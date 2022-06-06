Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky visits two cities near front in eastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukrainians who had been forced to leave their homes - AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he visited Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting on the eastern frontline between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

The beleaguered city of Lysychansk is just a few miles south of Severodonetsk, where one of the war's biggest ground battles continues to rage and which Ukraine claims to be regaining more control of.

"I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding he would not elaborate on the visit.

In two separate videos released later, Mr Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki t-shirt, was seen talking to troops in confined, bunker-like structures, presenting some with awards and addressing others.

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," Mr Zelensky said in one of the videos.

The visits were rare outings by the president outside the capital Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion, and could be the closest to the frontline yet.

Zelensky congratulates the Queen on her reign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

"I wish Her Majesty wellbeing, and peace and prosperity to (the UK)," he said on Twitter.

Congratulations on the Platinum anniversary of the reign of the Queen of 🇬🇧 Her Majesty Elizabeth II @RoyalFamily. Grateful for supporting 🇺🇦 in the fight for our freedom and independence. I wish Her Majesty well-being and peace and prosperity to 🇬🇧 people. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 5, 2022

In pictures: Smiles as Zelensky visits Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia

Volodymyr Zelensky posed with people for pictures as he visited a sanatorium where Ukrainians had been forced to leave their homes - AFP

There were plenty of smiles and photos taken with locals during Zelensky's trip to the region - AFP

The president even signed a local woman's arm during his visit to the region - Reuters

Britain’s pledge of advanced missiles triggers threats from Putin

Britain has promised to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after a similar US pledge which on Sunday triggered Vladimir Putin to threaten to strike new targets.

The M270 missile system is the Army’s most advanced rocket system and has a range of 50 miles, a longer reach than any missile technology currently being used on Ukraine’s battlefields.

“As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities.”

Zelensky promises displaced Ukrainians will be rehoused

President Zelensky has pledged that all displaced Ukrainians would be properly rehoused after visiting a medical facility in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

He spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including those from Mariupol, which is now under Russian control.

"We will truly help you tackle this issue," the president's office quoted him as saying

The governor claims that 60 per cent of the region is under Russian occupation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a trip to the Zaporizhzhia region - AFP

