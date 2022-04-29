Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin to declare all-out war to mobilise Russians as military chiefs seek 'payback' for invasion failures

A man walks by an artistic depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania. - AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Vladimir Putin is set to declare all-out war on Ukraine as his military chiefs seek “payback” for their invasion failures, according to Russian sources and Western officials.

Frustrated army chiefs are urging the Russian president to drop the term “special operation” used for the invasion and instead declare war, which would enable mass mobilisation of Russians.

When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine at the end of February, Putin dubbed it a “special operation” and even barred Russian media from using the word “war”, thinking it would all be over in a few weeks. But more than two months later, the offensive has stalled.

“The military are outraged that the blitz on Kyiv has failed,” a source close to Russian military officials told The Telegraph.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:21 AM

Nato involvement in Ukraine left Russia with 'no other choice' but to invade, says Kremlin

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US and other Nato countries of using Ukraine as "one of the tools to contain Russia", with their involvement in the country having pushed the Kremlin to launch their 'special military operation'.

Speaking to China's Xinhua news agency, Lavrov said the military alliance's interference in Ukraine left Russia with "no other choice" but to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and launch their invasion.

He said: "Over the past years, the United States and its allies have done nothing to stop the intra-Ukrainian conflict... they ‘pumped up’ the Kyiv regime with weapons, trained and armed the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions, and generally carried out the military-political development of the territory of Ukraine.

Story continues

"They encouraged the aggressive anti-Russian course pursued by the Kyiv authorities.”

He also claimed that Nato countries are "doing everything to prevent" a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference in Moscow on April 27, 2022. - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

11:58 PM

Today's top stories