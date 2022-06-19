Russia-Ukraine latest: World must be prepared for war to last 'years', Nato head warns

Claudia Rowan
·6 min read
In this article:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of Nato has warned, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the military alliance, was quoted by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying.

"Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukraine will "not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern front line.

Making a rare trip outside Kyiv to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, Mr Zelensky said:  "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:05 AM

'The situation is not getting easier for us', Ukrainian MP says

The situation "is not getting easier on us",  Ukrainian MP has said, as she discussed the ongoing fighting in the east of the country.

Speaking to Sky News from Kyiv, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said: "We don't have many options on the table - we have to survive in this war, when the aggressor has come to erase us from the map of the world.

"We want to live, we want to preserve our country... therefore we have to win," she added.

She said arms given by other countries were important in determining Ukraine's success.

09:53 AM

'We should all be concerned' about impact of Ukraine war on cost of living crisis, peer says

Crossbench peer Victor Adebowale has said "we should all be concerned" about the impact of the Ukraine war on the cost of living in the UK, including on NHS key workers.

Mr Adebowale, who is also chairman of the NHS Confederation, told Times Radio: "An extended war in Ukraine will have implications for what my members will experience.

"The cost-of-living crisis will continue, along with the other horrors that have been bestowed on us at the moment.

"It looks like there's going to be a long, drawn-out war. We know that eventually there'll have to be a settlement.

"We know that Russia appears to be belligerent - probably too mild a word - and we need to be prepared for the worst, and I suspect that the mistake we made in the past is not being prepared for the worst.

"So, I hope it doesn't come to British boots on Ukrainian land, because there's all kinds of implications for that as well.

"But we should all be concerned about the implications for people living in this country of a long, drawn-out war in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainians, of course, who all right-thinking people will support in their struggle against what what is tyranny at the end of the day."

09:45 AM

Germany says will take emergency measures to meet energy needs

Germany will take emergency measures to ensure it meets its energy needs after the drop in supply of Russian gas, including increased use of coal, the government said Sunday.

"To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead," the economy ministry said in a statement.

09:14 AM

The latest pictures from Ukraine

OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Taras Ratushnyi, the father of soldier Roman Ratushnyi, a well-known activist, holds his Ukrainian flag as he and friends, family, fellow soldiers and others attend Roman's burial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues June 18, 2022.
Taras Ratushnyi, the father of soldier Roman Ratushnyi, a well-known activist, holds his Ukrainian flag as he and friends, family, fellow soldiers and others attend Roman's burial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues June 18, 2022. - REUTERS/Leah Millis

09:03 AM

Russia 'trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city', Ukrainian official says

The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine's national television.

08:38 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up today

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

08:30 AM

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one, official says

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.

Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Mr Reznichenko said early on Sunday.

Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

08:29 AM

The latest MoD update

04:44 AM

Today's Top Stories

  • Former Soviet countries are part of Russia’s domain and risk Ukraine’s fate if they go up against the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin has insinuated

  • Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch and former Chelsea Football Club owner, negotiated humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol and other cities besieged by Moscow's army, a Ukrainian official has said

  • Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the best of all the leading western powers, according to a international poll, the Telegraph has learned

  • Boris Johnson stressed in an op-ed for the Sunday Times the need to avoid "Ukraine fatigue" and with Russian forces "grinding forward inch by inch", for allies to show the Ukrainians they were there to support them for a long time

