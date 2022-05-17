Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukrainian military base targeted in Russian missile attack

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of the fallen soldier Yurii Huk, age 41 as they arrive at the Field of Mars of Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv - Anadolu

A Ukrainian military base was targeted in a Russian missile attack early on Tuesday morning as a series of loud explosions rocked the western city of Lviv.

The military base is located about nine miles from the border with Poland.

Air raid sirens sounded and reporters on the ground witnessed the glare of the bright explosions igniting into the night sky to the west of the city about 12.45am local time.

Witnesses heard at least eight explosions, followed by distant booms. The smell of burning filled the air some time later. The city is currently under curfew from 11pm to 6am.

Speaking on the missile attack, Makysym Kozytskyy, the region's governor, on Telegram said: "According to preliminary information, air defences worked."

Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, on Facebook said he could not confirm any information about the missiles striking the city.

"Let's thank those who protect our sky for this," Mr Sadovyi said.

"In the morning we will give more accurate information. Take care of yourself and do not ignore air alarms."

The Yavoriv military base, in the Lviv region, has been targeted at least three times since the beginning of the war.

02:29 AM

Europe accused of 'double standard' on Ukrainian refugees

The head of the world's largest humanitarian network said the quick acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing war shined a light on Europe's "double standard" on other refugees, including those fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said he doesn't think "there is any difference" between someone fleeing Ukraine and someone escaping the Boko Haram extremist group in Nigeria.

"Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally," Mr Rocca said on Monday.

02:15 AM

UN warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, war

More than 600,000 children could miss out on life-saving treatment for severe malnutrition due to price hikes of ingredients caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic disruptions, the United Nations' children's agency has warned.

UNICEF said the raw ingredients of the ready-to-eat-therapeutic food have climbed in price and without further funding in the next six months, hundreds of thousands of children may miss out on the essential treatment.

The therapeutic food is a high-energy paste made of ingredients including peanuts, oil, sugar and added nutrients.

The price rise could lead to "catastrophic" levels of severe malnutrition, the children's agency said.

"The world is rapidly becoming a virtual tinderbox of preventable child deaths and child suffering from wasting," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.

02:05 AM

In pictures: Wounded Ukrainian soldiers evacuate Mariupol

Buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen arrive in Novoazovsk, Ukraine - Reuters

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol - Reuters

01:24 AM

Ukraine ends mission to defend Azovstal steel plant

Ukraine's military command said the mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steel plant by "the heroes of our time" in the strategic southern port of Mariupol is over and pledged to rescue the soldiers still trapped inside.

“The 'Mariupol' garrison has fulfilled its combat mission,” the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The Supreme Military Command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of their personnel,” the statement read.

“The defenders of Mariupol are heroes of our time. They will forever be marked down in history. This includes the special 'Azov' unit, the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 36th Separate Brigade of Marines, border guards, police, volunteers, the Territorial Defense of Mariupol."

A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military - Reuters

01:01 AM

