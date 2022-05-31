Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky accuses Russia of 'madness' over chemical plant strike

Chanel Zagon
·4 min read
In this article:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has blasted Moscow's airstrikes in the frontline city of Severodonetsk as "madness" after Russian troops hit a chemical plant in their bid to fully capture the key eastern city.

Authorities have warned people to stay indoors due to the risk posed by toxic fumes, after enemy forces struck a nitric acid tank at the chemical plant.

In his nightly video address on Tuesday, President Zelensky condemned the airstrikes in the city, but added he was not surprised by Russia's attack.

"Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Severodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just madness," he said.

"But on the 97th day of such a war, it is no longer surprising that for the Russian military, for Russian commanders, for Russian soldiers, any madness is absolutely acceptable."

02:48 AM

In pictures: Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in ruins

A destroyed residential building which was shelled by the Russia in Kharkiv - Anadolu
A destroyed residential building which was shelled by the Russia in Kharkiv - Anadolu
Destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attacks - Anadolu
Destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attacks - Anadolu
Thousands of buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv - Anadolu
Thousands of buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv - Anadolu

02:29 AM

Reports Russian nuclear forces holding manoeuvre drills

Russia's nuclear forces are reportedly holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Some 1,000 servicemen are reported to be exercising in intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles, including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.

02:17 AM

Watch: Helicopter pilots brave ‘suicidal’ resupply missions

New footage reveals the incredible heroism of Ukraine’s pilots, some of whom lost their lives while carrying supplies to their trapped comrades in Azovstal:

01:09 AM

Thirty-two journalists killed since war began

According to President Zelensky, 32 journalists have died since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Parliament posted the grim figure on Twitter overnight.

12:16 AM

Biden to send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package set to be announced on Wednesday.

The US is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80km (50 miles) after Ukraine gave "assurances" they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said.

In a New York Times op-ed published on Tuesday, Mr Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine would end through diplomacy, but the US must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.

"That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," Mr Biden wrote.

President Joe Biden said the US would provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems - AP
President Joe Biden said the US would provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems - AP

12:13 AM

Today's top stories

  • President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed the United States will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to strike what he said were "key targets" of Russia's invasion force

  • A Russian airstrike has hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Severodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said, as he urged local residents of the risk posed by toxic fumes

  • Mr Gadai said Russian forces now control "most" of eastern Ukraine's Severodonetsk, the scene of fierce battles

  • Two Russian soldiers were sentenced to more than 11 years in jail each on Tuesday after a court in central Ukraine found them guilty of firing artillery at civilian areas

  • A ship left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia

  • Russia claimed it will hand over the bodies of 152 Ukrainian soldiers found underneath the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, now under Moscow's control

  • European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

