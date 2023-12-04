Russia-Ukraine war - live: US funding to help fight Putin’s forces running out as Kyiv seeks more weapons

The White House has warned the US Congress that if they do not pass additional aid to Ukraine, which is due to run out by the end of the year, “the likelihood of Russian military victories will increase”.

A proposed package of roughly $60 billion (£48bn) in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by a razor thin Republican majority in the lower chamber of Congress. Their preference is to shore up the Mexican border.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, the Biden administration warned that if this impasse prevails, it will “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

The absence of US help next year will also bring into sharp relief European Union underinvestment in support for Ukraine. It could leave Kyiv without substantial military support for the first six months of 2024, according to one EU official who spoke to The Independent.

It comes as the top Ukrainian advisor to president Volodymyr Zelensky said they are redirecting resources to “increase domestic arms production”.

Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on X: “Now all our resources are being directed to increasing domestic arms production and speeding up negotiations with partners to increase supplies of critical equipment for the new stage of offensive operations.”

14:00 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s Western allies must keep up their support for the country through a difficult winter to come in its war with Russia, Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Mr Stoltenberg admitted Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive this summer had failed to make significant territorial gains, but described Russia’s failure to capture any more major cities as a “strategic defeat” for Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

“Wars develop in phases. We have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times. We should also be prepared for bad news,” the Nato chief said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

First empty lorries pass through new Ukraine crossing at Polish border

13:02 , Tom Watling

The first 30 empty lorries drove through a newly opened Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border, which Kyiv hopes will offer relief as Polish driver protests blocked other land corridors, Ukraine‘s border service said on Monday.

Those protests, over what Polish truckers see as unfair competition from their Ukrainian peers, started on Nov. 6, with four border crossings now under blockade.

Polish hauliers’ main demand is to stop Ukrainian truckers having permit-free access to the European Union, something that Kyiv and Brussels say is impossible.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Warsaw would “strongly and unequivocally” demand that the European Union restore permits for Ukrainian truckers.

He was speaking to reporters ahead of an EU ministers’ meeting in Brussels set for Monday.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary said their delegations would inform the EU about the impact of the EU-Ukraine agreement to remove permits on the road freight sector.

The permits were abolished after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Polish drivers have been joined by Polish farmers, and later also Slovakian truckers.

Trucks stand in a queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Hrebenne, southeastern Poland (EPA)

11:47 , Tom Watling

Rescuers on Monday retrieved the body of an 8-year-old girl, five days after a Russian missile strike on Ukraine‘s eastern town of Novohrodivka, Ukrainian authorities said, bringing the total death toll to three.

On Nov. 29, Russia fired six missiles on three settlements in the eastern Donetsk region, injuring ten people, according to authorities. In Novohrodivka, a missile damaged a residential building, killing two, they said.

Authorities said they were still looking for the girl’s parents.

“As of the morning, the girl’s body was recovered from the rubble. The child’s parents, who are probably still under the rubble, were not found,” Oleksandr Shevchenko, the head of local administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said rescuers continued working at the site. It shared a blurred image of a child’s body on the ground covered in building debris.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine.

10:45 , Tom Watling

The White House has issued a grave warning to Congress that if it fails to pass legislation by the end of the year to continue funding Ukraine’s defence, then Russia will be more likely to win the nearly two-year-old war.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda said that the Defense and State departments are at the stage where they have almost exhausted all available US funds for Kyiv — approximately $111bn — leaving recent assistance packages smaller and smaller.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks,” she said.

10:16 , Tom Watling

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of Russia’s 14th Army Corps, has been killed in Ukraine, the governor of Russia’s Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Details of Zavadsky’s death have not been released, though Ukrainian outlets on Telegram have claimed that he stepped on a mine on 28 November.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky was killed in Ukraine, according to Russian sources (Telegram)

09:35 , Tom Watling

Ukraine's forces attacked an oil depot in Russia-controlled Luhansk last night using combat drones, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian region.

A fire that broke out after the attack has been extinguished and there was no information about casualties, RIA reported.

A fuel tank in occupied Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, is seen on fire overnight after an alleged UAV strike (Telegram)

09:00 , Tom Watling

A winter storm has been declared in far western Ukraine, on the border with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Heavy snowfall has threatened to shut down roads and civilians have been warned against unnecessary travel.

On the frontline, dropping temperatures and foggy conditions appear to have also impaired both sides’ ability to conduct aerial reconnaissance and mechanised assaults, which are attacks using tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

The Ukrainian head of the Avdiivka military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said on Sunday that they believed Russian forces were waiting the weather out before resuming heavy assaults on the eastern Ukrainian city.

Nonetheless, fighting continues. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said there was “intense fighting” in multiple eastern cities and towns.

Overnight, Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile, according to the Ukrainian air force. They said in a statement this morning that they had destroyed 18 of the drones.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed on Sunday as a result of Russian shelling in eastern and southern Ukraine, including a 69-year-old woman.

Below are some of the latest photos from Ukraine.

A woman and a child walk along the bank of the Uzh river during heavy snowfall in far western Ukraine (REUTERS)

An ecological investigator collects soil in the area that was flooded following the Kakhovka dam explosion, for a war crime investigation into allegations of Russian ecocide (AFP via Getty Images)

Debris is scattered inside an apartment after shelling in a residential block in Kherson that killed at least one and wounded seven others (via REUTERS)

08:02 , Tom Watling

Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine‘s air force said on Monday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets.

Anti-aircraft defense was deployed in at least 9 regions of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The air force did not provide details on what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or whether there was any damage in result of the attack.

People remove shards of glass from broken windows of a building housing a beauty salon following recent shelling in Donetsk (REUTERS)

07:32 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing a war crime by executing two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who had already surrendered, and said an investigation has been launched into the killings.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said it had launched a probe into a video purporting to show the incident, saying it took place near an observation post outside Stepove village in Donetsk.

The video shows a Ukrainian soldier crawling out of a foxhole as six Russian soldiers wait for him outside. He is seen holding his hands up and then lying on the ground. Within seconds, another Ukrainian soldier stumbles out of the dugout and lies down. The Russian soldiers then fire upon the two unarmed Ukrainians.

06:00 , Alexander Butler

Missile attacks and ground clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces surged on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian military, as Russian troops launched offensives but failed to move forward on as many as six fronts.

A total of 73 combat skirmishes took place across the war’s frontline in the past 24 hours, an update from Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces on Thursday read, a day after Russia launched more than 100 attacks to recapture its lost positions in eastern Ukraine’s Robotyne.

These included 43 airstrikes and 34 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. Russian forces also used seven Iranian Shahed drones to target Ukrainian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

05:00 , Alexander Butler

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov came face-to-face with Western critics while attending international security talks on Thursday, amid European protests that Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat was invited to the summit while he wages war against Ukraine.

Some European officials present in North Macedonia walked out as the Russian minister addressed a session for foreign ministers of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE), videos of the event showed.

A number of foreign ministers refused to attend the event over Russia’s involvement, including those of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

04:00 , Alexander Butler

Vladimir Putin will not consider ending his invasion of Ukraine until he knows the result of the 2024 US presidential election, a senior official from the Joe Biden administration has said.

Experts have said Russia appears content to grind down Ukraine’s resolve in the conflict rather than risk losing yet more troops in an all-out assault, and that wearing down the patience of Kyiv’s Western allies appears to be a key part of that strategy.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Biden administation has dedicated over $60bn in aid to Ukraine, with a significant portion exceeding the $43bn budget allocated for military assistance.

Further funding is being held up by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, with Democrats outraged by the latest GOP efforts to tie Ukraine aid to a crackdown on immigration to the US.

03:00 , Alexander Butler

Nato member Finland on Wednesday closed its last remaining border crossing with Russia after the government decided to seal the entire border with its eastern neighbor amid rising political tensions.

The decision to close the entire 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border was made by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday over concerns that Moscow is using migrants to wage “hybrid warfare” to destabilize the Nordic country following its entry into Nato.

The Raja-Jooseppi crossing point in Finland’s Arctic Lapland region, located some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the northern Russian city of Murmansk, was closed at 2pm Wednesday, according to the checkpoint’s normal November schedule.

02:00 , Alexander Butler

The Russian government on Friday named Valery Gergiev, the renowned director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, to also lead Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre.

Gergiev is replacing Vladimir Urin at the Bolshoi. Urin announced Thursday that he was stepping down after a decade, but didn’t explain the reason behind his move.

Some Russian media said the departure of 76-year-old Urin was related to health issues. Others speculated it was linked to a letter calling for an end to Moscow’s military action in Ukraine that he and some other prominent cultural figures signed after the Kremlin sent troops across the border in February 2022.

01:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia may have lost as many as six high-ranking officers in Ukraine in just one week following reports a senior general was killed by a landmine placed by his own side.

Major general Vladimir Zavadsky, 45, the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps, died in occupied Ukraine on Tuesday, reported pro-Kremlin newspaper Lenta.

The elite military academy where Zavadsky studied, the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School, also announced his death in a social media post, although that has now been deleted.

00:00 , Alexander Butler

Vladimir Putin has urged Russian women to have eight or more children and make large families “the norm” amid soaring numbers of casualties in his war against Ukraine.

Russia’s birth rate has been steadily falling since the 90’s and the country has suffered more than 300,000 casualties since the start of the Ukraine conflict, according to data maintained by Kyiv.

In a speech via video link at the World Russian People’s Council in Moscow on Tuesday, Mr Putin said boosting the Russian population will be “our goal for the coming decades”.

Sunday 3 December 2023 23:00 , Alexander Butler

Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow Friday night, less than 48 hours after the country’s top court banned what it called the “global LGBTQ+ movement” as an extremist organization.

Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that clubgoers’ documents were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.

Sunday 3 December 2023 22:00 , Alexander Butler

A video of a schoolboy’s hilarious reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walking into his classroom has gone viral.

Footage from the president’s office shows Zelensky going from classroom to classroom to interact with students, accompanied by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

As Zelensky enters the boy’s classroom, the stunned student stares wide-eyed at the president, immediately raising his hands to his head in apparent amazement.

The underground classrooms were opened in September inside the University metro station to protect the students from ongoing Russian attacks.

Sunday 3 December 2023 21:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

The military also said Russia has lost 5,575 tanks, 10,396 armored fighting vehicles, 10,432 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,949 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,995 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Sunday 3 December 2023 20:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine’s First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk has claims Russia has lost 7,210 troops over the last week.

Posting on Telegram, he added that the Russians had lost 534 units of weapons and military equipment.

Sunday 3 December 2023 19:00 , Alexander Butler

The Ukrainian military has thanked the UK for providing Challenger 2 tanks which have helped repel Russian attacks on the country.

“Today, we want to thank our British partners. The UK was the first European country to send weapons to the Ukrainian army to repel russian aggression.

“And we are also grateful for one of the best modern tanks Challenger 2. The Challenger 2 became an effective weapon in professional hands of Ukrainian warriors.

“The spectacular combination of technology and talent helps to liberate our land from occupiers,” it said on X.

3rd Day of Ukrainian Advent Calendar



Today, we want to thank our British partners @DefenceHQ. The UK was the first European country to send weapons to the Ukrainian army to repel russian aggression. And we are also grateful for one of the best modern tanks Challenger 2.



The… pic.twitter.com/GYaD1XTA4z — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 3, 2023

Sunday 3 December 2023 18:00 , Alexander Butler

The Ukrainian millitary has shared footage which it claims shows its 14th Separate Regiment destroying Russian armored vehicles, a tank repair base and a truck.

“Professional and effective work of our warriors from the 14th Separate Regiment. As a result, occupier’s armored vehicles, a tank repair base and a truck were destroyed,” it said.

Professional and effective work of our warriors from the 14th Separate Regiment.



As a result, occupier's armored vehicles, a tank repair base and a truck were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/iVC6ZLUUIw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 3, 2023

Sunday 3 December 2023 17:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine said at least two people were killed and four injured by Russian shelling in the Kherson region Sunday, while air defences downed 10 Russian drones overnight.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022 but has since faced relentless shelling by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the adjoining Dnipro river.

Officials said a 78-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when the village of Sadove was bombarded, while a woman in Kherson city was killed by shelling in a street.

Sunday 3 December 2023 16:00 , Alexander Butler

Over 500 settlements in a dozen Ukrainian regions experienced power outages due to bad weather, and over 400 more lost power due to Russian attacks and equipment disturbances, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

In Lviv Oblast, 41,000 households in 388 settlements were left without power due to weather. Up to 422 settlements have been without power due to hostilities and technological disturbances, the ministry said.

Sunday 3 December 2023 15:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine has claimed the ease up of Russia’s offensive on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka shows its military is “running out of steam”.

“Over the past 24 hours, the number of ground attacks has decreased,” Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the city’s military administration, said.

“There are fewer and fewer Russian people willing to go on assaults voluntarily, and there are more and more refuseniks,” Mr Barabash said.

He explained that difficult “weather conditions”, “large losses in both Russian and manpower” meant the Russian army was “running out of steam”.

Sunday 3 December 2023 14:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine and Poland will open an additional border crossing for empty trucks on Monday in order to open up a much-needed route for Kyiv, with some crossings blocked by weeks of protests by Polish drivers, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.

Those protests, over what Polish truckers see as unfair competition from their Ukrainian peers, started on 6 November, with four border crossings now under blockade.

Polish hauliers’ main demand is to stop Ukrainian truckers having permit-free access to the EU, something that Kyiv and Brussels say is impossible.

“The opening of Uhryniv is the first point on the list of measures implemented to unblock the border, reduce queues and increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the border service said.

Ukraine said last week it had agreed some measures with Poland that could ease the pressure at the blockaded border crossings, but that they had not discussed the main demands of the protests.

Sunday 3 December 2023 13:30 , Alexander Butler

An elderly man was killed during Russian shelling of Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson on Sunday, regional officials said.

“The occupants attacked the Sadove village. One of the hits was to a private garage, where a 78-year-old man was at the time. He died on the spot from the explosive injury,” the Kherson military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian troops had abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro river late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Sunday 3 December 2023 13:00 , Alexander Butler

Soviet war memorials are being destroyed in some Eastern European countries, Russia has claimed.

“Regrettably, memorials dedicated to Soviet liberator soldiers are presently being destroyed in some Eastern European countries as part of a campaign to falsify history,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry brings these outrageous facts to public attention and actively works to preserve and restore these memorials. The memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our future remains immortal.”

It comes as Russia celebrates the Day of the Unknown Soldier, a day established to remember fallen soldiers in Russia and abroad.

Sunday 3 December 2023 12:19 , Alexander Butler

The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament has shared a still of a video which is said to show Russian soldiers executing two prisoners of war.

Ruslan Stefanchuk said: “This is another crime committed by russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers.

“Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and norms of international law.”

Execution of Ukrainian soldiers by russians when they surrendered.



This is another crime committed by russian terrorists. Violation of the rules of war. The killing of unarmed soldiers.



russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and… pic.twitter.com/rcyapnbD8R — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) December 3, 2023

Sunday 3 December 2023 12:00 , Alexander Butler

Volodymyr Zelensky said on that the war with Russia was in a new stage, with winter expected to complicate fighting after a summer counteroffensive that failed to produce desired results.

Despite setbacks, however, the president of Ukraine said his nation wouldn’t give up.

“We have a new phase of war, and that is a fact,” Zelensky said, speaking in Kharkiv after a morale-boosting tour of the region.

“Winter as a whole is a new phase of war. Am I satisfied? Look, we are not backing down, I am satisfied.”

Sunday 3 December 2023 11:00 , Alexander Butler

Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of executing Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered near Avdiivka amid heavy fighting.

In a video posted to Telegram, footage appeared to show two soldiers coming out of a shelter, one with his hands above his head, before lying on the ground in front of soldiers. Gunfire and smoke appears, before the video cuts off.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the footage was evidence of war crimes and slammed Russia as showing its “terrorist face”. The video has not been independently verified.

“Today, a video of the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners appeared on the internet,” Mr Lubinets said.

The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it had confirmed the authenticity of the footage showing Russian troops gunning down two Ukrainian soldiers upon surrender.

“The published footage depicts the execution of two prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to verified information, the Russian occupiers have once again treacherously fired upon unarmed soldiers,” the Ukrainian army said.

Sunday 3 December 2023 10:30 , Alexander Butler

Destroying both Ukrainian and Russian ground air defence systems remains the most important “contest” between the two adversaries, the UK ministry of defence said.

“The efforts of both Russia and Ukraine to overcome their adversary’s ground-based air defence systems continue to be one of the most important contests of the war,” it said.

The MoD explained the Russian SA-15 surface-to-air missile plays a critical and “largely effective role” in the war, which is used to combat Ukrainian unmanned aerial attacks.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 December 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/zdC12U25Sp



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NPUXvUXHxQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 3, 2023

Sunday 3 December 2023 10:00 , Alexander Butler

The Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told national television that Russian attacks on Avdiivka had halved over the past 24 hours, largely as a result of heavy losses.

“The coking plant is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Shtupun said. “Enemy forces are trying to make their way inside, but are suffering losses in infantry and equipment.”

The Russian military had set its sights on seizing Avdiivka and its vast coking plant since mid-October in attacks described as “meat grinder” assaults.

Sunday 3 December 2023 09:30 , Alexander Butler

Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine’s air defence systems destroying 10 drones before they reached their targets, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

The cruise missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without giving further detail. It did not say what happened to the two drones that there were not destroyed.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine’s north-west, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine’s south.

Sunday 3 December 2023 09:00 , Shweta Sharma

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a significant boost in the country’s military, increasing the troop numbers by nearly 170,000 to reach a total of 1.32 million as the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion enters its 22nd month.

Mr Putin signed the decree on Friday in response to “the aggressive activities of the Nato bloc” and its special military operation in Ukraine, as stated by the Kremlin.

“In accordance with the decree of Russian president signed on November 29, 2023, the maximum size of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been increased by 170,000 military personnel to 1,320,000 military personnel,” the defence ministry said.

Sunday 3 December 2023 08:30 , Shweta Sharma

Ukraine‘s security service said it had prevented former president Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country on grounds that Russia planned to exploit a planned meeting with Hungary’s prime minister to hurt Ukrainian interests.

Mr Poroshenko’s political party, European Solidarity, said the former president had scheduled only meetings in Poland and the US and warned the SBU security service against becoming involved in politics.

Mr Poroshenko was turned away at a border post on Friday.

The SBU said yesterday he had planned to meet Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who maintains ties with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and opposes opening talks on European Union membership with Ukraine.

An SBU statement said Russia was preparing a series of “provocations” to discredit Ukraine among its foreign allies as the war against Russia stretches beyond 21 months.

Of the possible meeting with Mr Orban, the SBU said: “Russia planned to use this meeting (like other ‘working meetings with ... representative of countries voicing pro-Russian narratives) in psychological operations against Ukraine.”

The SBU said Orban “systematically holds an anti-Ukrainian position”, was a “friend of Putin” and sought the removal of sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Orban, who is open about his friendly ties with Putin, opposes the start of EU membership talks with Ukraine, to be considered at the bloc’s forthcoming summit. He called this week for the creation instead of a “strategic partnership” with Kyiv.

Sunday 3 December 2023 08:00 , Shweta Sharma

Russian forces eased their attacks on the beleaguered eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, as unofficial reports from the region indicated that they were unsuccessful in capturing the devastated town of Maryinka to the southwest.

Russian reports on Friday suggested Moscow’s troops had taken control of Maryinka, 40 km (25 miles) to the southwest, engulfed in fighting for well over a year. But unofficial Ukrainian reports yesterday said its forces were holding some districts.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told national television that Russian attacks on Avdiivka had halved over the past 24 hours, largely as a result of heavy losses.

“The coking plant is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Mr Shtupun said. “Enemy forces are trying to make their way inside, but are suffering losses in infantry and equipment.”

Fighting was still intense, he said, in an adjacent area outside the town centre known as the “industrial zone”.

Russia’s popular war blog Rybar said the zone had fallen under Russian control.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town’s military administration, told Channel 24 television that Avdiivka was “starting to look like Maryinka, a settlement that basically no longer exists. It has been razed to its foundations”.

There were no official Ukrainian reports on Maryinka, but military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said reports of its capture by Russian troops were untrue.

“We acknowledge that there was an advance there of the Russian military,” Zhdanov said in an online presentation.

“But the southwestern and northwestern parts of the town are under the control of Ukrainian forces.”

Sunday 3 December 2023 07:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia‘s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova and Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets plan to conduct several mutual visits to prisoners of war, Russia‘s RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

“Russian military personnel will be visited on the Ukrainian side. Ukrainian military personnel will be visited on the Russian side. There will be several of these visits, we have a schedule,” RIA cited Moskalkova as saying.

Sunday 3 December 2023 07:30 , Shweta Sharma

US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, vowed to not let Hammas or Russia win in their respective wars as he delivered a lengthy address to defend the US’ support of Ukraine and Israel.

He criticised those endorsing “an American retreat from responsibility” at the Reagan National Defense Forum and stressed the necessity for consistent US leadership to contribute to a free and safe world.

“In both Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting ruthless foes who are out to annihilate them,” Mr Austin said.

“And we will not let Hamas or Putin win. And we will not let our enemies divide or weaken us. So as we surge support into Israel, we remain focused on Ukraine.”

Sunday 3 December 2023 07:00 , Lydia Patrick

Sunday 3 December 2023 06:30 , Shweta Sharma

Russia launched 12 drones and a cruise missile towards Ukraine’s northwest in overnight attacks, Ukraine‘s air force said today.

But Ukraine‘s air defence systems successfully destroyed 10 drones before they reached their targets, it added.

The cruise missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without giving further detail. It did not say what happened to the two drones that were not destroyed.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards Ukraine‘s northwest, the air force said. Most were downed in the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine‘s south.

There were no immediate reports of damage from falling debris or the drones that were not destroyed.

Sunday 3 December 2023 06:00 , Lydia Patrick

Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow Friday night, less than 48 hours after the country’s top court banned what it called the “global LGBTQ+ movement” as an extremist organization.

Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that clubgoers’ documents were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.

Sunday 3 December 2023 05:00 , Lydia Patrick

The International Red Cross on Friday suspended the Belarusian chapter after its chief stirred international outrage for boasting that it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies halted the membership of the Belarus branch after it refused to oust its leader Dzmitry Shautsou. He is accused of having breached the Red Cross’ much-vaunted and much-defended standards of neutrality and integrity. The board of IFRC had given the Belarus Red Cross until Nov. 30 to dismiss him, and said it would suspend the branch if it didn’t.

“The suspension means that the Belarus Red Cross loses its rights as a member of the IFRC,” the Geneva-based international organization said in a statement Friday. “Any new funding to the Belarus Red Cross will also be suspended.”

Sunday 3 December 2023 04:00 , Lydia Patrick

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a significant boost in the country’s military, increasing the troop numbers by nearly 170,000 to reach a total of 1.32 million as the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion enters its 22nd month.

Mr Putin signed the decree on Friday in response to “the aggressive activities of the Nato bloc” and its special military operation in Ukraine, as stated by the Kremlin.

“In accordance with the decree of Russian president signed on November 29, 2023, the maximum size of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been increased by 170,000 military personnel to 1,320,000 military personnel,” the defence ministry said.

Sunday 3 December 2023 03:00 , Lydia Patrick

Missile attacks and ground clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces surged on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian military, as Russian troops launched offensives but failed to move forward on as many as six fronts.

A total of 73 combat skirmishes took place across the war’s frontline in the past 24 hours, an update from Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces on Thursday read, a day after Russia launched more than 100 attacks to recapture its lost positions in eastern Ukraine’s Robotyne.

These included 43 airstrikes and 34 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. Russian forces also used seven Iranian Shahed drones to target Ukrainian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Sunday 3 December 2023 01:30 , Lydia Patrick

Sunday 3 December 2023 00:30 , Lydia Patrick

Russian forces eased attacks on the beleaguered eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka on Saturday and unofficial reports from the region suggested they had failed to capture the devastated town of Maryinka to the southwest.

Russia’s military has focused on eastern Ukraine since abandoning an advance on Kyiv in the first days after the February 2022 invasion. Since mid-October, the military has set its sights on seizing Avdiivka and its vast coking plant.

Russian reports on Friday suggested Moscow’s troops had taken control of Maryinka, 40 km (25 miles) to the southwest, engulfed in fighting for well over a year. But unofficial Ukrainian reports on Saturday said its forces were holding some districts.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told national television that Russian attacks on Avdiivka had halved over the past 24 hours, largely as a result of heavy losses.

“The coking plant is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Shtupun said. “Enemy forces are trying to make their way inside, but are suffering losses in infantry and equipment.”

Fighting was still intense, he said, in an adjacent area outside the town centre known as the “industrial zone.” Russia’s popular war blog Rybar said the zone had fallen under Russian control.

Reuters could not verify accounts from either side.

Saturday 2 December 2023 23:30 , Lydia Patrick

Saturday 2 December 2023 22:30 , Lydia Patrick

Saturday 2 December 2023 21:30 , Lydia Patrick

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a significant boost in the country’s military, increasing the troop numbers by nearly 170,000 to reach a total of 1.32 million as the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion enters its 22nd month.

Mr Putin signed the decree on Friday in response to “the aggressive activities of the Nato bloc” and its special military operation in Ukraine, as stated by the Kremlin.

“In accordance with the decree of Russian president signed on November 29, 2023, the maximum size of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been increased by 170,000 military personnel to 1,320,000 military personnel,” the defence ministry said.

It has expanded the Russian forces to approximately 2.2 million, including 1.32 million troops.

The decree came into effect immediately.

Saturday 2 December 2023 20:30 , Lydia Patrick

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was denied permission to leave Ukraine for a planned meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine‘s security service has said.

Mr Poroshenko announced on Friday that he had been turned away at the border despite previously receiving permission from parliament to leave the country.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years of age are not allowed to leave the country without special approval.

The 58-year-old, who lost his re-election bid in 2019 to current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said he had planned to meet US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and visit the Polish parliament during his trip.

But security officials said that Mr Poroshenko had also agreed to meet Mr Orban, who has previously praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and refused to support Kyiv’s bid for EU accession.

In a statement on social media, they said such talks would make Mr Poroshenko a “tool in the hands of the Russian special services”.

Mr Poroshenko, who called his experience at the border an “attack on unity”, is yet to comment on the allegation that he planned to meet Mr Orban.

Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Saturday 2 December 2023 19:30 , Lydia Patrick

Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow Friday night, less than 48 hours after the country’s top court banned what it called the “global LGBTQ+ movement” as an extremist organization.

Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that clubgoers’ documents were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.

The raids follow a decision by Russia’s Supreme Court to label the country’s LGBTQ+ “movement” as an extremist organization.

Saturday 2 December 2023 18:30 , Lydia Patrick

Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its power supply after the last remaining line to it from Ukrainian-controlled territory was disrupted, but it has since been repaired, the energy ministry said.

The plant was occupied by Russia in March 2022 and is no longer generating power, but needs a supply of electricity to cool one of its four reactors which is in a state of ‘hot conservation’ - meaning it has not fully been shut down.

According to a statement published by Ukraine‘s energy ministry on Telegram, one power line to the plant was disrupted late on Friday, while the last, 750 kW, line was broken at 2:31 a.m. (0031 GMT) on Saturday.

“This is the eighth blackout which occurred at the (Zaporizhzhia plant) and could have led to nuclear catastrophe,” the statement said.

The ministry said that after losing grid connection the plant turned on 20 backup generators to supply its own electricity needs.

It said that at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) Ukrainian specialists repaired the 750 kW line which was now bringing power to the plant once more.

Saturday 2 December 2023 17:30 , Alexander Butler

“Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned those who try to “divide” Russia by sowing “ethnic” or “religious discord”.

“Any attempt to sow ethnic or religious discord, to split Russian society is betrayal, a crime against all of Russia. We will never allow anyone to divide our country,” the UK Russian embassy reported Putin as saying.

Saturday 2 December 2023 16:26 , Alexander Butler

Russian forces have made advances in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, according to a US think tank.

“Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on 1 December and made confirmed advances. Geolocated footage published on December 1 indicates that Russian forces advanced east and SE of Stepove,” The Institute for the Study of War said.

Eastern #Ukraine 🧵



1/ Russian forces continued offensive operations near #Avdiivka on December 1 and made confirmed advances. Geolocated footage published on December 1 indicates that Russian forces advanced east and SE of Stepove (3km NW of Avdiivka). https://t.co/RzJ9ij4TXo https://t.co/ik2XVrwnBD pic.twitter.com/0O1qFHBIbA — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) December 2, 2023

Saturday 2 December 2023 16:07 , Alexander Butler

Ukrainian troops blew up a petrol station used by Russian occupation forces to refuel military equipment in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia, according to the country’s military intelligence agency.

The explosion damaged military equipment and killed several Russian military personnel, it said. The attack was reportedly carried out at around midday.

Russian military forces in Melitopol are the frequent target of attacks by Ukrainian resistance groups.

Saturday 2 December 2023 15:00 , Alexander Butler

Vladimir Putin has urged Russian women to have eight or more children and make large families “the norm” amid soaring numbers of casualties in his war against Ukraine.

Russia’s birth rate has been steadily falling since the 90’s and the country has suffered more than 300,000 casualties since the start of the Ukraine conflict, according to data maintained by Kyiv.

In a speech via video link at the World Russian People’s Council in Moscow on Tuesday, Mr Putin said boosting the Russian population will be “our goal for the coming decades”.

Saturday 2 December 2023 14:30 , Alexander Butler

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov came face-to-face with Western critics while attending international security talks on Thursday, amid European protests that Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat was invited to the summit while he wages war against Ukraine.

Some European officials present in North Macedonia walked out as the Russian minister addressed a session for foreign ministers of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE), videos of the event showed.

A number of foreign ministers refused to attend the event over Russia’s involvement, including those of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Some states, Ukraine among them, sent no representatives whatsoever. US secretary of state Antony Blinken made only a brief stop in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, late on Wednesday, and did not attend Thursday’s talks.

Saturday 2 December 2023 14:00 , Alexander Butler

Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow Friday night, less than 48 hours after the country’s top court banned what it called the “global LGBTQ+ movement” as an extremist organization.

Police searched venues across the Russian capital, including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, under the pretext of a drug raid, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that clubgoers’ documents were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.

Saturday 2 December 2023 13:25 , Alexander Butler

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its power supply after the last remaining line to it from Ukrainian-controlled territory was disrupted.

In its statement, the Ukrainian energy ministry stated that it was the eighth blackout at the nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in early March 2022. The ministry warned that this latest incident could have led to “nuclear catastrophe”.

Saturday 2 December 2023 12:34 , Alexander Butler

Russia has violated human rights and committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, Latvia’s representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe claimed.

Speaking at the organisation’s conference in North Macedonia, Katrina Kaktina said Russia was waging an “unprovoked” war and was deliberatley killing civilians.

“It is Russia that is waging an unprovoked and unlawful war against Ukraine, and it is Russia that is obstructing the OSCE agenda,” she said.

“Russia is continuing violations of human rights: deliberate killings of civilians, including children, forced deportations, tactics of torture and sexual violence. Those are war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine.”

The support for 🇺🇦Ukraine remains unwavering.

Thanks a lot to @UKRinOSCE for organizing and @OSCECiO @Bujar_O for hosting the side event on Ukrainian civilians unlawfully detained by Russia with survivors and witnesses giving harrowing accounts.#OSCEMC2023 #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/4x8I3JKCis pic.twitter.com/L1LmsyDsTx — Katrina Kaktina 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@KatrinaKaktina) December 1, 2023