Russia-Ukraine latest news: US declares Putin's war a ‘strategic failure’

Ukraine soldiers pass destroyed Russian tanks on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday - AP

The White House said on Thursday night it had "incontrovertible evidence" that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a "strategic failure".

Joe Biden suggested Vladimir Putin appeared to be "self-isolated" and may have ostracised his advisers as officials at the Pentagon said Russia's convoy of military vehicles to Kyiv, which once stretched some 40 miles, may no longer exist after failing to accomplish its mission.

The convoy was supposed to overwhelm Kyiv with an attack from the north but within days the offensive stalled after a series of ambushes from Ukrainian forces.

John Kirby, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, said: "I don't even know if it still exists at this point... They never really accomplished their mission".

Ben Wallace announced on Thursday that the UK will send longer range artillery and armoured vehicles to Ukraine in a significant ramping up of Western support.

Meanwhile, Whitehall sources have expressed concern that allies including the US, France and Germany are "over-eager" to secure an early peace deal and are pushing Ukraine to "settle".

02:52 AM

Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he will send armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky specifically asked for them during a video appeal to Australian lawmakers for more help in its war against Russia.

Mr Zelensky addressed the Australian Parliament on Thursday and asked for the Australian-made, four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Mr Morrison told reporters the vehicles will be flown over on Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport planes. He didn’t specify how many would be sent or when.

“We’re not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we’re sending our munitions, we’re sending our humanitarian aid, we’re sending all of this, our body armor, all of these things and we’re going to be sending our armored vehicles, our Bushmasters, as well,” Mr Morrison said.

02:49 AM

More than 1,400 Ukrainians evacuated on Thursday

More than 1,400 Ukrainians were evacuated from violent hot spots on Thursday, with 631 from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, local media reported.

⚡️1,458 Ukrainians evacuated from hot spots on March 31.



According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, 631 people were evacuated from besieged Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia. The rest were evacuated from Berdiansk, Enerhodar, and other cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 31, 2022

02:27 AM

Local media tweeting earlier that Russian forces have left the Chernobyl nuclear plant

❗️Occupiers left the territory of the #Chernobyl nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/cRt8jR3uiP — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 31, 2022

02:22 AM

Germany calls Russia's energy ultimatum blackmail

European governments rejected Putin's energy ultimatum, with the continent's biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it "blackmail".

Russian President Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest cards on Thursday, demanding European energy buyers start paying in roubles from Friday or have existing contracts halted.

01:57 AM

Ukraine Prosecutor Office opens 3,457 criminal cases against the Russian military

Ukraine's Prosecutor Office has opened 3,457 criminal cases against the Russian military, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the president, tweeted on Thursday.

"The Prosecutor Office has already opened 3457 criminal cases against RF military. The article "violation of the rules & customs of war." The worst - killing of citizens, violence, kids abuse, torture. Docs of facts. The impact for the RF - disastrous in all jurisdictions," he said.

The Prosecutor Office 🇺🇦 has already opened 3457 criminal cases against RF military. The article "violation of the rules & customs of war." The worst - killing of citizens, violence, kids abuse, torture. Docs of facts. The impact for the RF - disastrous in all jurisdictions. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 31, 2022

01:44 AM

Russia will respond to EU sanctions, says clash with Moscow not good for bloc

Russia will respond to European Union sanctions and says the 27-nation bloc might realise that a confrontation with Moscow is not in its interests, RIA cited a senior foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

“The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered … the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans,” Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

01:28 AM

European Parliament leader says visiting Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said she is on her way to Ukraine, making her the first EU leader to visit the war-torn country.

The Maltese MEP, who was elected in January, tweeted Thursday "On my way to Kyiv" alongside a Ukrainian flag, but gave no further details.

In mid-March the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers travelled to Kyiv to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and his Czech and Slovenian counterparts, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the capital.

01:20 AM

US pledges extra one million barrels of oil a day

President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the US emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia's war with Ukraine.

The announcement comes as part of a broad effort by Biden to tackle raging inflation that has hurt USconsumers and threatens Biden's fellow Democrats as they seek to maintain control of Congress in the November elections.

Starting in May, the United States will release 1 million barrels per day of crude oil for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, he said.

"This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families,” Biden said at an event at the White House.

01:15 AM

