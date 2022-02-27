Russia-Ukraine latest: Three miles of troops and tanks moving towards Kyiv

Russian ground forces moving troops and equipment in Ivankiv, Ukraine - Maxar Technologies/AFP

A three-mile column of Russian troops and tanks has been moving slowly towards Kyiv as the European Union decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war. Fighter jets were expected to arrive overnight.

Satellite images taken by space technology company Mazar Technologies showed the Russian deployment about 40 miles from the Ukrainian capital.

In an unprecedented move, the 27-nation EU on Sunday decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war.

Describing the move as a watershed moment, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would also close its airspace to Russian airlines.

Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine.

Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode of combat service”.

Google disables Maps tools to protect Ukrainians

Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled in Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions.

The company said it had taken the action for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources, including regional authorities.

