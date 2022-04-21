Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia has rejected proposal for Easter truce, says Zelensky

Locals and refugees from Eastern Ukraine attend a masterclass titled 'Easter painting in a bomb shelter' in order to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions in Lviv, Ukraine, - MYKOLA TYS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still had hopes for peace.

Mr Zelensky made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

In other developments, Mr Zelensky warned Ukrainians living in areas of southern Ukraine under Russian control not to provide Russians with their IDs because they could be used "to falsify a so-called referendum on our land" in order to create a Moscow-friendly government.

"This is a real possibility," he said in his nightly video address to the nation. "Beware."

Mr Zelensky's comments came as Russian forces captured 42 villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, and Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his troops had gained control of Mariupol following months of intense fighting.

02:32 AM

Biden bans Russian ships from US ports over Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, joining Canada and European nations in the latest step to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters first reported Biden's planned action on Thursday and had reported in early March that the ban was under consideration by the White House.

"That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian entity, will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None," Mr Biden said on Thursday.

02:10 AM

New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol

Satellite images released on Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.

Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of "hiding their military crimes" by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.

01:49 AM

US to host Ukraine-focused defense talks in Germany

01:27 AM

