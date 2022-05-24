Russia-Ukraine war marks third month: What’s happened and what’s next?
LONDON — It has been three months since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “special military operation” in order to “denazify” its neighbor. people in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine who the Kremlin leader claimed “for eight years now, had been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.”
On Feb. 24, Russian soldiers entered Ukraine from the occupied Crimea and Donbas regions, as well as Russia and Belarus from the north. Explosions were heard in major cities around the country, including the capital, Kyiv. Kremlin-led forces as well as airports and airbases.
While Ukrainian civilians were kept safe in underground bunkers in cities now under martial law, President Volodymyr Zelensky updated the population every night showing resilience against enemy forces — and three months on, he continues to address the nation each night with a public address.
How has the world reacted?
As days continued into weeks, world leaders took action by imposing sanctions . Brands such as halted imports and temporarily closed stores in Russia. Stores like and have exited Russia for good.
have applied to join NATO, the military alliance that purportedly prompted Putin to invade Ukraine in the first place, as he said he was trying to halt NATO’s expansion in the east.
Despite Ukraine being repeatedly denied membership to NATO and the European Union, its Western allies have supplied the country with worth of munitions and aid. On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers announced yet another package to Ukraine worth $40 billion.
Ukrainian troops kept Russians out of Kyiv and Kharkiv forcing them to refocus their shift to the east. in the areas, much of which .
Massacre in Bucha
But it was when troops retreated from the areas surrounding the capital that the reality of the war was seen in plain sight. In the city of Bucha, — including at least 31 children. Photo evidence emerged with some people shot at point-blank range and others having their hands bound behind their backs. One mass grave held the bodies of 280 locals, and Ukraine recently claimed that a after he was allegedly raped by Russian soldiers.
President Biden called for a war crimes trial against Putin, with deeming the horrifying acts as not an individual instance but rather “part of a broader, troubling campaign.” And although Putin is yet to be formally charged, named Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to war crimes after killing an unarmed man and was sentenced to life in prison.
The siege of Mariupol
The major port city of Mariupol fell into Russian hands months into the invasion and on Friday, Russian officials of the city. in the Azovstal steel plant were evacuated last week and taken to prison colonies near the city. The , a humanitarian agency, said it had gathered personal information from the soldiers and registered them as prisoners of war as they left the steelworks.
Ukrainian officials expressed hope for a prisoner exchange, he was working to ensure that “the most influential international forces are informed and, as much as possible, involved in saving our troops."
In all, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova that Russia’s military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol in a former penal colony in the Donetsk region.
Since Feb. 24, more than 7.1 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced while 5 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, . In total, nearly 18 million people are estimated to have been affected due to the war — almost half the population of Ukraine.
Intensified attacks in the Donbas region
In the past week, Russian forces have increased their offensive in the Donbas region — encircling the three cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne. But according to , the offensive is being met with fierce resistance. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defence said that the operation is “separated by approximately 25KM [15 miles] of Ukrainian-held territory” and that the resistance is “occupying well dug-in defensive positions.”
On Sunday, Ukraine’s parliament and the mobilization of its armed forces until Aug. 23.
What do the next 90 days look like?
Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Andrew Schmidt, the director of international affairs and an associate professor of national security at the University of New Haven in Connecticut about what lies ahead in the next three months.
After an “enormous” amount of soldier casualties — Schmidt estimates around 12,000 losses — Russia has depleted its combat effectiveness. In a bid to continue their attacks against Ukraine, surviving members from different units have been put together, creating a personnel crisis.
So for the next three months, Russia will be focusing on training soldiers quickly and getting them to the front lines. However, Schmidt believes that this will be unlikely as the “Frankenstein” units made up of the surviving troops will have to secure the front lines for “90 days or more” against Ukraine’s military which he says, after NATO, is the best military in Europe right now.
For the Russian military, the next three months will be spent “trying to set up their defense in time,” while the Ukrainians “try to punch it through in time.” The Russians will attack as many enemy soldiers as they can in order to “break Ukrainian combat effectiveness.”
And for the future of Ukraine and Russia, Schmidt said it would be impossible to say as war is the “realm of chaos.”