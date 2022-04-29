Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin to declare all-out war to mobilise Russians as military chiefs seek 'payback' for invasion failures
Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russians stuck in the mud
Vladimir Putin is set to declare all-out war on Ukraine as his military chiefs seek “payback” for their invasion failures, according to Russian sources and Western officials.
Frustrated army chiefs are urging the Russian president to drop the term “special operation” used for the invasion and instead declare war, which would enable mass mobilisation of Russians.
When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine at the end of February, Putin dubbed it a “special operation” and even barred Russian media from using the word “war”, thinking it would all be over in a few weeks. But more than two months later, the offensive has stalled.
“The military are outraged that the blitz on Kyiv has failed,” a source close to Russian military officials told The Telegraph.
07:21 AM
Nato involvement in Ukraine left Russia with 'no other choice' but to invade, says Kremlin
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US and other Nato countries of using Ukraine as "one of the tools to contain Russia", with their involvement in the country having pushed the Kremlin to launch their 'special military operation'.
Speaking to China's Xinhua news agency, Lavrov said the military alliance's interference in Ukraine left Russia with "no other choice" but to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and launch their invasion.
He said: "Over the past years, the United States and its allies have done nothing to stop the intra-Ukrainian conflict... they ‘pumped up’ the Kyiv regime with weapons, trained and armed the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions, and generally carried out the military-political development of the territory of Ukraine.
"They encouraged the aggressive anti-Russian course pursued by the Kyiv authorities.”
He also claimed that Nato countries are "doing everything to prevent" a ceasefire with Ukraine.
11:58 PM
Russia kidnapped paramedics rushing to save survivors of the Mariupol theatre bombing, the teenage daughter of a missing volunteer has revealed.
Ukraine warned on Friday that peace talks with Moscow were in danger of collapse and said Russia was pounding areas in the east as US lawmakers vowed to swiftly approve a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
The war in Ukraine is a “stark reminder” that there is “no substitute for credible defence”, the Prince of Wales has said, in a strong statement to Britain’s military.
Russia staved off a default on its debt Friday by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live there.