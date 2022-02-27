Russia-Ukraine latest: Three miles of troops and tanks moving towards Kyiv
Putin puts arsenal of atomic weapons on standby to deter West
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member
Dispatch: Russians rolled into Kharkiv like victors, but it was a disaster
A three-mile column of Russian troops and tanks has been moving slowly towards Kyiv as the European Union decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war. Fighter jets were expected to arrive overnight.
Satellite images taken by space technology company Mazar Technologies showed the Russian deployment about 40 miles from the Ukrainian capital.
In an unprecedented move, the 27-nation EU on Sunday decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war.
Describing the move as a watershed moment, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would also close its airspace to Russian airlines.
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine.
Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode of combat service”.
Google disables Maps tools to protect Ukrainians
Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled in Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions.
The company said it had taken the action for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources, including regional authorities.
Dispatch: Russia’s attempt to seize Kharkiv ended in costly and farcical disaster, dealing Vladimir Putin's four-day-old invasion of Ukraine yet another embarrassing setback
Chechnya’s strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov has pleaded with Vladimir Putin to send his feared troops into Ukraine to "finish off the Nazis"
Britons are preparing to join Ukraine’s new army of foreign legionnaires as Liz Truss backed UK citizens who choose to fight the Russian invasion
The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada blocked "certain" Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow