AM

Taiwan sends 27 tonnes of medical supplies

Taiwan has sent 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine.

The Taiwanese government said on Tuesday that it was extending a helping hand as a member of the "democratic camp" in the international community.

Taiwan has joined with Western allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing's threats against the island.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the supplies left on Monday night on a flight to Frankfurt and would be sent to Ukraine via "appropriate routes and channels".

01:03 AM

Disney boycotts Russia

The Walt Disney Company says it is pausing the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The company also said it would work with its NGO partners to provide "urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance" to refugees.

It comes as conflict continues to rage across the region, with thousands of Ukrainian citizens forced to flee their homes across the country's borders.

Fighting has been ongoing for several days, following the commencement of military operations by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Disney said future business decisions in Russia would be based on "the evolving situation".

Turning Red will not be released in Russia, Disney said - PIXAR

12:53 AM

Russia convoy may actually be 40 miles long

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a US company has said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border.

A satellite image from Maxar which appears to show Russian troops and equipment in Khilchikha, Belarus - REUTERS

12:41 AM

Ukraine foreign minister says US promised more help

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday morning that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

"In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the US support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Mr Kuleba said on Twitter.

"I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."

12:39 AM

Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27km) reported earlier in the day.

Maxar Technologies said additional ground force deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32km) north of the Ukraine border.

12:37 AM

Sanctions compound airline industry woes

Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans and Washington did not rule out similar action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Industry officials said the Biden administration would ban Russia from US airspace. The White House said on Monday that although barring Russian flights was not off the table, it had yet to make a decision.

Senator Dick Durbin voiced his support for the ban: "Other countries have done it in Europe and turning the lights out at the airport on those guys isn't a bad idea."

A European official said the EU had full confidence Washington would follow suit.

12:35 AM

