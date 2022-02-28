Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia 'used vacuum bomb', Ukraine ambassador claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh White
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv - REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi
A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv - REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi

Ukraine's ambassador to the US says Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.

Oksana Markarova appealed to members of US Congress for more help as her country resists a "brutal war".

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," she said.

"The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

She said Ukraine was working actively with US President Joe Biden's administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

"They should pay, they should pay a heavy price," the ambassador said.

The White House reacted coolly to a proposal by Volodymyr Zelensky for a no-fly zone for Russian flights over Ukraine, saying US participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow.

Follow the latest updates below.

01:45 AM

Russians advance on Kyiv: What's happening on the ground

  • Kyiv's outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia's advance and held on to the capital and other key cities

  • The US says the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts. Russia still lacks control of Ukrainian airspace

  • As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself

  • A Russian military convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was no more than 17 miles (25km) from Kyiv's city centre, according to satellite imagery from Maxar

  • The convoy was believed to be 17 miles (25km) long, but additional satellite imagery showed it stretching for 40 miles. Maxar said newer images covered a wider area and were less obscured by clouds.

  • Several homes and other buildings were seen burning near roads where the convoy is travelling

01:37 AM

Taiwan sends 27 tonnes of medical supplies

Taiwan has sent 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine.

The Taiwanese government said on Tuesday that it was extending a helping hand as a member of the "democratic camp" in the international community.

Taiwan has joined with Western allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing's threats against the island.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the supplies left on Monday night on a flight to Frankfurt and would be sent to Ukraine via "appropriate routes and channels".

01:03 AM

Disney boycotts Russia

The Walt Disney Company says it is pausing the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The company also said it would work with its NGO partners to provide "urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance" to refugees.

It comes as conflict continues to rage across the region, with thousands of Ukrainian citizens forced to flee their homes across the country's borders.

Fighting has been ongoing for several days, following the commencement of military operations by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Disney said future business decisions in Russia would be based on "the evolving situation".

Turning Red will not be released in Russia, Disney said - PIXAR
Turning Red will not be released in Russia, Disney said - PIXAR

12:53 AM

Russia convoy may actually be 40 miles long

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a US company has said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the Ukraine border.

A satellite image from Maxar which appears to show Russian troops and equipment in Khilchikha, Belarus - REUTERS
A satellite image from Maxar which appears to show Russian troops and equipment in Khilchikha, Belarus - REUTERS

12:41 AM

Ukraine foreign minister says US promised more help

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday morning that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

"In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the US support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Mr Kuleba said on Twitter.

"I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."

12:39 AM

Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27km) reported earlier in the day.

Maxar Technologies said additional ground force deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32km) north of the Ukraine border.

12:37 AM

Sanctions compound airline industry woes

Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans and Washington did not rule out similar action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Industry officials said the Biden administration would ban Russia from US airspace. The White House said on Monday that although barring Russian flights was not off the table, it had yet to make a decision.

Senator Dick Durbin voiced his support for the ban: "Other countries have done it in Europe and turning the lights out at the airport on those guys isn't a bad idea."

A European official said the EU had full confidence Washington would follow suit.

12:35 AM

Today's top stories

  • Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes after the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities killed potentially dozens of civilians including three children who were "incinerated alive"

  • The White House on Monday reacted coolly to a proposal by Volodymyr Zelensky for a no-fly zone for Russian flights over Ukraine, saying US participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow

  • The British Army will on Tuesday warn soldiers not to travel to Ukraine to take up arms as it risks triggering a major escalation in the conflict

  • Britain will allow 100,000 extra Ukrainians with immediate family in the UK to come to the country in the wake of the Russian invasion

  • Russians are fleeing to the West in what may be their last chance before a new Iron Curtain falls, with some desperately walking across borders in the middle of the night

  • British-made anti-tank weapons, Turkish drones and even commercial satellites have helped Ukraine score a series of unexpected battlefield victories against Russia's massive army

Recommended Stories

  • Cluster bombs

    Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

  • Russia used vacuum bomb during invasion, Ukrainian ambassador claims

    ‘The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large,’ the ambassador told reporters

  • 'We warned you': Canadian officials continue to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Canadian officials continue to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.

  • Guest Opinion: Under-the-radar implications of Russia's move on Ukraine

    There are some deep changes Vladimir Putin's adventure is putting in our world that the media seems to be missing.

  • ‘You want a show?’ Watch drunk traveler melt down then get shocked at Orlando airport

    A wild scene went down at Orlando International Airport last week that was caught on camera.

  • 'American Idol' contestant's stunning Black Lives Matter ballad

    American Idol&nbsp;saved the best for last during its Season 20 premiere Sunday as 26-year-old songwriter Taylor Fagins gave the most powerful audition of the night. Fagins was the only Idol contestant to sing an original song during the season premiere. His Black Lives Matter ballad titled "We Need More," which he wrote just three days after George Floyd's murder in 2020, brought chills down the spines of all three judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. "This is for you," Fagins whispered before singing the first line of his song, "Ahmaud Arbery, you went for a run 'cause you probably felt free. Ahmaud Arbery, your run had an end that nobody could see." Fagins's continued singing, "Little Black boys don't run outside, or play with water guns at night. They run away from red and white blue lights, and little Black boys don't go to stores, or use their pockets anymore. Can someone tell them what they're living for? They want more." The second verse of Fagins's song was dedicated to Breonna Taylor as he sang, "I bet your sleep felt so peaceful and pure. Oh, Breonna Taylor, your peace was ended by police, burglars. Oh, little Black girls don't close their eyes or walk the streets alone at night. They turn their cameras on when they see white. And little Black girls don't open doors or use their pockets anymore. Can someone tell them what they're living for?" Fagins's performance was all the more impactful since it aired just days after Ahmaud Arbery's killers were convicted on federal hate crime charges and three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Following Fagins's performance, Richie shared, "That's pretty powerful. You know, I have to tell you something. That's very heavy. I wasn't birthed until what was happening until the '60s. And those songs were there, too. What I'm emotional about is... we need your song in 2022. How disgusting. That was very powerful. I'm very proud of you." Bryan shared, "Gosh, man, don't hold back on your feelings and don't hold back on what life shows you and always write about it. I mean, that was a really, really magical kind of moment for me where I just took every ounce of it in. And it was special," while Perry stated, "I'm glad you didn't keep all that to yourself. Activism comes in so many different forms. And it seems that art has the most impact at the end of the day. I just think you should continue your process and hopefully influence a better world." In the end, Fagins received three resounding yeses from the judges and a ticket to Hollywood.

  • Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter auditions for ‘American Idol’

    Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of Aretha Franklin, auditioned for American Idol during Sunday’s episode on ABC. Grace, 15, went before […] The post Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter auditions for ‘American Idol’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukrainian refugees flee violence, families take shelter as Russian invasion continues

    On day five of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency estimated that 500,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries. Meanwhile, families still in Ukraine are taking shelter underground to escape Russian attacks.

  • Ukrainian pilots arrive in Poland to pick up donated fighter jets

    The Ukrainian parliament on Monday tweeted that Europe was sending 70 fighter planes to Ukraine.

  • Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

    How the Twitterverse is taking Russian billionaires to task.

  • Two of Russia's richest billionaires are speaking out against Russian invasion of Ukraine as sanctions slam the country's economic elite

    The businessmen are some of the first Russian elites to protest the war, as sanctions attempt to cripple the country's finance and energy sectors.

  • Ukraine and Russia are still fighting for control of the skies 5 days into the war, US defense official says

    Photos and videos have surfaced online appearing to show Ukrainian weapon systems engaging enemy air assets as the battle rages on.

  • U.S. Fears Putin Will Throw Mother of All Hissy Fits if Kyiv Attack Fails

    (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)As Russian forces try to encircle Kyiv, the Biden administration is growing concerned that if Russia’s efforts to take Ukraine’s capital city aren’t as successful as Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes, the situation in Ukraine could spiral even further. U.S. intelligence has suggested that Putin’s likely plan is to encircle and then take Kyiv—with hopes and dreams of installing a pro-Kremlin regime in Ukraine—but things are already not g

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • NBC Journalist Appears To Wonder Why U.S. Wouldn't Just Attack Russian Convoy

    Foreign correspondent Richard Engel came under fire after questioning if West would "watch in silence" rather than hit Russia -- even with nuclear war as a risk.

  • Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for attending 'appalling and wrong' white nationalist event: 'This is unacceptable'

    His latest rebuke comes despite his pledge to restore both far-right lawmakers to their committee assignments if Republicans retake the House.

  • 17-mile-long Russian convoy reaches outskirts of Kyiv

    17-mile-long Russian convoy reaches outskirts of Kyiv

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Milwaukee assistant city attorney who backed Putin on Russia Today TV, worked for anti-Islamic groups is fired

    A notice to the city's Department of Employee Relations cited "job performance" as the reason for Jennifer DeMaster's firing.