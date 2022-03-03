Russia-Ukraine latest news: US says Nato is 'ready for conflict' after Kremlin seizes nuclear plant

Nato is "ready for a conflict" if needed, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned.

Speaking in Brussels alongside the Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Blinken said: “Nato is a defensive alliance. We don't want conflict. But if the conflict comes to us, we are ready for it.

"We will protect every inch of Nato territory".

Overnight, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was seized by Russian forces after it came under attack earlier in the night.

The plant was targeted by Russian rockets and gunfire on Thursday, causing a fire onsite and worries over radiation levels. Ukraine's president called the attack an act of "nuclear terrorism".

The plant is Europe’s largest for nuclear power and accounts for 25 per cent of Ukraine's electricity.

Citing Ukrainian officials, Reuters reports the plant is now under Russian control.

Dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas

Dockers in the UK have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the TUC union said.

The Boris Vilkitskiy was last seen in the English Channel and is now reporting its status as "For Orders" as of 7.33am.

The Guardian reported that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain in south east England with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

Ukrainian conflict escalates

Russia blames nuclear plant attack on Ukrainian saboteurs

Russia's defence ministry has blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, in an incident that provoked international condemnation of Moscow, a week into its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian defence ministry spokesman said the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area had been under Russian control since Feb. 28.

"However, last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

He said that a Russian national guard patrol was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group on territory adjacent to the plant.

Nato chief slams Russian 'recklessness'

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has decried Russia's "recklessness" over the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and demanded Moscow stop the war against its neighbour.

"Overnight we have also seen reports about the attack against the nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging good faith in diplomatic efforts," Mr Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting with Western foreign ministers.

He went on to reiterate the views of Antony Blinken, repeating the alliance is prepared "to protect and defend every inch of Nato territory".

'Mouldy' German missiles no good for Ukraine

About 700 anti-aircraft missiles set to be donated by Germany to Ukraine are inoperable because they have been stored in "mouldy" boxes, according to a report.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel said on Friday morning that Berlin had intended to deliver 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine but on closer inspection it was found that a third of the missiles were no longer operational.

The newspaper claimed that some of the rockets were also at least 35 years old and had stopped being used by the German army in 2012 due to a corroded or oxidised propellant charge.

Der Spiegel also said the wooden boxes in which the rockets were stored were so mouldy that in November soldiers were only allowed to enter the storage facilities where the missiles were kept if they wore protective equipment.

Everything remains on the table in terms of sanctions: Josep Borrell

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said that all options remained on the table about new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will consider everything," Mr Borrell told reporters when asked about new sanctions, and specifically about the possible suspension of the EU's gas imports from Russia.

"Everything remains on the table," he added on his arrival to a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.

Nato 'ready for conflict': Antony Blinken

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Nato is "ready for a conflict" if needed.

Speaking in Brussels alongside the Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Blinken said: “Nato is a defensive alliance. We don't want conflict. But if the conflict comes to us, we are ready for it.

"We will protect every inch of Nato territory".

France activates crisis cell at nuclear watchdog

France has activated the crisis cell at its ASN nuclear watchdog body after an earlier fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, French Energy Minister Barbara Pompili has said.

Mr Pompili added in a tweet that no changes regarding radiation levels had been signalled.

Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant spread alarm across world capitals before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre had been extinguished.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant map

Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47

Forty-seven people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential district of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, regional authorities have announced, updating an earlier death toll of 33 killed.

Rescue work had to be suspended on Thursday due to heavy shelling, according to the local emergency services.

BBC 'blocked' in Russia as Moscow accuses broadcaster of undermining political situation

Access to some of the BBC has been “blocked” in Russia after Moscow accused the broadcaster of undermining the political situation, reports Verity Bowman.

A Russian communications watchdog restricted the BBC’s online presence in Russia, along with Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organisations offer a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for devastating foreign wars such as Iraq and corruption.

Radio Liberty's Russian service had spread "obviously fake socially significant information about the alleged Russian attack on Ukrainian territory", the Russian communications watchdog said.

You can read Verity's report in full here.

Russia conducts searches at shuttered human rights group

Russian law enforcement officers have carried out searches at the Moscow office of human rights group Memorial International as well as Civic Assistance, an organisation that helps migrants and refugees, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

It was not immediately clear what the searches were about and there was no comment from the police. Memorial International was ordered to shut down in December amid a sweeping crackdown.

'Reckless' attack on nuclear plant 'hugely concerning': Liz Truss

The foreign secretary has branded a Russian takeover of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "reckless" and "hugely concerning".

Liz Truss said she would seek an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the issue.

Ms Truss tweeted her statement as she arrived for an emergency meeting of G7, EU and Nato foreign ministers in Brussels.

The reckless attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is hugely concerning and we are relieved that the fire has been extinguished. We are seeking an urgent session of the @UN Security Council and will use all the legal and political means at our disposal to address the issue.

Several Ukrainian towns reduced to rubble after Russian shelling

'Doubly reprehensible' Russians continued shelling after plant fire: Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab said it was "doubly reprehensible" that Russian forces had continued to shell a nuclear site after Ukrainian emergency services had looked to put a fire out at Europe's largest power station.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News the Russians had inflicted a bombardment on a "very sensitive, precarious and dangerous facility" in Zaporizhzhia.

He said: "The fact that the Russians kept on bombarding after there was the fire and the Ukrainian emergency rescue team were trying to get to that makes it doubly reprehensible."

Mr Raab said the UN security council meeting being called for by Boris Johnson was needed to "ramp up the pressure on these appalling tactics we are seeing from the Kremlin".

China urges all sides to ensure safety of nuclear facilities

China's foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant that was later seized by Russian forces, according to Ukraine.

"We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion. Mr Wang said on Friday that China is "very concerned" about the situation.

'No leak' detected at Ukraine nuclear plant

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator has said that no leaks of radiation have been detected at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which caught fire overnight during a battle with Russian troops.

"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said.

Latest update from MoD

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vHxz2SoCNW



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zzFeOi729Y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 4, 2022

Russia jail those spreading 'fake' information about army

The lower house of the Russian parliament has passed a law which makes it a jailable offence to spread "fake" information about the armed forces.

The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

"If the fakes lead to serious consequences then imprisonment of up to 15 years threatens," the lower house of parliament, known as the Duma in Russian, said in a statement.

Nato 'should consider all options' when it comes to Russia conflict: Latvian foreign minister

Latvia's foreign minister has said Nato should "consider all options" when asked about entering direct conflict with Russia.

Edgars Rinkevics told the BBC's Today programme that governments "should not exclude" any recourse to stop the invasion.

Earlier, the programme heard from former Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who said other European countries should offer direct military support and "at least to close our skies to protect us from the threat".

Asked about the comments, Mr Rinkevics said: "I think we should consider all options but we should also understand, let's say, some Nato policies can be implemented only if those countries that have necessary assets agree on that."

He added that any decision would have to be voted for unanimously.

Asked whether Nato may instead be forced to broker an "uncomfortable" settlement with Russia, the minister replied: "Well, I think we must do everything that we can. That's why I'm saying that we should not exclude any options."

Refugees continue to flee in their hundreds of thousands

Moscow stock exchange to remain closed

The Russian government has announced the Moscow stock exchange will remain closed through at least March 8.

The exchange was closed on February 28 as Russia's economy went into free fall after Western sanctions. The exchange was originally closed until March 5.

Raab: We must come down hard on Putin

The US energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, says her department has activated its nuclear incident response team and is monitoring events at the plant. The Chinese foreign ministry also announced it was monitoring developments.

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, told Times Radio this morning: "It is clearly reckless, irresponsible and not only the fact they were shooting, bombarding that particular site, but when the Ukrainian emergency authorities were trying to put out the fire, the shelling continued.

"It must stop. We support the Ukrainians in dealing with the security situation there but also I think come down hard on Vladimir Putin.

"That's why the Prime Minister has called for an emergency United Nations security council meeting in New York so the entire international community can address this, because of course it is a much wider threat, given the nuclear implications.

"It is an affront to the world at large."

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant captured by Russian forces

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar has reportedly been seized by Russian forces after it came under attack earlier in the night.

The plant was targeted by Russian rockets and gunfire on Thursday, causing a fire onsite and worries over radiation levels.

Citing Ukrainian officials, Reuters is reporting it is now under Russian control.

The plant is Europe’s largest for nuclear power and accounts for 25 percent of Ukraine's electricity.

Nuclear power plant essential equipment unaffected and no change in radiation levels, says IAEA

Essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday, citing the country's regulatory authorities.

Ukraine had said the plant in the city was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.

"The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected 'essential' equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions," it said. "There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said."

Coinbase will follow the law if US imposes crypto sanctions on Russia

The CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong says his company will follow the law if the US imposes a ban on crypto currencies in Russia.

"Every US company has to follow the law - it doesn't matter if your company handles dollars, crypto, gold, real estate or even non financial assets. Sanctions laws apply to all US people and businesses."

Mr Armstrong added, however, that the risk of Russian oligarchs using crypto currency to avoid sanctions is relatively low due to it being more traceable than cash or gold, while also proving useful for ordinary Russian people.

“In addition, we are not preemptively banning all Russians from using Coinbase. We believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise.”

“Some ordinary Russians are using crypto as a lifeline now that their currency has collapsed. Many of them likely oppose what their country is doing, and a ban would hurt them, too. That said, if the US government decides to impose a ban, we will of course follow those laws.”

We've been seeing some questions/discussion around whether crypto can be used to avoid sanctions. A few thoughts...

Where Ukraine's nuclear reactors are located

Russian tech giant Yandex says might default

Russian tech giant Yandex warned on Thursday it may default on its debt after it was suspended from trading on New York's digital stock exchange.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange this week halted all listings of Russian companies until they explain how they will be impacted by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Yandex, which is legally headquartered in the Netherlands but has its main offices in Russia, said that it was not targeted by the sanctions.

"There are currently no regulatory restrictions on the ability of US, UK or EU persons to acquire and trade in Yandex's securities," it added.

Pictured: Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar

Shelling at nuclear power plant stops

The mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov says shelling at the Zaporizhzhya power plant has now stopped, according to local media.

Fire at nuclear power plant extinguished

Ukraine emergency services say they have extinguished the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

Aeroflot to continue carry passengers despite ban

Russia’s Aeroflot said it will continue to carry passengers despite being excluded from the sabre ticket booking system, RIA News reported.

The airline, which is the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia, was kicked off the marketplace used by travel agencies and travel websites on Thursday due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Announcing the ban on Thursday, Sabre CEO Sean Menke said: “Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts."

Airbnb suspends Russia operations

Home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus

Czechs ready to send 400 troops to boost Nato's eastern flank

The Czech Republic could contribute 400 troops to a battlegroup in neighbouring Slovakia as part of Nato's plans to bolster its eastern flank, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Thursday.

Nato has sought to strengthen its presence in eastern countries of the military alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which borders Slovakia and other central European nations like Hungary, Romania and Poland.

The new battlegroup would include troops from those countries along with Bulgaria, Ms Cernochova said.

The Czechs would send personnel for posts in command and connection, logistics, policing and a mechanised unit, she said.

Slovakia's defence minister said last Saturday that the country could host a battlegroup being formed that would include 1,200 foreign troops and a Patriot missile defence system manned by German and Dutch personnel.

US Energy Department monitoring nuclear plant fire

US Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the US Department of Energy has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring the situation in which a nuclear plant caught fire after it was attacked by Russian forces.

She said so far there has been no elevated radiation readings near the facility.

I just spoke with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the Zaphorizhizia nuclear plant. Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease.

'All of Europe' threatened by power plant shelling, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russia's shelling of a nuclear power station in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia could "directly threaten the safety of all of Europe".

One of the power station's - the largest in Europe - six reactors caught fire after it was attacked by Russia. While the reactor is under renovation, according to the power plant's spokesman, it still contains nuclear fuel.

In an early morning phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Mr Johnson vowed to seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting in a bid for a ceasefire.

Downing Street called the situation in Zaporizhzhia "gravely concerning".

"Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant," a spokeswoman for the PM's office said.

Russian tanks knew what they fired at when hitting plant, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Russian tanks had intentionally fired on the country’s major nuclear power facility in an attack that risked causing an accident of catastrophic proportions.

“Europe has to wake up [in the middle of the night]. The biggest European nuclear power plant is on fire. Right now, the Russian tanks are firing at the nuclear blocks. Those tanks have IR guidance systems, so they know what they fire at,” according to a translation tweeted by local journalist Victor Kovalenko.

“I am talking to Ukrainians, Europeans, anybody who knows the word Chernobyl, who knows how many deaths was caused by that explosion. It was a global catastrophe. Hundreds of thousands of people had to diminish the aftermath of that incident.”

Biden joins Zelensky in denouncing attack on nuclear plant

US President Joe Biden joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area where a nuclear plant had been shot and was on fire, and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Safety of nuclear power plant now secured

Ukrainian authorities say the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is now secured, AFP reports.

A fire broke out at the plant when it came under fire from Russian forces.

The director of the plant, Oleksandr Starukh, said "the nuclear safety is now guaranteed."

Only fourth power unit working at stricken plant

The third third power unit at the stricken nuclear power plant has been shut down with only the fourth working, reports local media.

❗️Important information from Zaporizhzhia NPP:



📍At the moment, the third power unit was shut down at the plant and only the fourth unit is working;

📍The radiation and fire safety conditions at the nuclear power plant are within normal limits. pic.twitter.com/qspIFz8O7x — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 4, 2022

In pictures: Anti-tank hedgehogs laid out in Kyiv

Power plant explosion could be ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’

An explosion at the nuclear plant where a fire has broken out could be 10 times larger than Chernobyl, said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

Firefighters have been prevented by Russian fire from putting out the blaze which erupted on Friday.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!

'No threat of radiation from power plant fire'

There is no threat of radiation spreading from the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, the plant's spokesperson has reportedly said.

The plant, which provides up to 25 per cent of the country's power generation, was struck by Russian bullets and rockets on Thursday, with elevated levels of radiation detected shortly after, according to officials.

According to Andrey Tuz, spokesman of the press service of the nuclear power plant, there is no threat of radiation spread.

Footage of fire at power plant

A video shared on social media appears to show CCTV footage of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant:

As a result of the shelling at the #Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a fire started. The exact location of the fire is being specified. CCTV cameras at the plant show flames and smoke.

