Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Elevated radiation' coming from nuclear plant shot at by Russians, says official

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Styllis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Elevated levels of radiation have reportedly been detected at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, hours after a fire broke out following an attack by Russian troops.

An anonymous Ukrainian government official told the Associated Press that radiation levels at the site were higher than normal. Ukraine said the plant was on Thursday struck by bullets and rockets which caused a fire. However, a spokesman for the plant said background radiation levels at the site remain unchanged and they insisted that the fire was outside the station perimeter.

Firefighters are unable to reach the scene of the blaze because they are being shot at, plant spokesman Andriy Tuz said.

Mr Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility's six reactors.

That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday morning warned that an explosion could be "10 times larger than Chernobyl”.

In a stark tweet, Dmytro Kuleba said: "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

The plant provides about 25 per cent of Ukraine's power generation.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:30 AM

'No threat of radiation from power plant fire'

There is no threat of radiation spreading from the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, the plant's spokesperson has reportedly said.

The plant, which provides up to 25 per cent of the country's power generation, was struck by Russian bullets and rockets on Thursday, with elevated levels of radiation detected shortly after, according to officials.

01:15 AM

Footage of fire at power plant

A video shared on social media appears to show CCTV footage of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant:

01:14 AM

Today's top stories

  • Vladimir Putin vowed to "seize the whole of Ukraine" and made clear that "the worst is yet to come" as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law

  • Putin insisted on Thursday that the invasion was "going strictly to schedule", despite claims from Ukrainian officials that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed

  • There is increasing criticism of the war by influential Russians and businesses, including the country's second-biggest oil and gas company

  • Putin told Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that he would achieve his military aims "whatever happens" and would continue fighting until "the end"

  • Videos emerged of tearful Russian prisoners of war calling on their countrymen to rise up against Putin

  • Putin could announce martial law in Russia at an extraordinary session of the Russian parliament on Friday

  • The White House confirmed for the first time that it was sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine

  • In the UK, the Government announced sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov – a former shareholder in Arsenal FC – and Igor Shuvalov, a former deputy prime minister of Russia

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia lays siege to southern Ukraine as Kyiv convoy stallsWhy Ukraine wants a no-fly zone — but is unlikely to get oneU.S. sanctions more Putin allies over Ukraine invasionWestern banks' exposure to Russia, by the numbersRT America to cease productionRussian businesses in U.S. face threats, vandalism over invasionStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky: If West won't impose no-fly zone, "give me the planes"Russia ag

  • Dallas suspends ties to Russian sister city, Saratov

    Dallas City Council will vote next week on a resolution condemning the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine and suspending the City of Dallas’ official relationship with its sister city, Saratov, Russia as long as Vladimir Putin holds power.Why it matters: Cities across the country have suspended ties with Russia in an effort to show support for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott has asked Texas retailers to stop selling Russian products. Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • Putin 'Overestimated' Russia's Military in Ukraine, But He's Still a Threat, Air Force Secretary Says

    Kendall is one of the first military service branch leaders to publicly speak out about Russia's missteps since Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Prospect of energy embargo raises ghost of 1970s-style oil shock

    It has only been one month since Rishi Sunak stood up in parliament to announce unprecedented help for people to pay their energy bills when they come 54pc in April.

  • ‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

    Russian president warns outside intervention mean ‘consequences greater than any you have faced in history’

  • Pressure grows in India to condemn old friend Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    India's opposition on Wednesday stepped up pressure on the government to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after an Indian student died during shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv. India is yet to criticise long standing arms supplier Russia publicly, instead urging both sides to cease hostilities, causing frustration among its other allies including the United States. Thousands of Indian students remain trapped in Ukraine, leading to calls for the government to step up pressure on Russia to assist evacuation efforts.

  • ‘South Park’ Mocks Vladimir Putin and Threat of Nuclear War

    South Park dove headfirst into the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as only creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are capable. In Wednesday’s episode, “Back to the Cold War,” South Park mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin for getting older and being more aggressive because his “dick doesn’t work the way it used to.” South […]

  • Antony Blinken says ‘US doesn’t bluff’ and warns Putin of ‘massive unprecedented consequences’ for Ukraine war

    Secretary of State also claimed Putin to blame for causing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

  • Russian opera star ditches Met performances to avoid Putin rebuke

    Russian opera star Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned performances with the Metropolitan Opera after refusing to repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Met announced on Thursday."It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way...

  • Ukraine-Russia evening briefing: Putin tells Macron he 'wants to seize whole of Ukraine'

    Vladimir Putin has told Emmanuel Macron he wants to "seize the whole of Ukraine" during a call between the two presidents.

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • Russian convoy’s advance on Kyiv deflated by flat tyres and Ukrainian mud

    The 40 mile-long Russian army convoy threatening Kyiv could be stuck in the mud because of a failure to maintain vehicle tyres, experts have claimed.

  • Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher strive to raise $30 million to help Ukrainians, more stars speak out

    Russia's attack on Ukraine has the world's attention, including celebrities who are weighing in on the crisis. Here's what they are saying.

  • Russian soldier holding two grenades walks through Ukrainian crowd demanding they surrender

    Invader jostled and jeered by angry residents, as key cities endure more Russian assaults

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant on Fire After Russian Shelling

    ReutersEurope’s largest nuclear power station is on fire after Russian troops began to shell it early Friday, according to the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city where the plant is located.Mayor Dmytro Orlov of Enerhodar, an industrial city along the Dnieper River, had said earlier that an armored column of soldiers was moving toward Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters.Orlov reported that Ukrainian forces were battling with the invaders, whom he characterized as “young men i

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...