Russia-Ukraine latest news: We've killed 9,000 Russian troops, says Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine's president has claimed that 9,000 Russian troops have been killed by his forces since the invasion began last month.
Volodymyr Zelensky promised on Wednesday that Ukraine's government would not be toppled despite Russia taking the strategically important city of Kherson and bombarding major cities.
Vladimir Putin was accused of deliberately trapping civilians under relentless artillery fire with the southern port city of Mariupol being "flattened", its mayor said.
In a video posted on Telegram on Thursday morning, Mr Zelensky said his country had thwarted Russia's "sneaky" plans and he said he was proud of the "heroic" resistance to Moscow's invasion.
"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people."
Russia said on Wednesday that the number of troops killed was less than 500.
The shelling of Kyiv continued on Thursday morning with witnesses reporting bright flashes and air raid sirens.
02:59 AM
Russian billionaire's prized yacht seized in Germany
German authorities have seized the mega yacht of a Russian billionaire in the northern city of Hamburg.
Alisher Usmanov’s 512-foot yacht Dilbar is worth about $600 million and was awaiting a refit when it was seized, Forbes reported.
According to Lürssen, the German shipmaker that spent over 52 months building it, the yacht was "one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, in terms of both dimensions and technology."
The seizure comes after the tycoon was sanctioned by the European Union on Monday.
02:34 AM
Russian forces are 'in all parts" of Kherson
Russian forces are 'in all parts of the city" of Kherson after the port city fell to Moscow on Wednesday.
"The [Russian] occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," said Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration.
It is the first major urban centre to fall since Russia invaded a week ago.
02:16 AM
Two huge blasts in Kyiv this morning
CBS news reported two huge blasts in Kyiv in the early hours of the morning as the team was coming off air.
In footage posted online, senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata can be seen concluding his report when an orange flash lights up the night sky behind him.
"What the hell was that?" he says.
"I don't know it was almost like lightening. There was this big flash," he adds, before a second flash occurs and he and another person in the clip duck for cover.
"That was close. Close enough to see the flash," he says.
02:00 AM
In pictures: Scenes of destruction after Russian paratroopers launched an attack on Ukraine's second city Kharkiv
01:45 AM
Reports: Russian ships on the way to Odesa
Several Russian warships have left Crimea and are heading to Odesa, according to reports.
US officials have said an amphibious assault on Ukraine’s third largest city could come as soon as today.
It comes as Rear Admiral Chris Parry, a former Royal Navy officer, said Western intelligence suggested a "major amphibious operation" was imminent.
Three amphibious Russian navy vessels transited the Bosphorus to enter the Black Sea three weeks ago, and he predicted Moscow would use them to "land troops, equipment and vehicles, either behind Ukrainian forces, to cut them off, or as preparation to besiege Odesa".
01:43 AM
