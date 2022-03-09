Russia-Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin is committing genocide, says Volodymyr Zelensky

A woman appears to be in shock after escaping the bombing of the maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday - AP

Ukraine's president has accused Russia of "genocide" after it bombed a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike "beyond atrocity" and accused Moscow of a "crime that reflects all evil that the invaders have brought on us".

In a passionate address on Telegram late on Wednesday night, he said:

"A children’s hospital, a maternity ward. How did they threaten the Russian Federation? What is this country, the Russian Federation, that is afraid of hospitals, maternity wards and is destroying them? Were there little Banderovites? Were pregnant women going to shoot on Rostov? Did anyone in the maternity ward humiliate Russian speakers? Or was it de-Nazification of a hospital?"

World leaders on Wednesday condemned the attack, with Boris Johnson calling the targeting of pregnant women and infants "depraved".

02:28 AM

Pictured: Fuel prices around the world surge as the conflict continues

02:10 AM

Sony suspends PlayStation operations in Russia

Sony said it has halted PlayStation shipments to Russia and suspended operations of the gaming giant's online store there, the latest global brand to shun the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," the company said on Thursday

"We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia."

The statement added that Japanese tech and entertainment giant Sony Group was donating $2 million to the UN refugee agency and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy".

A growing number of multinationals, from McDonald's to Adidas and Samsung, have fully or partially halted business in Russia after its invasion of its neighbouring country two weeks ago.

Some have cited supply chain disruption while others have directly linked the move to outrage over President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine.

02:08 AM

China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory', says Taiwanese minister

No matter who wins in any future war between Taiwan and China, it will be a "miserable victory", Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday, adding it was best if everyone avoided conflict.

Speaking to reporters before a parliament session on the security implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Chiu said both sides would pay a heavy price in the event of conflict between China and Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary.

"If there's a war, to be frank, everyone will be miserable, even for the victors," he said.

"One really needs to think this through," Mr Chiu added. "Everyone should avoid wars."

While Taiwan has stepped up its alert level since the war in Ukraine, it has reported no unusual Chinese military activities, though China's air force has continued to mount occasional missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

01:41 AM

35,000 people flee Ukraine's cities

At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from besieged Ukrainian cities, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In a video address on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said three humanitarian corridors had allowed residents to leave the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv.

He said he hoped the evacuations would continue on Thursday with three more routes set to open out of the cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha in the southeast and Izium in eastern Ukraine.

The evacuations came after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on Wednesday to open more corridors, offering a glimmer of hope for terrified civilians trapped in bombarded cities.

01:40 AM

PM promises more sanctions

Boris Johnson has committed to impose the "maximum economic cost" on Russia as the Foreign Secretary is expected to say aggression like Vladimir Putin's must "never again" be allowed to "grow unchecked".

In a call on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister joined Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in condemning a reported Russian strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

He noted that this, together with reports Russian forces had failed to respect ceasefire agreements, was "yet further evidence that Putin was acting with careless disregard for international humanitarian law", Downing Street said.

01:36 AM

