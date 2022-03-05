Russia-Ukraine latest news: China tells US it opposes moves that 'add fuel to the flames'

George Styllis
·7 min read
A semi-conscious woman is attended to by Ukrainian soldiers after crossing the Irpin river - AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A semi-conscious woman is attended to by Ukrainian soldiers after crossing the Irpin river - AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that "add fuel to the flames" in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken said the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Mr Wang said the US and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO's eastward expansion on Russia's security.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to US President Joe Biden on Saturday and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. The White House said the call lasted about 30 minutes.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

04:20 AM

Ukraine armed forces releases update

Ukraine's armed forces say they shot down four Russian helicopters, five planes and one unmanned aerial vehicle in the past 24 hours.

"Significant losses were inflicted on the personnel and equipment of the occupying forces", said the General Staff of the Armed Forces in an update.

"Several air raids were made on columns of enemy equipment, and the losses are being clarified," they added.

The update added that Russian forces continue to concentrate their efforts on encircling the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mykolayiv, reaching Luhansk and Donetsk, and creating a land corridor with Crimea.

In Mariupol, which came under blockade on Saturday, the report says Russians continue to block the city and carry out artillery shelling of the city's civilian infrastructure.

04:01 AM

'Ukraine is bleeding but has not fallen'

Ukraine is bleeding but has not fallen, and stands with both feet on the ground, said Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

Applauding the country's armed forces in pushing back Russian forces on a number of fronts, Mr Kuleba said "the myth of the unbeatable and almighty army is already ruined."

He said the defence forces have achieved some major successes over the past 24 hours and that the Russians keep bearing devastating losses on the ground.

"Ukraine is bleeding but Ukraine as not fallen and stands with both feet on the ground," he said.

03:24 AM

Crowds of Ukrainian men line up to join army

Crowds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army.

An order from Ukraine's government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription.

But some like Volodymyr Onysko volunteered to fight.

"We know why we are here. We know why we defend our country. And our guys that are actually standing there and fighting Russian military forces," he told Sky News. "We know what we are doing and that's why we will win."

Others, like British Army veteran Mark Ayres, travelled to Ukraine to help.

Mr Ayres said the Ukrainian people have been inspiring and "it's galvanized everybody."

"I've got no illusions. I've got no romantic ideas of war or like 'I'm going to be some hero' or make a difference . but it is what I do," he said.

03:18 AM

Biden working with Congress to secure more funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is working with Congress to secure additional funding as he reiterated his concern over the attack on a nuclear power plant earlier this week.

Mr Biden, who spoke on Saturday evening with President Zelensky, said he welcomed the moves by Visa and Mastercard to suspend payment services in Russia, adding that his administration was working closer with Ukraine to offer more support and with Congress to secure more funding.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding."

"President Biden reiterated his concern about the recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition. The leaders also discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine."

03:10 AM

Ukrainians protect their country and statues

Volunteers have been weaving camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army.

For fear of damage, volunteers are also covering and wrapping statues and windows on several of the historically significant structures.

Volunteers weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army - Anadolu Agency
03:02 AM

Zelensky thanks Musk for Starlink support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company's satellite-internet system, Starlink.

"I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Mr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

"Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities."

He joked that they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about "after the war".

03:00 AM

US tells China that Moscow will pay a high price

China said it opposes any moves that "add fuel to the flames" in Ukraine.

In a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

China said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

02:57 AM

01:27 AM

Today's top stories

  • Ben Wallace has warned Vladimir Putin not to “test” the United Kingdom, as the Defence Secretary indicated that he could pour more funds into the light weapons wreaking havoc on Russian tanks and aircraft in Ukraine

  • Vladimir Putin has hinted at a nuclear strike on the West at a cosy meeting with air stewardesses gathered around a table laden with teapots and flowers

  • A promised ceasefire failed, buses remain stationary, and civilians are trapped inside what has become one of the most violent battles of the 10-day old Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • The French interior minister has written to Priti Patel accusing Britain of “lacking humanity” in its response to Ukrainian refugees

  • Lord Frost, the former Cabinet Office minister, and Sir Michael Fallon, the ex-defence secretary, have warned that defence spending must increase following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, as senior Tories insisted that funding should rise immediately by at least 25pc

  • Syrians were celebrating on Saturday night as a Russian pilot involved in bombing raids on their country was reportedly shot down over Ukraine and captured by local forces.

  • The stalled Russian advance to the north of Kyiv is a perfect example of “poor planning and poor execution”, Western officials have said.

