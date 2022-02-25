Russia, Ukraine Ratings Put on Review for Downgrade by Moody’s

Benjamin Purvis and Sydney Maki
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit ranking was cut by Fitch Ratings, while Moody’s Investors Service put both the nation and its invader, Russia, on review for downgrade as conflict escalates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia is rated Baa3 by Moody’s, one notch above junk, while Ukraine is scored at B3, six steps below investment grade. Fitch took Ukraine’s level down to CCC from B on Friday, putting it seven steps below investment grade and on par with El Salvador and Ethiopia.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia this week represents “a significant further elevation” of geopolitical risk and severe sanctions against Russia, which “could impact sovereign debt repayment,” the Moody’s analysts said in a Friday statement.

The war, which entered its second day on Friday, has prompted the U.S. and its allies to impose a swath of sanctions on Russia, with President Joe Biden poised to apply personal sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as his troops push toward Ukraine’s capital.

The invasion sent the financial world reeling this week, with bonds from Russia and Ukraine the worst hit in global sovereign-debt markets. Ukrainian dollar bonds were down an average of 53% this week while Russia’s have lost 45%, according to data compiled from a Bloomberg index.

“The ultimate severity of the impact of new sanctions on Russia’s credit profile will depend on their scope, the sectors targeted and the degree of coordination between Western countries,” Moody’s said. For Ukraine, meantime, “an extensive conflict could pose a risk to the government’s liquidity and external positions given Ukraine’s sizable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its economy on foreign-currency funding.”

For Fitch analysts, the invasion by Russia has spurred “heightened risks to Ukraine’s external and public finances, macro-financial stability and political stability.”

Russia is rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings, in line with its Moody’s score, and BBB at Fitch, the equivalent of one step higher. Ukraine is rated B at S&P, the equivalent of one step higher than Moody’s has the nation.

The turmoil has, of course, not just been confined to Ukrainian and Russian bond prices. Riskier assets and havens alike have been whipsawed this week as investors gauge the situation and its economic impact.

“Everything depends upon how long this war (for lack of a better term to use) lasts,” said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia. “I’d say Ukraine bondholders have more to worry about than a downgrade.”

(Updates throughout with context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -Some Western companies severed their ties with Russia on Friday, and others studied whether and how to do so, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and pressure to abandon some business dealings. Premier League club Manchester United withdrew the sponsorship rights of Russian airline Aeroflot, Formula One canceled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and organizers of the Eurovision song contest said Russia would not be allowed to participate in this year's final.

  • Cost of living: 'What do you put first? Food, heating or petrol?'

    Record high petrol and diesel prices are a growing concern for people and businesses.

  • A Timeline of How Russia Began Invading Ukraine

    The situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, with the country declaring a state of emergency as Russia attacked earlier this week

  • BlackRock, Vanguard Grapple With Sanctions on Russian Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group and Van Eck Associates are among large asset managers facing a ticking clock if they want to unload stakes in financial firms sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Ban

  • U.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Global condemnation of Vladimir Putin quickened Friday with the U.S. sanctioning the Russian leader and several key aides as his troops pushed toward Ukraine’s capital.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian

  • U.S. banks tackle Russia sanctions fine print, worry over escalating restrictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. banks were well-prepared for the Western sanctions announced so far over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, but they are still nailing down details and worry that new measures could increase the cost and complexity of enforcing the new restrictions, lawyers and industry executives said. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. U.S. President Joe Biden said he would announce further sanctions on Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week.

  • Fed’s Initial Rate Hike in March Now Seen at Quarter-Point Amid Russia Attacks

    A half-point interest rate increase is probably off the table next month, but economists say inflationary pressure and a relatively strong consumer should keep the central bank on its longer-term path of monetary policy tightening

  • Sanctions could complicate Citigroup sale of Russian consumer bank -sources

    The sale of Citigroup's Russian consumer bank could be complicated by U.S. sanctions on Russian state bank VTB, the only publicly confirmed bidder, banking sources said on Thursday. Although the Russian business is small for Citigroup, it presents an unwelcome headache for the bank's Chief Executive Jane Fraser as she prepares for an investor day next week which could determine the bank's future. Citigroup put the business up for sale last April as part of a broader exit from its international retail operations which it said would take 18 months to complete.

  • Kim Kardashian Wore a Skintight Latex Gown at Fashion Week

    And she filed new documents in her ongoing divorce case with Kanye "Ye" West.

  • NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congress map

    North Carolina Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week, initiating a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023. GOP legislative leaders argue that the boundaries — which replaced a map that the legislature approved earlier this month — violate the U.S. Constitution. Since the Constitution allows state lawmakers to determine the manner of holding U.S. House elections, the panel of three state judges overstepped its authority in adopting boundaries that weren’t set by the state House and Senate, an attorney for the Republican leaders wrote.

  • NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On today's call, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and NETSTREIT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

  • Naples man found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography

    Jean Jerome Dorlus was found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography after a three-day trial in Collier County.

  • HBCUs refuse to be 'paralyzed by fear' as FBI investigation into bomb threats intensifies

    Following a series of unsolved bomb threats directed at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, the FBI revealed this week that at least 57 institutions, including houses of worship, have received such threats between Jan. 4 and Feb. 14.

  • Voices: Nigel Farage made the most awkward speech of his career as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine

    “Vladimir Putin is a nationalist Russian... I always thought we were dealing with someone very logical’

  • Kyiv residents armed and "not ready to give up" their city to Russia

    The Defense Ministry has called on anyone over the age of 18 to help defend the capital, and the people of Kyiv are turning up in droves.

  • Pope cancels Florence visit, Ash Wednesday service due to knee pain

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis has been forced to cancel a trip to Florence this Sunday and Ash Wednesday services next week because of an acute flare up of pain in his knee, the Vatican said on Friday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope's doctor had ordered "a greater period of rest", without elaborating. In Florence, Francis was due to say a Mass to conclude a meeting of bishops and mayors from the Mediterranean area.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough. Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine after its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday. Addressing the Russian population in Russian at the end of a televised speech, Zelenskiy said the bombing of Kyiv was reminiscent of Nazi Germany's attacks during World War Two.

  • Former CFTC Chair Giancarlo on Russian Sanctions, CBDCs and Dollar Hegemony

    If the U.S. doesn’t move on a digital dollar, it can lose its technological and financial edge, “Crypto Dad” told CoinDesk TV.

  • U.S. pension fund CalSTRS has investments in Russia, monitors risks to portfolio

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second-largest U.S. pension fund, said on Thursday it had investments in Russia and was monitoring potential risks to its portfolio after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "CalSTRS will follow any relevant financial sanctions levied by the United States Government," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. CalSTRS had exposure to nine Russian local sovereign bonds, so-called OFZs, with a market value of nearly $32 million as of June, according to its website.

  • Nvidia Breach Seen as Ransomware Attack Unconnected to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A cyber breach suffered by Nvidia Corp. in recent days appears to have been a ransomware attack that’s not connected to the crisis in Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the incident. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Moves to Sanction Putin as Russian Forces Surround KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict