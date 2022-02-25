Russia, Ukraine Ratings Put on Review for Downgrade by Moody’s

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit ranking was cut by Fitch Ratings, while Moody’s Investors Service put both the nation and its invader, Russia, on review for downgrade as conflict escalates.

Russia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s, one notch above junk, while Ukraine is scored at B3, six steps below investment grade. Fitch took Ukraine’s level down to CCC from B on Friday, putting it seven steps below investment grade and on par with El Salvador and Ethiopia.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia this week represents “a significant further elevation” of geopolitical risk and severe sanctions against Russia, which “could impact sovereign debt repayment,” the Moody’s analysts said in a Friday statement.

The war, which entered its second day on Friday, has prompted the U.S. and its allies to impose a swath of sanctions on Russia, with President Joe Biden poised to apply personal sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as his troops push toward Ukraine’s capital.

The invasion sent the financial world reeling this week, with bonds from Russia and Ukraine the worst hit in global sovereign-debt markets. Ukrainian dollar bonds were down an average of 53% this week while Russia’s have lost 45%, according to data compiled from a Bloomberg index.

“The ultimate severity of the impact of new sanctions on Russia’s credit profile will depend on their scope, the sectors targeted and the degree of coordination between Western countries,” Moody’s said. For Ukraine, meantime, “an extensive conflict could pose a risk to the government’s liquidity and external positions given Ukraine’s sizable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its economy on foreign-currency funding.”

For Fitch analysts, the invasion by Russia has spurred “heightened risks to Ukraine’s external and public finances, macro-financial stability and political stability.”

Russia is rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, in line with its Moody’s score, and BBB at Fitch, the equivalent of one step higher. Ukraine is rated B at S&P, the equivalent of one step higher than Moody’s has the nation.

The turmoil has, of course, not just been confined to Ukrainian and Russian bond prices. Riskier assets and havens alike have been whipsawed this week as investors gauge the situation and its economic impact.

“Everything depends upon how long this war (for lack of a better term to use) lasts,” said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia. “I’d say Ukraine bondholders have more to worry about than a downgrade.”

