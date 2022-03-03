Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Elevated radiation' coming from nuclear plant shot at by Russians, says official

Elevated levels of radiation have reportedly been detected at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, hours after a fire broke out following an attack by Russian troops.

An anonymous Ukrainian government official told the Associated Press that radiation levels at the site were higher than normal. Ukraine said the plant was on Thursday struck by bullets and rockets which caused a fire. However, a spokesman for the plant said background radiation levels at the site remain unchanged and they insisted that the fire was outside the station perimeter.

Firefighters are unable to reach the scene of the blaze because they are being shot at, plant spokesman Andriy Tuz said.

Mr Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility's six reactors.

That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday morning warned that an explosion could be "10 times larger than Chernobyl”.

In a stark tweet, Dmytro Kuleba said: "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

The plant provides about 25 per cent of Ukraine's power generation.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:30 AM

'No threat of radiation from power plant fire'

There is no threat of radiation spreading from the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, the plant's spokesperson has reportedly said.

Story continues

The plant, which provides up to 25 per cent of the country's power generation, was struck by Russian bullets and rockets on Thursday, with elevated levels of radiation detected shortly after, according to officials.

❗️According to Andrey Tuz, spokesman of the press service of the nuclear power plant, there is no threat of radiation spread. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 4, 2022

01:15 AM

Footage of fire at power plant

A video shared on social media appears to show CCTV footage of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant:

⚡️⚡️⚡️As a result of the shelling at the #Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a fire started. The exact location of the fire is being specified. CCTV cameras at the plant show flames and smoke. pic.twitter.com/XoN2TzAVJu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 3, 2022

01:14 AM

Today's top stories