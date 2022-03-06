Russia-Ukraine war: Arizona ammo company to send 1 million bullets to Ukraine

Kyle Morris
·2 min read
An ammunition company in Scottsdale, Arizona, has pledged to send one million bullets to the Ukraine Armed Forces as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his deadly invasion into the country.

AMMO, Inc., which produces high-performance ammunition and components, will send 1 million bullets free of charge to Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the nation's president, issued a recent plea for additional aid.

VISA, MASTERCARD SUSPEND ALL OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA, ‘EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY’

"Ammo Inc., and we as Americans stand firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere," AMMO Inc. CEO Fred Wagenhals said in a statement. "While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom."

"We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom," Wagenhals added.

One bullet produced by the company, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix, is a 7.62 and is "exactly what Ukrainian soldiers need to fight" back against Russian military forces making their way into the country.

NASCAR icon Richard Childress, who serves as a member of AMMO, Inc.’s Board of Directors, has also been involved with the process.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AMMO Inc. was founded in 2016 and has a warehouse in Wisconsin where they design and manufacture products for a variety of fields, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense.

AMMO Inc. also operates GunBroker.com, described by the company as the "largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries."

On Saturday, Zelenskyy asked Congress for additional lethal aid, more planes, more sanctions and to shut down Russian oil exports during a virtual video call with more than 280 senators and House members.

