Russia-Ukraine latest news: Several dead after Russian missiles hit Chernihiv region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chanel Zagon
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
A uniformed soldier stands around a crater in the middle of a courtyard in Desna, Chernihiv - Reuters
A uniformed soldier stands around a crater in the middle of a courtyard in Desna, Chernihiv - Reuters

Several people have been killed in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, after the village of Desna was struck by Russian missiles on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Addressing the nation in his nightly video address, President Zelensky called the missile strikes a "terrible blow" for Desna, which is located about 40 miles from the border with Belarus.

"There is an analysis of debris, many dead,” Mr Zelensky said.

"(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine, the Donbas is completely destroyed — all this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia."

The Ukrainian President claimed the strikes were a "deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible".

Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops continued their mission to liberate the Kharkiv region.

"In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure," he said.

"There's hell, and that's not an exaggeration. The brutal and absolutely pointless bombing of Severodonetsk... 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day.

"The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army - all this is not just hostilities during the war."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

02:08 AM

Ukrainians blocked from crossing into Zaporizhzhia

More than 1,000 cars with Ukrainians inside have been blocked from crossing into the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held territory, according to the regional military administration.

Several cars were stuck at a Russian checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka after attempting to evacuate on Friday.

"In Vasylivka, the occupiers have not allowed more than 1,000 cars to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine for the fourth day in a row," a post on Telegram stated.

Women and children were among the evacuees in the cars, with the administration adding that most of them no longer had money for food and water.

A number of cars managed to evacuate to the city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

01:54 AM

In pictures: Kharkiv residents shelter from horrors of war

An elderly man rests in a city subway used as a temporary bomb shelter in Kharkiv, east Ukraine - AP
An elderly man rests in a city subway used as a temporary bomb shelter in Kharkiv, east Ukraine - AP
Kharkiv resident Tatiana, who has been living in an underground metro station for more than two months, packs her belongings to move home&nbsp; - Getty Images
Kharkiv resident Tatiana, who has been living in an underground metro station for more than two months, packs her belongings to move home - Getty Images

12:35 AM

UK's medical aid donations to Ukraine to reach 11 million items

Medical aid donations from the UK to Ukraine will surpass more than 11 million items in the coming days after a fourth tranche of aid departed for delivery last week.

The supplies include 4.2 million doses of medicines – such as painkillers and antibiotics that are critical for treating infections caused by battlefield trauma and 1.5 million other items – including PPE and respirators.

Specialist brain and spinal injury equipment will be used to treat the severely injured, with further deliveries of ambulances expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The items in the latest deliveries total 5.78 million, bringing the UK's overall supply aid donations to 11.07 million.

Oksana lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded - AP
Oksana lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded - AP

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends. As the medical emergency inflicted by Russia escalates, we have responded with life-saving medical supplies where they are needed most," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said Ukraine was in desperate need of medical supplies, with Vladimir Putin targeting healthcare facilities like maternity units, hospitals and ambulances.

"The UK’s support for our friends in Ukraine is unwavering, giving medicines and equipment they desperately need, which has saved tens of thousands of lives," he said.

12:14 AM

Zelensky thanks US for $40 billion aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the $40 billion emergency aid package, which received final congressional approval on Thursday.

The final vote was 86-11 and the bill will now go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

He also thanked the European Union for its support.

"And for our partners this is not just an expense or a gift. This is their contribution to security," Mr Zelensky said.

"For defending Ukraine also defends them from new wars and crises that Russia could provoke if it is successful in the war against Ukraine."

12:09 AM

Today's top stories

  • The US is considering sending Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to sink Russian war vessels in the Black Sea and end the Kremlin’s naval food blockade

  • Several people have been killed following missile strike in a village in the Chernihiv region

  • A senior Chernobyl manager has been arrested after Ukrainian forces accused him of collaborating with the Russians attempting to seize the nuclear power plant

  • Russian troops are intensifying their attacks in the Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said

  • 12 civilians have been killed and more than 40 wounded by Russian shelling in the city of Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region

  • President Zelensky thanked the US for the $40 billion aid package, which got final congressional approval

  • US President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to the White House, where they discussed the latter two's application for Nato membership

  • The G7 countries committed $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate financing needs, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters

  • Russia said on Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered this week at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, after a desperate battle that has become emblematic of the nearly three-month-old war

  • The UK targeted more Russian airlines - Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines - with sanctions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US missiles could end Putin's food blockade

    The United States is considering sending Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to sink Russian war vessels in the Black Sea and end the Kremlin’s naval food blockade.

  • Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour

    The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking a House Republican for more information about a tour of the building the panel says he led the day before the deadly attack. The committee's letter to Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk on Thursday is the latest attempt by House investigators to obtain cooperation from GOP lawmakers in the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, Supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. “Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,“ wrote Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the chairman and vice-chairwoman of the committee.

  • Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs: History will cure Europes desire to let Putin save his face

    Denys Karlovskyy - Thursday, 19 May 2022, 23:01 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is convinced that history will cure those Europeans who are concerned with preserving the reputation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland

    Flanked by the leaders of Finland and Sweden, President Joe Biden forcefully supported their applications to join NATO on Thursday as Russia's war in the heart of Europe challenges the continent's security. The U.S. president rejected Turkey's opposition, insisting the two countries “meet every NATO requirement and then some." Biden walked to a White House Rose Garden appearance with his hands on the shoulders of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland for an event designed to emphasize U.S. backing of their NATO candidacies.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 May 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine war

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponizing food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what its invasion of Ukraine has not -- “to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.” Blinken said the meeting, which he chaired, was taking place “at a moment of unprecedented global hunger” fueled by climate change and COVID-19 “and made even worse by conflict.” Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, he said, its naval operations have sought to control access to the northwestern Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and to block Ukrainian ports which the United States assesses to be “a deliberate effort” to block safe passage and shut down shipping.

  • Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe

    The Vatican’s financial trial took a series of surreal turns Thursday when a former suspect-turned-star witness was thrown out of the tribunal and a defendant asserted in court documents that she escorted two emissaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin into the Holy See to negotiate the return of holy relics to the Russian Orthodox Church. The developments turned an otherwise mundane cross-examination of a onetime Vatican power broker about the Vatican's investment strategies into an unexpected drama. It underscored the peculiarity of the trial and the remarkable situation the Holy See found itself in after entrusting delicate diplomatic, financial and intelligence work to outsiders who who got in the door by impressing a cardinal.

  • UN chief `hopeful' of Ukraine grain deal to help food crisis

    With global hunger levels at a new high, the United Nations chief said Wednesday he is in “intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries and is “hopeful” of an agreement to allow the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensure Russian food and fertilizer have unrestricted access to global markets.

  • UN chief pleads with Putin to open Ukraine ports as he warns of famine, instability and mass migration

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in an effort to restore Ukrainian grain export as a global food crisis worsens.

  • War in Ukraine: Last Mariupol defenders surrender, face uncertain fate

    Nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who had held out inside Mariupol's pulverized steel plant have surrendered, Russia said Wednesday, as the battle that turned the city into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close.

  • Ukraine dismisses talk of nuclear plant supplying electricity to Russia

    RIA new agency earlier quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying the facility would provide energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter paid for it. Ukrenergo said Moscow was clearly trying to destabilise talks with the European Union about the possibility of boosting electricity exports.

  • Ukrainian soldiers leaving Mariupol could be tried for war crimes, claims Russia

    Ukraine said it hopes for a prisoner swap but Russia has said some soldiers could be investigated for war crimes

  • Russia prepares media trip from Rostov-on-Don to occupied Ukrainian cities - Pivden Operational Command

    Olha Hlushchenko - Thursday, 19 May 2022, 01:57 Russian invaders are preparing a so-called "media trip" for Russian and foreign media from Rostov-on-Don to the Ukrainian temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine.

  • U.S. warns of possible North Korean nuclear or missile test during Biden Asia trip

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. "We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan told a White House briefing.

  • Live updates |Congress approves $40B aid package to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the $40 billion aid package, which got final congressional approval on Thursday. “This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit is $5 billion “and so to survive in the war for freedom, we need quick and sufficient financial support.”

  • Ukraine Latest: US Steps Up Aid to Get Weapons on Battlefield

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden welcomed congressional passage of $40 billion in aid for Ukraine and announced a new package of weapons he said would be sent “directly to the front lines.”Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project China in Talks W

  • Russia's deputy PM arrives in occupied Kherson Oblast

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin visited Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, the Russian service of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported on May 17.

  • Italy's Catholic Church at crossroads over sexual abuse investigation

    Francesco Zanardi has spent the past 12 years documenting sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests in Italy, filling a vacuum he says is caused by the refusal of the country's Church thus far to launch a major investigation. When Italian bishops meet next week to elect a new president, Zanardi is hoping to see the start of a long overdue reckoning for the Church, whose leaders will discuss whether to commission an independent investigation of abuse similar to those carried out in France and Germany. From his apartment in the centre of Savona in northern Italy, Zanardi, 51, runs Rete l'Abuso (The Abuse Network), which has one of the largest digital archives on clerical sexual abuse in the country.

  • Ukrainians using e-bikes mounted with missiles to blow up Russian tanks

    The bikes are being utilised by the Ukrainian military to quickly and silently deploy soldiers to key positions.

  • Russia's 'wanted' list ensnares blogger, military analyst shedding light on Ukraine war

    Russian blogger Michael Nacke and military analyst Ruslan Leviev are wanted by Vladimir Putin for what they've uncovered about his army.