Russia-Ukraine latest news: Volodymyr Zelensky says attack is 'murder, deliberate murder'

A man looks at a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling in the village of Horenka, near Kyiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A civilian disaster is growing in Ukraine as attempts to evacuate residents of besieged port city Mariupol failed for a second day, with President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing "murder" as he warned of more shelling to come on Monday.

New shelling and attacks have sent soaring numbers of refugees fleeing, sometimes under fire, as the death toll mounts.

"It's murder, deliberate murder," Mr Zelensky raged in an address.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land.

"There will be no quiet place on this Earth except the grave."

He said Russia had announced new shelling for Monday of defence targets in Ukrainian cities and denounced what he branded the "silence" of Western governments failing to speak out.

Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country late on Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

"The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell," he said on Ukrainian television.

He said the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

01:46 AM

A map of the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians, according Ukraine's communications agency

This map, created by Nathan Roser from ASPI Cyber ​​Policy, displays the most up-to-date and accurate information about the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians. The occupiers do not control the territory, they temporarily control the roads and some settlements #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fm0hFJJkqE — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 6, 2022

01:32 AM

Latest UK Defence Intelligence update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 March 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/MOPCAhea6i — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 6, 2022

01:26 AM

Anonymous has reportedly hacked into Russian channels

The hacking group Anonymous has reportedly hacked into the Russian streaming services and TV channels to broadcast footage of the war in Ukraine.

Social media users and local media said streaming services Wink and Ivi and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 were hijacked with scenes from the conflict.

01:12 AM

'Catastrophic' situation in Kyiv suburbs

Kharkiv officials said the shelling damaged the television tower and heavy artillery was hitting residential areas.

In Chernihiv officials said all regions of the city were coming under missile attack.

Mr Arestovich described a "catastrophic" situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. He said the Government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.

Evacuations also failed in Mariupol in the south and Volnovakha in the east because of the shelling.

01:10 AM

Russia accused of war crimes by deliberately attacking civilians

A boy and his cat hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Now in its 12th day, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the UN has called Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Washington cited "very credible reports" that Russia had committed war crimes by deliberately attacking civilians.

01:06 AM

Russia loses two of the Big Four accounting firms

Two of the so-called Big Four accounting firms are pulling out of Russia over its war in Ukraine.

KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers both said on Sunday that they would end their relationships with their Russia-based member firms. KPMG said it was also pulling out of Belarus.

KPMG International said it would be "incredibly difficult" to have its Russia and Belarus firms leave the network. KPMG has more than 4,500 employees in the two countries.

PricewaterhouseCoopers said it has 3,700 employees at its PwC Russia firm and is working on an "orderly transition" for the business.

The two other Big Four companies - Deloitte and Ernst & Young - didn't immediately return requests for comment on Sunday.

01:05 AM

20,000 people from 52 countries volunteer to fight Russians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries had already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, where they will serve in a newly created international legion. He did not say how many of the foreign volunteers have arrived in Ukraine.

"The whole world today is on Ukraine's side not only in words but in deeds," Mr Kuleba said on Ukrainian television on Sunday night.

A column of Russian military vehicles is abandoned in the snow, in a forest not far from Kharkiv, in the east of Ukraine - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

He did not name the home countries of the volunteers, saying that some of them forbid their citizens from fighting for other countries.

Mr Kuleba also urged Ukrainians living in other countries to begin a campaign to push for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

01:01 AM

