Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin silent after Prigozhin killed in plane crash

The Kremlin and the Russian Defence Ministry were silent early on Thursday following the presumed death of ally turned rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.

Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a private plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.

The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

The plane carrying three crew members and seven passengers that was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg went down almost 185 miles north of the capital.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, said he talked to Wagner commanders who confirmed that Prigozhin was aboard, as was Dmitry Utkin, whose call sign Wagner became the company’s name.

07:42 AM BST

No 'plan of action' after Prigozhin's death

A prominent Wagner-linked Telegram channel appears to have dismissed suggestions that the mercenary group could march on Moscow for the second time.

Reverse Side of the Medal, which has around 400,00 subscribers, said: “Some kind of ‘mythical plan of action’ in case of death of the command staff of the PMC Wagner Group is a fake... born in the inflamed mind of individual authors.

“Those who make such throw-ins are clearly striving either for hype, or trying to rock the oat in an already stormy reservoir. To cause repressive actions against the fighters and commanders of the PMCs.”

07:37 AM BST

'Free, strong and dignified': Ukraine celebrates Independence Day

Happy Ukraine’s Independence Day!



The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country.



In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone.



An independent Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tUYTsn3TrE — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023

07:27 AM BST

Flowers and candles left outside Wagner base

Tributes have been reportedly laid for the Wagner founders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin at the Wagner headquarters in St Petersburg.

Grey Zone, a Telegram channel with links to the mercenary organisation, said: “A small spontaneous memorial begins to form near the Wagner Centre, people bring flowers, candles and symbols of the Wagner Group.”

Mr Prigozhin’s private jet was apparently heading from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed in the Tver region.

07:23 AM BST

Kyiv's forces 'advancing south of Bakhmut'

Ukrainian are reportedly moving towards the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to its general staff, although it is unclear how much ground it has taken.

It said in a statement: “The Ukrainian military is advancing south of the city of Bakhmut... in that area they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.”

Previous fighting has taken place around the village of Klishchiivka, where Ukraine has attempted cut off a supply route to the besieged settlement.

The statement continued: “On the southern front, the Defence Forces are conducting an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, and were successful in the direction of Novoprokopivka.”

07:15 AM BST

Nursery and homes targeted in Kherson

Seven people have been wounded in Kherson as the Russian military fired dozens of shells on the southern region, according to its governor.

Oleksandr Produkin said a nursery, shop, factory, administrative building and homes had been targeted, adding: “As a result of Russian aggression, seven people were injured.”

06:51 AM BST

Ukraine key issue at Republican presidential debate

The issue of Ukraine was a hot topic at the Republican presidential debate last night.

It demonstrated sharp divisions within the party.

Both Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy said they opposed more funding to Ukraine, arguing the money should be spent securing the US border against drug and human trafficking.

“As president of the United States, your first obligation is to defend our country and its people,” Mr DeSantis said.

Mr Ramaswamy compared support for Ukraine to the ill-fated US military interventions in Iraq and Vietnam.

Chris Christie, Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley cast support for Ukraine as a moral obligation and a national security imperative, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his aggression if he succeeds in Ukraine, potentially threatening US allies.

“Anybody who thinks we can’t solve problems here in the United States and be the leader of the free world has a small view of the greatest nation on earth,” Mr Pence said.

06:40 AM BST

What we know at this point

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key figure in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine who led a failed mutiny in June after expressing anger at the war’s conduct, has died in a private-plane crash in western Russia, according to Russian aviation officials.

Nine other people including members of his Wagner mercenary group were among the dead on the flight from Moscow headed for St Petersburg. They included a Wagner founder, Dmitry Utkin.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said it had set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the aircraft belonging to MNT-Aero, and Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it had opened an investigation into the crash.

The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of executive jet that crashed has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, according to website International Aviation HQ, and it was not due to mechanical failure.

The Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Prigozhin to his death, showed no sign of problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data.

Neither Russia’s President Vladimir Putin nor the defence ministry have commented publicly yet on the reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin appeared in a video released earlier this week said to have been filmed in Africa.

06:08 AM BST

Doomed plane showed no problem until last 30 seconds: flight tracking

A grab taken from video posted on a Wagner-linked Telegram channel @grey_zone of a plane falling in the sky near the village of Kuzhenkino - TELEGRAM/ @grey_zone/AFP via Getty Images

The Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, believed to have carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to his death showed no sign of problem until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds, according to flight-tracking data, according to Reuters.

At 3:19pm GMT (4.19pm BST) on Wednesday, the aircraft made a “sudden downward vertical,” said Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24. Within about 30 seconds, the aircraft had plummeted more than 8,000 feet from its cruising altitude of 28,000 feet.

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Mr Petchenik said.

“They may have been wrestling (with the aircraft) after whatever happened,” Mr Petchenik said. But prior to its dramatic drop, there was “no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft.”

Video showed the plane descending rapidly with its nose pointing almost straight downward and a plume of smoke or vapor behind it.

Flightradar24 said the jet went thorough a series of ascents and descents of a few thousand feet each over 30 seconds before its final, disastrous plunge. Flightradar24 received its final data on the jet at 3:20pm.

06:01 AM BST

Three Ukrainian drones shot down, Russia says

The Russian defence ministry said air defence systems had shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

Two drones were downed over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine and one more over the Kaluga region that is closer to Moscow, the ministry said early today.

05:55 AM BST

Air strike injures seven people in Ukraine’s Dnipro

An early-morning missile strike had injured seven people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lisak said.

Three men and four women were among the wounded, he said on Thursday.

Two residential buildings, commercial buildings and busses and cars in the central Ukrainian city were also damaged, Lysak said, adding that one of the missiles had been shot down by air defences.

Pictures shared on Mr Lysak’s Telegram account showed debris on top of a car with its windows smashed and debris littering the floor.

05:51 AM BST

Putin gains in power after crash, former aide says

Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian President Vladimir Putin around his factory which produced school meals, near St. Petersburg in 2010 - Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speech writer turned critic whom the Russian authorities have branded a “foreign agent”, suggested the Russian leader, who is expected to run for another term in office next year, was behind the crash and had strengthened his authority in the process.

“The establishment is now convinced that it will not be possible to oppose Putin,” Mr Gallyamov wrote on Telegram. “Putin is strong enough and capable of revenge.’’

05:32 AM BST

Russian crash inquiries begin amid missile claim

A video grab in April shows Yevgeny Prigozhin at a cemetery for fallen Wagner fighters in the settlement of Goryachiy Klyuch in the southern Russian Krasnodar region. - TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official/AFP via Getty Images

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner plane crash. Some unnamed sources told Russian media they believed the plane had been shot down by one or more surface-to-air missiles. Reuters reported it could not confirm that.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said it set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the aircraft belonging to MNT-Aero.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it opened an investigation into the crash.

Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prighozin running around without a care in the world. This will cement his authority and is standard Putin operating procedure https://t.co/NiOlrpIr9T — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) August 23, 2023

Bill Browder, a US-born British businessman with years of experience in Russia and another Kremlin critic, agreed.

“Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prigozhin running around without a care in the world (after the mutiny). This will cement his authority,” Browder wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



05:28 AM BST

Two Russian TU-22 bombers destroyed, says Ukraine official

Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov says recent attacks on Russian airfields had destroyed two TU-22 bombers and damaged two more bombers.

“Two were destroyed, two were damaged. Two can not be repaired,” Mr Budanov said in a TV interview on Wednesday night for the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Russian officials reported drone attacks on military airfields Soltsy in the Novgorod region on Saturday and Shaykovka in the Kaluga region on Monday and said that one warplane was damaged during the first attack.

On Tuesday, British military intelligence said that Russia was likely to have lost a nuclear-capable TU-22M3 supersonic long-range bomber in the attack on Soltsy.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian intelligence said this week that the agency coordinated the attack on the Shaykovka airfield.

05:25 AM BST

Wagner chief's supporters search for crash explanation

Part of the wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - Marina Lystseva/Reuters

In the absence of much verifiable fact about Wednesday’s plane crash after its takeoff from Moscow, some of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s supporters pointed the finger of blame at the Russian state, others at Ukraine which was due to mark its Independence Day on Thursday.

Other prominent Russians who have opposed President Vladimir Putin or his interests have also died under unclear circumstances or come close to death, including outspoken political leaders and journalists.

A building housing Prigozhin’s Wagner group offices in St Petersburg lit up its windows after dark in such a way as to display a giant cross in a mark of respect and mourning. Flowers were left and candles lit near the offices early on Thursday.

The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of executive jet that crashed has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, according to website International Aviation HQ, and it was not due to mechanical failure.



05:17 AM BST

