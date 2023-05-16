Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission -Ramaphosa

STORY: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet with a group of African leaders -- to discuss a potential peace plan for the conflict.

“The two leaders that I had the occasion to speak to, that is President Putin and President Zelenskiy, agreed that they would be willing to receive a mission of the African heads of state in both Moscow and Kyiv."

Details of the plan have not been publicly divulged -- but Ukraine's stated position for any peace deal is that all Russian troops withdraw from its territory.

The plan is backed by the leaders of Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, and Zambia.

“My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they’re both ready to receive African leaders and to have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end. Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held.”

Ramaphosa said the United States and Britain had expressed "cautious" support for the plan and the U.N. Secretary-General had also been briefed.

South Africa is considered one of Moscow's closest allies on the continent -- but says it is impartial and has abstained from voting on U.N. resolutions regarding the war.

Last week, it rejected claims that weapons were loaded onto a Russian vessel from a naval base in Cape Town in December.