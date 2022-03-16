Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russians spit out 'scum and traitors' like gnats, Putin warns West

This satellite image taken on March 15 and released on March 16 shows Kherson airbase on fire after an airstrike against Russian forces occupying the base - Planet Labs PBC/AFP via Getty Images

It comes as US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million for Ukraine's military and said Putin is a "war criminal".

Fighting continued in Kyiv's suburbs, depriving thousands of people heat and clean water.

Powerful explosions thundered in the region around Kherson, a strategic port near the Black Sea. Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to Russian air assets stationed at the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops seized early in the war, the Ukraine military's General Staff said on Wednesday night.

04:32 AM

Refugees arrive in Russia's Rostov region

Thirteen buses carrying around 300 refugees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have arrived in Russia's Rostov region, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

People from Mariupol wait for registration in the temporary accommodation centre for refugees in the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov region, Russia - ARKADY BUDNITSKY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:27 AM

Ukrainian military forces tackle Kherson airport

A satellite image shows destroyed Russian helicopters on the tarmac and Russian ground forces deployment at Kherson airfield, Ukraine - MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late on Wednesday.

It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment.

Ukraine's military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken by Planet Labs PBC and analysed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the air base.

Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore fresh water supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

The General Staff said Russia's ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities had largely stalled.

04:13 AM

Ukraine demands ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia held talks again on Wednesday by video.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mikhailo Podolyak, said Ukraine demanded a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine from a number of countries.

"This is possible only through direct dialogue" between Mr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said on Twitter.

An official in Mr Zelensky's office told The Associated Press the main subject under discussion was whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where the borders would be.

The official said Ukraine was insisting on the inclusion of one or more Western nuclear powers in the negotiations and on the signing of a legally binding document with security guarantees for Ukraine. In exchange, the official said, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral status.

04:06 AM

Putin: Traitors will be spit out on the pavement

Vladimir Putin, in a speech to Cabinet members and regional leaders, warned against attempts by the West to use Russians who oppose his rule to bring about the "destruction of Russia".

The Russian president said: "But any people, and even more so the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths, spit them out on the pavement.

"A natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country."

12:47 AM

Young Russian soldiers swapped for mayor

Rescued Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was swapped for nine captured Russian soldiers aged 20 and 21.

Dasha Zarivna, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian presidency, said on Ukrainian television late on Wednesday that the released Russians were extremely young.

"These are basically children, conscripts, who according to the Russian defence ministry are not present in Ukraine," Ms Zarivna said.

"But the whole world sees again that they are there."

12:43 AM

Melitopol mayor released after Russian abduction

The mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol has been released, days after Kyiv said he was abducted by invading Russian forces.

Ukraine handed over nine captured soldiers to secure his freedom.

According to the Ukrainian president and parliament, mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying Melitopol because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy".

A video posted on Telegram showed President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to him on the phone and telling him he was "happy to hear the voice of a man alive".

Mr Fedorov replied he was "much better".

"Thank you for not abandoning me. I will need one or two days to recover and then I will be at your disposal to contribute to our victory," he said.

The mayor was seized while at the city's crisis centre dealing with supply issues.

Mr Zelensky on Saturday called on the leaders of France and Germany to help secure his release.

The mayor of Dniprorudne, another town in southern Ukraine, was also abducted on Sunday, drawing strong condemnation from the European Union.

12:22 AM

Ireland opens support centres in three cities for Ukrainians

Ireland has issued more than 5,000 PPS numbers to Ukrainian refugees since the war began, allowing them to work and access state support.

The country has also confirmed the opening of new support centres in three cities for refugees fleeing the conflict.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said on Thursday that three city centre hubs, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, would help Ukrainian refugees obtain PPS numbers and social welfare support and give them access to other state services.

Ireland has already taken in more than 7,000 refugees since the war began.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said Ireland had granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through a reception facility at Dublin Airport.

12:00 AM

