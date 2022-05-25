Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky savages calls from the West to give up territory

President Volodymyr Zelensky has shut down suggestions that Ukraine should cede control of territory and make concessions to end the war with Russia, comparing the idea to attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938.

The refusal to give up territory in areas occupied by Russian forces comes as Ukrainian troops face a renewed offensive in two eastern regions that Russian-speaking separatists seized part of in 2014.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger this week suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine should let Russia keep Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

While the New York Times editorial board said on May 19 in order for negotiated peace to occur, Kyiv might need to make some hard decisions, given that a decisive military victory was not realistic.

"It seems that Mr Kissinger's calendar is not 2022, but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos, but in Munich of that time," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

"Perhaps The New York Times in 1938 also wrote something similar. But now, let me remind you, it is 2022.

"Those who advise Ukraine to give something to Russia, these 'great geopolitical figures', never see ordinary people, ordinary Ukrainians, millions living on the territory they are proposing to exchange for an illusory peace."

12:33 AM

Liz Truss: Vladimir Putin must be defeated, not appeased

Liz Truss will on Thursday warn against appeasing Vladimir Putin and tell Western allies there can be no backsliding in ensuring Russia is defeated in its war against Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary will demand more weapons for Kyiv and more sanctions against Moscow in a speech to Bosnia and Herzegovina armed forces in Sarajevo’s Army Hall.

“Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” Ms Truss will say, “We must not allow a prolonged and increasingly painful conflict to develop in Ukraine.”

The Foreign Secretary will demand more weapons for Kyiv and more sanctions against Moscow - Shutterstock

12:29 AM

Fighting outside Severodonetsk 'very difficult'

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday described the fighting outside of the industrial city of Severodonetsk, a key military goal for Russia, as "very difficult," as Russian troops shelled the city from the outskirts with mortars.

"The coming week will be decisive," Mr Gaiday said in a video posted on Telegram.

He said he believes Russia's goal is to "capture the Lugansk region no matter what cost".

"There is a colossal amount of shelling," he added.

Dmytro Mosur, 32, who lost his wife during shelling in nearby Severodonetsk on May 17, holds his two-year-old twin daughters as they wait to be evacuated from the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine - AFP

12:20 AM

