Russia fires dozens of missiles across several Ukrainian cities

84
Niamh Cavanagh
·Reporter
·2 min read
Local resident Yana embraces a friend as they stand next to her mother&#39;s house, which was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv
Local resident Yana embraces a friend as they stand next to her mother's house, which was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on Thursday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

LONDON — Ukraine faced a barrage of missiles on Thursday morning in one of the biggest bombardments the country has faced since Russia invaded earlier this year.

According to Oleksii Gromov, a Ukrainian general, Russia launched more than 69 missiles “aimed at critical and energy infrastructure.” Of the dozens launched, 54 were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, he said.

A map of Ukraine showing the cities hit by Russian missile attacks on Thursday.
Yasin Demirci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three people in the capital, Kyiv, were hospitalized following the explosions, including a 14-year-old girl. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40% of the city was left without power due to the strikes. “Charge your phones and other devices,” he wrote on Telegram via translation. “Stock up on water.” He added that engineers were working on restoring power back to the capital.

In the south, missiles were shot down in the regions of Mykolaiv and Odesa. Meanwhile, several explosions were reported in the western city of Lviv. No casualties were immediately reported.

Rescuers clear debris of homes destroyed by a missile attack in the outskirts of Kyiv.
Rescuers clear debris of homes destroyed by a missile attack in the outskirts of Kyiv. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s foreign minister hit out at Russia for launching missiles during the holidays, describing it as “senseless barbarism.” Earlier Thursday, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that more than 120 missiles had been launched.

Neighboring Belarus’s Defense Ministry said it had downed a Ukrainian missile on Thursday morning. The S-300 Soviet-era air defense missile was shot down near the village of Harbacha, just 9 miles from the border with Ukraine. Oleg Konovalov, a military official, played down the strike, stating that it was “absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen.”

People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv.
People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv on Thursday. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Similarly in November, an S-300 that accidentally landed in NATO member Poland, leaving two people dead, was likely fired by Ukrainian air defense. The missile sparked fear that there had been an escalation in tensions.

Russia has upped its airstrikes on Ukraine since October when the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects the peninsula of Crimea to mainland Russia, was targeted. The bridge was partially damaged after a truck exploded. Russia blamed Ukrainian intelligence for the attacks and has made several arrests since the explosion.

A search and rescue worker sits amid debris.
A search and rescue worker is seen sitting amid debris following the missile attacks across Ukraine. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Recommended Stories

  • White House confident about economic recovery in 2023

    Despite the ongoing turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the fresh shock of war in Eastern Europe, the American economy is in sound health, top Biden administration economist Jared Bernstein asserted in an end-of-year interview with Yahoo News.

  • T.J. Holmes files for divorce from wife amid reported affair with 'GMA3' co-anchor Amy Robach

    "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were sidelined from the show in December with ABC calling the allegations at "distraction."

  • Ukrainian army advances more than 2 km to Kreminna in a week General Staff report

    The Ukrainian army has advanced 2.5 kilometres over the past week towards the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Brigadier-General Oleksii Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 29 December Quote: "Our soldiers continue their offensive actions near the city of Kreminna.

  • Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims contines

    Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. “Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, he said at a news conference late Wednesday.

  • Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

    Russian missiles hit Ukraine Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather. Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

  • Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

    Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, cancelling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The Dallas carrier acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes. As has been the case every day this week, the vast majority of flight cancellations nationwide, are Southwest flights.

  • 11 predictions for 2023—from Yahoo Finance readers

    We asked the Yahoo Finance community to tell us what might happen in 2023. You told us to watch 3-D printed houses, shipping stocks, used-car prices—and the metaverse.

  • Russia fires missiles at Ukraine's major cities

    STORY: Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other cities in a massive aerial bombardment that knocked out power, Ukrainian authorities said.In Kyiv, a team of emergency workers searched through the smouldering wreckage of a residential house destroyed by a blast.Ukraine's military said it shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in an attack that began at 7am local time. Air raid sirens rang out across the country and in Kyiv sounded for five hours - one of the longest alarms of the war.Some residents rushed to take shelter in this metro station.Russia has mounted numerous waves of air strikes in recent months on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heat in freezing temperatures.The latest blitz came hard on the heels of the Kremlin's rejection of a Ukrainian peace plan, insisting that Kyiv must accept Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.These homes were destroyed near Zaporizhzhia "I went to sleep in my room, but wanted to watch the TV. So I fell asleep. I woke up to everything shaking, crumbling. I got up and screamed to my husband, 'where are you?' I ran barefoot on glass. He appeared and glass was falling on him."Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country's power, medical and other infrastructure.Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize its neighbor. Kyiv and its Western allies have denounced Russia's actions as an imperialist-style land grab.

  • Jen Shah's Victim Impact Letters Detail 'Everyday Struggle' After Fraud Scheme 'Turned Our Lives Upside Down'

    Ahead of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's sentencing, people caught up in her crimes share how the debt they incurred damaged relationships, spurred health crises and nearly led to suicide

  • Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker

    Kremlin via ReutersRussia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv.“Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo on its official Telegram channel. Russian Defense Ministry via Telegram While Putin has largely been hiding out in his bunker in recent weeks after can

  • Explosions heard near Engels airfield in Russia, local media report

    Air defence systems were activated and explosions were heard near Engels airfield in the Saratov Oblast of Russia on the morning of 29 December. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian Telegram channels Baza and Mash; Nexta channel; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Engels online channel; Roman Busargin, Saratov governor, on Telegram Details: An air raid siren was reportedly sounded in Engels.

  • Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates

    Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.

  • Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home today: survey

    A homeowner’s refrain, oft-heard around the nation’s capital in recent years, has hardened into sobering fact: Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home in today’s market. Fifty-five percent of U.S. homeowners say they could not raise the funds to purchase their home at current prices and interest rates, according to findings from the…

  • Republicans Step Up Attacks on FBI as It Investigates Trump

    WASHINGTON — When George Piro learned that some of his former colleagues were spreading unfounded rumors about him, he was stunned. Piro, 55, was a highly decorated agent in the FBI. During his 23-year career, he earned a national intelligence medal for the months he spent interrogating Saddam Hussein, supervised several high-profile shooting investigations and consistently earned reviews that were among the highest for agents who ran field offices. Now, he stood accused of misconduct by a group

  • Mac Jones on talk that he's a dirty player: 'Everybody has an opinion'

    Jones reiterated his stance that he's simply "playing hard."

  • Ukraine pushes to recapture Kreminna as Russian official issues new threats

    Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine must demilitarize or the Russian army will take action. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins the show from Dnipro, Ukraine, to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region. He also weighs in on efforts to return power to the millions of Ukrainians still in the dark and Ukraine's hope to hold a peace summit early next year.

  • Southwest Airlines may need another week to 'get their act together,' expert says

    A major winter storm struck most parts of the U.S. over the holidays, leading to thousands of flight cancellations. Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of it, with more than 8,000 flights canceled between Dec. 22 and 26.

  • Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago

    “Anyone who doesn’t regret the passing of the Soviet Union has no heart,” he said. Five years after the overthrow of Russia's czarist government, four of the socialist republics that had formed in the aftermath signed a treaty on Dec. 30, 1922 to create the USSR: Ukraine; Byelorussia; Transcaucasia, which spread over Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan; and Russia, including the old empire's holdings in Central Asia. The USSR, which later expanded to include Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, left the republics with their own governments and national languages, but all subordinate to Moscow.

  • Mexico police find tiger cub hidden inside trunk of vehicle

    A tiger cub was found inside the trunk of a car driving through El Marques, Mexico.

  • Maryland Rep. Raskin says he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

    Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that he has a type of lymphoma that's a “serious but curable form of cancer” and he is beginning several months of treatment. Raskin, who will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, said he expects to be able to work through his outpatient treatment at a Washington-area hospital. In a statement Wednesday, Raskin said he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the “prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."