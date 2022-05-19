Russia-Ukraine latest news: Several dead after Russian missiles hit Chernihiv region

A uniformed soldier stands around a crater in the middle of a courtyard in Desna, Chernihiv - Reuters

Several people have been killed in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, after the village of Desna was struck by Russian missiles on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Addressing the nation in his nightly video address, President Zelensky called the missile strikes a "terrible blow" for Desna, which is located about 40 miles from the border with Belarus.

"There is an analysis of debris, many dead,” Mr Zelensky said.

"(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine, the Donbas is completely destroyed — all this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia."

The Ukrainian President claimed the strikes were a "deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible".

Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops continued their mission to liberate the Kharkiv region.

"In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure," he said.

"There's hell, and that's not an exaggeration. The brutal and absolutely pointless bombing of Severodonetsk... 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day.

"The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army - all this is not just hostilities during the war."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

02:08 AM

Ukrainians blocked from crossing into Zaporizhzhia

More than 1,000 cars with Ukrainians inside have been blocked from crossing into the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held territory, according to the regional military administration.

Several cars were stuck at a Russian checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka after attempting to evacuate on Friday.

"In Vasylivka, the occupiers have not allowed more than 1,000 cars to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine for the fourth day in a row," a post on Telegram stated.

Story continues

Women and children were among the evacuees in the cars, with the administration adding that most of them no longer had money for food and water.

A number of cars managed to evacuate to the city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

01:54 AM

In pictures: Kharkiv residents shelter from horrors of war

An elderly man rests in a city subway used as a temporary bomb shelter in Kharkiv, east Ukraine - AP

Kharkiv resident Tatiana, who has been living in an underground metro station for more than two months, packs her belongings to move home - Getty Images

12:35 AM

UK's medical aid donations to Ukraine to reach 11 million items

Medical aid donations from the UK to Ukraine will surpass more than 11 million items in the coming days after a fourth tranche of aid departed for delivery last week.

The supplies include 4.2 million doses of medicines – such as painkillers and antibiotics that are critical for treating infections caused by battlefield trauma and 1.5 million other items – including PPE and respirators.

Specialist brain and spinal injury equipment will be used to treat the severely injured, with further deliveries of ambulances expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The items in the latest deliveries total 5.78 million, bringing the UK's overall supply aid donations to 11.07 million.

Oksana lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded - AP

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends. As the medical emergency inflicted by Russia escalates, we have responded with life-saving medical supplies where they are needed most," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said Ukraine was in desperate need of medical supplies, with Vladimir Putin targeting healthcare facilities like maternity units, hospitals and ambulances.

"The UK’s support for our friends in Ukraine is unwavering, giving medicines and equipment they desperately need, which has saved tens of thousands of lives," he said.

12:14 AM

Zelensky thanks US for $40 billion aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the $40 billion emergency aid package, which received final congressional approval on Thursday.

The final vote was 86-11 and the bill will now go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

He also thanked the European Union for its support.

"And for our partners this is not just an expense or a gift. This is their contribution to security," Mr Zelensky said.

"For defending Ukraine also defends them from new wars and crises that Russia could provoke if it is successful in the war against Ukraine."

I praise the 🇺🇸 Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant 🇺🇸 contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by @POTUS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

12:09 AM

Today's top stories