Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in UAE-brokered deal

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of prisoners Wednesday in a deal reportedly brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 230 Ukrainians were returned in the prisoner swap, including 213 soldiers and sergeants, 11 officers and six civilians.

Russia received 248 soldiers from Ukraine as part of the deal, according to state-run media outlet TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the deal was brokered by the UAE, but there was no immediate comment from the Middle Eastern nation about the swap.

Ukraine and Russia have negotiated prisoner releases dozens of times during their almost two-year war, releasing hundreds of personnel.

Last year, Qatar also helped free four Ukrainian children who were taken into Russia.

The swap comes as Russia continues to hammer Ukraine with airstrikes, targeting military infrastructure in deadly missile and drone attacks.

The Associated Press contributed.

