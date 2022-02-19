Russia-Ukraine situation causing woe for crude oil prices, stocks

The S&P 500 traded lower last week as investors continue to monitor the developing Russia-Ukraine situation.

U.S. officials said Friday that Russia has over 150,000 troops near Ukraine. WTI crude oil prices pulled back slightly from multiyear highs as investors weigh the possibility of U.S. sanctions against Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer.

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen of the 92nd mechanized brigade use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, in the Kharkiv region, on February 10, 2022. - Russia's deployment for a military exercise in Belarus and on the borders of Ukraine marks a "dangerous moment" for European security, NATO's chief said on February 10, 2022.

The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes released Wednesday suggest Fed members are concerned about inflation and are prepared to begin raising interest rates and reducing the Fed's balance sheet to get rising prices in check.

On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said inflation "could get out of control" if the Federal Reserve does not take aggressive action immediately.

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly disclosure filings revealed Warren Buffett took a roughly $1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter, just weeks before Microsoft announced a $68.7 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard. Buffett also raised his stake in Chevron by 30% in the quarter, bringing Berkshire's stake in the oil major up to about $5 billion.

On Tuesday, Intel announced a $5.4 billion buyout deal for Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor. Intel shares traded lower on the week after the company laid out a plan at its analyst day event to double earnings per share and potentially double its stock's price-to-earnings ratio by 2026.

Roku rocked

Shares of streaming TV platform specialist Roku tumbled 26% on Friday after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss and issued first-quarter guidance that fell short of analyst expectations.

In the week ahead, fourth-quarter earnings season continues with reports from Home Depot and Macy's on Tuesday and Moderna and Block on Thursday.

Nearly 75% of S&P 500 companies have mentioned "inflation" on their fourth-quarter earnings calls, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the Fed's latest inflation commentary, Wall Street will get more economic updates on Thursday when the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its updated fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth estimate and on Friday when the U.S. Census Bureau releases its January Durable Goods Orders report.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Russia-Ukraine situation causing woe for crude oil prices, stocks