Russia-Ukraine latest news: West denounces Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians seek shelter

Western leaders have denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment.

At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, the transatlantic alliance Nato, G7 rich nations and European leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said Vladimir Putin had "already crossed the red line into barbarism".

US President Joe Biden said of the Russian president: "The single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people's lives that are being lost and ruined."

Responding to Thursday's show of unity in Brussels, Moscow said the West had itself to blame for the war by arming the "Kyiv regime".

02:18 AM

'Real' threat of chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says there is a "real" threat that Moscow will use chemical weapons in Ukraine, accusing Russia of having already used phosphorus bombs against civilians in the country.

The governor of the Lugansk region says phosphorus bombs were used in one village hit in overnight strikes on eastern Ukraine that killed at least four people, including two children.

Britain's ITV network broadcast footage of phosphorus bombs dropping overnight on the flashpoint town of Irpin near Kyiv.

02:02 AM

Brexit and Ukrainian resistance are not the same, says Boris

Boris Johnson has said he "totally agrees" that Brexit and the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion are not the same.

The Prime Minister has come under criticism for comments where he appeared to compare the UK voting to leave the EU, with the Ukrainian fight against Russia.

Speaking at the Conservative Party spring forum at the weekend, he said it was the "instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom", with the Brexit vote a "famous recent example".

But speaking to BBC's Newsnight programme on Thursday, he said: "That was not an analogy that I was making. I'm afraid that was wildly misconstrued.

"I said, I think in the same passage, that there's been nothing like what we're seeing in Ukraine since 1945 and it is a horror, and it can't be compared to anything since 1945."

01:38 AM

Nato would respond 'in kind' if Putin resorted to chemicals

Western leaders spent Thursday crafting the next steps to counter Russia's month-old invasion - and huddling over how they might respond should Vladimir Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose at the G7 summit in Brussels - Henry Nicholls

Joe Biden warned that a chemical attack by Russia "would trigger a response in kind".

"You're asking whether Nato would cross. We'd make that decision at the time," Mr Biden said.

However, a White House official said later that did not imply any shift in the United States' position against direct military action in Ukraine.

Mr Biden and Nato allies have stressed that the US and Nato would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Joe Biden: We will respond in kind if Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

01:35 AM

US will welcome Ukraine's refugees

Joe Biden announced the US would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The President said many probably would prefer to stay closer to home.

The US will provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

01:32 AM

Biden promises more aid is on its way to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

Mr Zelensky, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they are currently willing to give.

"One per cent of all your planes, one per cent of all your tanks," Mr Zelensky asked members of the Nato alliance.

"We can't just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100pc security."

Mr Biden said more aid was on its way. But the Western leaders were treading carefully so as not to further escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Nato has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia.

"Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organised in case there is an escalation."

01:13 AM

