Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russians 'want to destroy everything' as they attack key cities

Olga Khomenko, 67, looks for remains of her son, a 38-year-old who died when his car was hit by a shell from a Russian tank outside the village of Mala Rogan near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Russian troops have advanced in eastern Ukraine, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour.

In his nightly address to the nation on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky called the situation in Donbas "extremely difficult" and said Russian forces were mounting a massive assault on Severodonetsk and several other cities.

"All the strength of the Russian army which they still have was thrown there for the offensive," he said. "The occupiers want to destroy everything there."

Mr Zelensky said supplying Ukraine with rocket-propelled grenades, tanks, anti-ship missiles and other weapons is "the best investment in maintaining stability in the world and in preventing many serious crises that Russia is planning or has already provoked".

"The longer this war lasts, the greater will be the price of protecting freedom not only in Ukraine, but also in the whole free world."

12:16 AM

Russia bedding in for a long war in Ukraine

Three months to the day since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymr Zelensky mourned the thousands of Ukrainian men and women who have perished.

Mr Zelensky renewed calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners, saying arms for Kyiv were the best investment in stability in the world.

But in Moscow, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made it clear Russia was bedding in for a long war in Ukraine.

"We will continue the special military operation until all the objectives have been achieved," Shoigu said, using Moscow's name for the war.

12:07 AM

Kateryna among the innocent people losing homes

Kateryna Kostiantynivna walks with a neighbor to her shell-damaged home on May 24, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. She said three Russian shells hit her house the first week of the war. Although she has remained living in an adjacent family home, the neighborhood remains without electricity - John Moore/Getty Images

Kateryna Kostiantynivna, above, walked with a neighbour to her shell-damaged home in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

She said three Russian shells hit her house during the first week of the war.

Although she has remained living in an adjacent family home, the neighbourhood remains without electricity.

Kateryna Kostiantynivna walks through her shattered home while recalling first week of the Russian invasion - John Moore/Getty Images

Kateryna Kostiantynivna stands her shattered home while recalling first week of the Russian invasion - John Moore/Getty Images

Kateryna Kostiantynivna walks through her shattered home while recalling first week of the Russian invasion - John Moore/Getty Images

12:02 AM

