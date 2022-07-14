Russia-Ukraine War Damps Outlook as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet

(Bloomberg) -- An impasse on how to characterize the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hanging over prospects for agreement on it and related issues as finance chiefs gather for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Disagreements on the causes and ways to alleviate supply-chain and inflation crises stemming from the war are set to complicate efforts to settle on a communique at the end of the gathering on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Indonesia is pushing for a communique with a draft being worked on, but the host nation’s officials aren’t optimistic over its prospects and might resort to a chair’s statement summarizing the talks at their conclusion, according to one of the officials.

A preliminary list of issues on the table for G20 ministers to agree on is more notable for what it excludes than what it mentions. It doesn’t contain any references to Russia, war, inflation, or supply chains, according to a person familiar with the communique drafting.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s biggest economies are gathering under increasingly fragile global conditions, as officials desperately try to wrangle inflation and avert recession. Meantime, lower-income countries are staring down rising risks of sovereign debt default and social unrest that could trigger widespread destabilization.

Global Finance Chiefs Head to Bali to Talk Inflation, Debt, Oil

Russia’s participation at the meetings has been a fault line on which host country Indonesia has tried to tread delicately while trying to assemble productive discussions around topics like digital banking and inclusion, climate risk mitigation, and common tax standards.

Story continues

During a sideline conference Thursday, the Treasury’s acting undersecretary for international affairs, Andy Baukol, dodged a question on whether US President Joe Biden will attend the G-20 leaders summit in November.

“I certainly hope so,” Baukol said. “Obviously there’s broader context to the G-20 this year, which is difficult, but my minister is here today, Secretary Yellen. She’ll fully participate tomorrow and the next day.”

Russia’s presence in the G-20 has hindered cooperation more broadly, including at a meeting of foreign ministers last week. The US strategy has been to forge side agreements with like-minded countries on issues like food and energy rather than a focus on achieving consensus with nations like China and Russia.

An early version of the communique includes a deal to set up a creditors committee to discuss treatment of Zambia’s debt, while leaving out any mention of Chad and Ethiopia -- unlike the agreement released in February.

The draft also contains an agreement to collaborate on addressing the food and fuel crisis, while publishing a separate “G-20 Presidency Note” to coordinate exit strategies.

Official meetings of the finance officials are set to be held Friday and Saturday, while side events are underway Thursday, also featuring speakers from across the G-20 grouping and observer economies.

Among highlights from the side events Thursday:

A roundtable on sustainable finance included Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the US Treasury’s Baukol, addressed the need to accelerate investment in projects aimed at meeting emissions-reduction targets. They focused, in particular, on incentivizing private sources of funds, since financing needs far outstrip public spending capacity.

A separate panel of top Southeast Asia central bankers highlighted developments on linking cross-border payments systems in the region, with Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus touting linked QR systems with Indonesia and Thailand and talks with Singapore and Philippines. Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said the city-state has linked to Thailand and was forging similar partnerships with Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. The officials emphasized global inter-operability and the benefits of these transactions for remittances flows and small-business finance.

(Adds detail from a draft communique in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.