Russia-Ukraine latest news: Three British former special forces officers ‘killed in air strike near Polish border’

The Foreign Office is urgently investigating reports that three British former special forces officers were killed in the Russian air strike at the Yavoriv base near the Polish border on Sunday.

Officials are understood to be liaising with the Ukrainian authorities and international partners to establish further information.

According to the Daily Mirror, the three men killed by the cruise missile attack were not part of the foreign fighters unit that was being trained at the base, which is only six miles from the Polish border.

Their identities have not been revealed and it is not known which branch of special forces the men had served in.

Military experts said the attack on Yavoriv – which left at least 35 people dead – was an attempt by Russia to warn off foreign fighters and halt the flow of military equipment from the West into Ukraine.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:20 AM

Zelensky: Peace talks were ‘pretty good’

Ukraine’s president said late on Monday night that negotiations with Russia had been “pretty good” as he said further talks between the two sides were planned for Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky also said he spoke with Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia “with a fair peace”.

“Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Telegram. “Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow.”

Mr Zelensky also used his address to thank the Russian state TV employee who interrupted a broadcast on Monday night to protest against the war.

Marina Ovsyannikova shouted out “no to war” and held up a placard saying: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here”.

Story continues

Mr Zelensky said he was “grateful” to Ms Ovsyannikova for “trying to deliver the truth”.

01:03 AM

Russian armament tycoon's €140m yacht 'immobilised'

Spain's prime minister said authorities in Barcelona had immobilised an 85m (279-foot) superyacht valued at €140 million while links to a prominent Russian armament tycoon are investigated.

The boat, named Valerie, has been moored at an exclusive shipyard in the port.

Superyacht Valerie, linked to chief of Russian state aerospace and defence conglomerate Rostec Sergei Chemezov, is seen at Barcelona Port - REUTERS/Albert Gea

The yacht is connected through an intricate network of shell companies to Sergei Chemezov, the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate, according to a consortium of journalists who last year investigated the so-called Pandora Papers involving the murky financial deals of the world's richest people.

Chemezov is a former KGB agent who has long been close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The European Union last week included him in a list of sanctioned individuals over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"We have temporarily immobilised a yacht of one of Russia's most prominent oligarchs, and there will be more to come," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said late on Monday during an interview in LaSexta television.

12:37 AM

Ill-tempered debate over fresh EU sanctions against Russia

The European Union announced late on Monday that the 27-nation bloc had approved a fourth set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

France, which holds the EU presidency, said in a statement that the bloc approved a package targeting "individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine", along with sectors of the Russian economy.

EU ambassadors only agreed on a fourth round of measures against the Kremlin after marathon negotiations in Brussels.

The sanctions were given the green light after a long and ill-tempered debate between increasingly divided member states.

READ MORE: Fresh EU sanctions against Russia agreed after heated row

12:01 AM

Today's top stories