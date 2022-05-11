Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Millimaci
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Iryna Venediktova
    Ukrainian politician and Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Larysa, 55, stands next to her destroyed property in Pidhaine, Ukraine - Alexey Furman/Getty Images
Larysa, 55, stands next to her destroyed property in Pidhaine, Ukraine - Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Ukraine's top prosecutor has disclosed plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said her office charged Sgt Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the war.

Shyshimarin, who served with a tank unit, was accused of firing through a car window on the man in the north-eastern village of Chupakhivka. Ms Venediktova said the soldier could face up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when the trial would start.

Ms Venediktova's office has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified more than 600 suspects.

Many of the alleged atrocities came to light last month after Moscow's forces aborted their bid to capture Kyiv and withdrew from around the capital, exposing mass graves and streets and yards strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.

Volodymyr Yavorsky of the Centre for Civil Liberties said the Ukrainian human rights group would closely follow Shyshimarin's trial to see if it is fair: "It's very difficult to observe all the rules, norms and neutrality of the court proceedings in wartime."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:44 AM

Quick membership if Finland and Sweden join Nato

Nato allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in coming days and will grant membership quickly, Reuters has reported five diplomats and officials as saying.

During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate British and American forces through Finland and Sweden, they said.

Finland and Sweden would not benefit from Nato's collective defence clause – that an attack on one ally is an attack on all – until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

Finland President Sauli Niinisto will announce his stance on Thursday, a move that will be considered as official confirmation of Helsinki's decision to join.

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are expected to decide on Sunday whether to overturn decades of opposition to Nato membership. Sweden's parliament is holding a parallel, all-party review of security policy, which is due to report on Friday.

"Yes and yes: they will apply and they will be granted membership," said one senior diplomat of how the two Nordic nations will act.

12:14 AM

Today's top stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

    A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, an attorney said Wednesday. Harley S. Tropin announced the $997 million settlement during a hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Earlier this year, Hanzman had approved an $83 million settlement to compensate people who suffered economic losses such as condominium units and personal property.

  • Here’s who Russia has punished for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies have cracked down on dissidents and activists who have spoken out against the war. The Kremlin passed a law that imposes a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for journalists and activists who publish “fake news” about the war,…

  • Ukraine to try captured Russian soldier for war crimes

    Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.

  • Russia might annex occupied Kherson; Russian soldier first to face war crimes trial: Live Ukraine updates

    Kherson's Russia-appointed leaders want the city annexed by Russia. Foes say they might as well try joining 'Mars or Jupiter.' Latest Ukraine news.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio For Years

    Warren Buffett once said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." As we're seeing now in today's tumultuous market, that usually means profits, specifically, efficient free cash flow. While the Nasdaq Composite is sometimes associated with high-growth, no-profit stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are two blue-chip tech stocks that have generated superior long-term returns by producing excellent free cash flow per share.

  • Internet troll faces trial after Capitol riot plea fizzles

    A federal judge scheduled a trial next year for a far-right internet troll after the man, known to his social media followers as “Baked Alaska,” balked at pleading guilty on Wednesday to a criminal charge stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Anthime Gionet after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing. Instead, the judge set a March 2023 trial date for Gionet, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

  • Sadiq Khan: Donald Trump’s presidency led to me getting more racist online abuse

    The Mayor of London has said Donald Trump’s period as US president led to a significant rise in racial abuse directed at him.

  • Esper: Fight in Ukraine is a ‘war between autocracy and democracy’

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview on Fox News on Wednesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine is on a larger scale a “war between autocracy and democracy.” “What Vladimir Putin started, it’s not just a war between Russia and Ukraine, but it’s a war between autocracy and democracy,” he said,…

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.

  • Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

    Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said her office charged Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the war. Venediktova’s office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects.

  • Ukraine announces 1st war crimes trial in Russia’s war

    On Tuesday, Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, announced the first war crimes trial in Russia’s ongoing invasion. A 21-year-old Russian soldier is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old man on Feb. 28.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Climate-change-linked droughts have increased dramatically since 2000, report finds

    Thanks in part to climate change, the number and frequency of droughts on the planet has increased by 29% in the past 22 years, according to a United Nations report. As a result, roughly one-third of the Earth's population, 2.3 billion people, now face the risk of water scarcity.

  • Top U.S. Spy Spills on Putin’s ‘Drastic’ Secret Plan to Win War

    GettyThe U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to dig his heels in over the war in Ukraine and let it drag on for some time—and along the way, Putin might resort to extreme measures to ensure Russia wins in the end, top U.S. spies warned Tuesday.The next steps Putin might take include escalating domestic measures that could contribute to the war effort, such as instituting martial law, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Hai

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Putin’s Precious War Plan Left Behind by Fleeing Russian Troops, Officials Say

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin had plans to take all of Ukraine, according to abandoned Russian documents which Ukrainian authorities reportedly found in the Ukrainian town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.The documents, which Ukrainian authorities said they found while investigating Trostyanets, a northeastern Ukrainian town Russian troops occupied for a month during the war, suggest that while Russia is currently focusing its attacks

  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR): Russia sends specialised schools graduates to war, there is confrontation in the General Staff

    ILLUSTRATION OF The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022, 14:56 According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian authorities plan to throw newly minted paratroopers into the war in Ukraine as soon as they graduate from schools, and meanwhile confrontation is growing among Russian generals.

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.