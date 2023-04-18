Russia-Ukraine war latest: Putin visits troops in Kherson

Vladimir Putin visits Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has visited parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, marking his second trip to occupied territories in as many months.

Mr Putin attended a military command meeting where heard reports from the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group as well as other senior officers, it said in a statement.

The Kherson region, east of the Dnieper River, has seen Russia building up its defences ahead of a widely expected counter attack by Ukraine.

The Russian president told troops: "It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information."

British military intelligence this morning said that heavy fighting was continuing in the east of Ukraine, but Russia has been forced to reduce troop numbers to reinforce its Bakhmut offensive.

President Vladimir Putin visits troops in Ukraine

G7 vows 'severe costs' for those helping Russia in Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs", as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge: China.

After two days of talks in the Japanese mountain resort town Karuizawa, the top diplomats from leading economies unveiled no new sanctions on Moscow over its invasion but pledged to crack down on those helping Russia evade the measures and acquire weapons.

The ministers also put Beijing on notice over its "militarisation activities" in the South China Sea and insisted their Taiwan policy was unchanged despite recent controversial comments from France's president.

While talks were dominated by Ukraine and regional challenges, including a demand that North Korea "refrain" from new nuclear tests or ballistic missile launches, the ministers covered a broad sweep of global policy problems.

Poland, Ukraine to resume grain talks

Poland and Ukraine will resume negotiations early on Tuesday to try to reopen the transit of food and grains, the Polish agriculture minister told public radio station PR1.

The two countries held talks on Monday over bans by central eastern European countries seeking to shelter their farmers from the impact of an influx of cheaper Ukrainian grain.

Some Black Sea ports were blocked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and large quantities of Ukrainian grain have been trapped in Central Europe because of logistical bottlenecks.

"We are talking with the EU as well as with Ukraine to find solutions. We want these products to go to Europe, but go deep into Europe," Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said.

"We talked yesterday, there were long talks. Today we are also sitting down for talks...These are typically technical talks to find a solution and let this transit go to Europe," he added.