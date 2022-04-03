Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russian troops 'murderers, torturers, rapists, looters', says Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks as far as the eye can see in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv - AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, called Russian troops "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters" on Monday after dozens of bodies were found near Kyiv, triggering global outrage and vows of tough new sanctions on Moscow.

Local authorities said they had been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead accumulating in the streets, including some found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Despite Russian denials of responsibility, condemnation was swift, with world leaders voicing their shock at reports of civilian murders in Bucha and elsewhere.

In his nightly video message, Mr Zelensky warned that "concentrated evil has come to our land".

He described Russian troops as "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, who call themselves the army and who deserve only death after what they did", speaking in Ukrainian.

Switching to Russian, he continued: "I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

06:07 AM

Ukraine's agriculture minister warns over global prices

Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday he expects "quite a large harvest" this year and hopes Ukraine will be able to export grain, but warned that continuation of the war would mean higher prices for all countries.

The minister, Mykola Solskyi, said the situation was "difficult" with fuel, which is needed for spring fields.

06:03 AM

Russia claims footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame Russia

Russia's foreign ministry said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.

Story continues

"Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and Nato," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview on state television late on Sunday.

Ms Zakharova said the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia's reputation.

"In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements [about Russia] were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who 'ordered' this story."

05:24 AM

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

Ukrainian authorities are investigating possible war crimes after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns near Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will this week seek to galvanise a tough response from allies to the crisis in Ukraine as Russia is accused of massacring civilians, with scenes akin to a "horror movie".

On its 73rd anniversary, Mr Johnson will hail Nato as the "greatest security alliance in the history of the world" - adding that it has a responsibility to support Ukrainians as they fight for freedom with "every fibre of their being".

The PM condemned Russia's "despicable attacks" against civilians in Irpin and Bucha, adding that "we will not rest until justice is served".

Russia's defence ministry said photographs and videos published by Ukrainian authorities alleging "crimes" by troops in Bucha were a "provocation" and no resident of Bucha suffered violence at the hands of Russians.

Mr Johnson said "no denial or disinformation from the Kremlin" can conceal that President Vladimir Putin is "desperate" and "his invasion is failing".

05:03 AM

Russian troops refocus their offensive into Donbas region

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 4 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vU5ocGdpuw



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/b6zWoAJQ2e — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 4, 2022

04:46 AM

Towns reclaimed in Chernihiv region, humanitarian effort underway

Ukraine has reclaimed control of some towns in the city of Chernihiv and humanitarian aid is currently being delivered.

The city is located about 80 miles north of Kyiv and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks.

The road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kyiv is set to reopen to some traffic later on Monday, news agency RBK Ukraina reported.

The mayor said on Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 per cent of the city.

Ukrainian service members ride atop armoured vehicles in the Chernihiv region - Reuters

04:29 AM

Zelensky calls Russian troops 'murderers' amid war crime accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labelled Russian soldiers "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters" on Monday after dozens of bodies were found near Kyiv, triggering global outrage and allegations of war crimes.

Zelensky gave a scathing nightly video message, warning "concentrated evil has come to our land".

Speaking in Ukrainian, he described Russian troops as "murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, who call themselves the army and who deserve only death after what they did".

He then switched to Russian and said: "I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel".

Russia has denied allegations of war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

03:46 AM

Russia calls for special UN meeting to address war crimes claim

Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting on Monday to address claims that Russian troops committed war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

"In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia requested a meeting of UN Security Council on Monday April 4," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Moscow for the "killings" of hundreds civilians.

But Russia has denied the accusations and claimed Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.

In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4 — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) April 3, 2022

03:13 AM

Calls for UK to build its green economy to eliminate Russian fuel

The International Trade Secretary is set to call for the UK to build its green economy to "eliminate Russian fuel from our energy mix once and for all".

During her visit to Norway, Anne-Marie Trevelyan is expected to declare the UK must first use its relationships with "reliable energy partners" , but also invest in more sustainable sources which would be out of the "malign reach" of Vladimir Putin.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused turmoil in global energy markets.

02:39 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky in Grammy Awards appearance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience of the Grammy Awards show - REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can".

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Mr Zelensky in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, left, and John Legend perform Free in support of Ukraine at the Grammy Awards - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Mr Zelensky said in English, his voice hoarse: "Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence."

Ukrainian President Zelensky in pre-recorded video from Kyiv, delivers a message at the Grammy Awards.#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3J463oEwhN — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) April 4, 2022

02:26 AM

Russian troops shot resident 'all over'

Russian troops rolled into Bucha in the early days of the invasion and stayed up to March 30. With those forces gone, residents are now giving harrowing accounts of soldiers shooting and killing civilians without reason.

This satellite image shows a closer view of a grave site near the Church of Saint Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha - Maxar Tech/AFP

One resident said Russian troops took people out of basements where they were hiding. They checked phones for evidence of anti-Russian activity and took them away or shot them.

Hanna Herega, another resident, said Russians started shooting at a neighbour who had gone out to gather wood for heating.

"They hit him a bit above the heel, crushing the bone, and he fell," Ms Herega said. "Then they shot off his left leg completely, with the boot. Then they shot him all over."

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, described bodies in the streets of the suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel as well as Bucha as a "scene from a horror movie".

He alleged that some of the women found dead had been raped before being killed and the Russians then burned the bodies.

"This is genocide," Mr Zelenskyy told CBS' Face the Nation programme on Sunday.

02:16 AM

Explosions continue to rock Odesa

People watch as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa - AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine's east.

Missiles struck near Odesa on Sunday, with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military. The Odesa city council said "critical infrastructure facilities" were hit.

There was little sign of a breakthrough in efforts to negotiate an end to the war, although Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said talks were due to resume on Monday via videoconference.

02:10 AM

European officials call for war crimes probe

Bodies in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalised bodies and widespread destruction in the suburb - AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Satellite images show a 45ft-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week.

Pictures of the destruction and apparent violence towards civilians has sparked widespread condemnation of Russia and leader Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as "a punch in the gut"

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation

"Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , adding that Western allies would agree on further sanctions in coming days

Human Rights Watch said it had documented "several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations" in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv

Ukraine's foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of what he called Russian war crimes. British and French foreign ministers said their countries would support such probes.

However, legal experts say a prosecution of Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.

Russia has denied targeting civilians and rejected allegations of war crimes.

12:01 AM

Today's top stories