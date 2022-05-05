Russia-Ukraine latest news: Urgent battle to rescue civilians from 'bleak hell' of Mariupol

Pro-Russian troops fire on a tank in Mariupol on Thursday - REUTERS

A new UN convoy is expected in Mariupol on Friday to evacuate civilians from the "bleak hell" of a besieged steel plant that has become the last pocket of resistance against invading Russian forces in the southern port city.

The Russian military had announced a three-day ceasefire at the site starting on Thursday but a Ukrainian commander said there was still heavy fighting at the Azovstal complex, where hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been holed up for weeks under heavy bombardment.

"A convoy is proceeding to get to Azovstal by tomorrow morning hopefully to receive those civilians remaining in that bleak hell," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told a Ukraine donor conference in Warsaw on Thursday.

The mayor of Mariupol estimates around 200 civilians remain sheltering in dismal conditions in the plant's Soviet-era underground tunnels.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

05:24 AM

Russia continues ground assault on Azovstal plant

Russian forces in Ukraine's Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

The MoD said the assault has come at a "personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia".

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/6jHlpk2hy5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7ViaoqSnAV — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 6, 2022

04:32 AM

Story continues

US denies claim its intelligence helped Ukraine kill Russian generals

The US Defense Department denied on Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them.

Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the US supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."

But he added: "We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military."

In a separate revelation, US media reported later on Thursday that the US had shared intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva last month, in a huge blow to President Vladimir Putin.

However a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the United States does not "provide specific targeting information on ships".

04:29 AM

Today's top stories