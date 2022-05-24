Russia-Ukraine war marks third month: What’s happened and what’s next?

LONDON — It has been three months since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “special military operation” in order to “denazify” its neighbor. Putin claimed he wanted to “protect” people in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine who the Kremlin leader claimed “for eight years now, had been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022. Russian Pool/Reuters TV via Reuters)

On Feb. 24, Russian soldiers entered Ukraine from the occupied Crimea and Donbas regions, as well as Russia and Belarus from the north. Explosions were heard in major cities around the country, including the capital, Kyiv. Kremlin-led forces focused on seizing the Chernobyl nuclear plant as well as airports and airbases.

While Ukrainian civilians were kept safe in underground bunkers in cities now under martial law, President Volodymyr Zelensky updated the population every night showing resilience against enemy forces — and three months on, he continues to address the nation each night with a public address.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

How has the world reacted?

As days continued into weeks, world leaders took action by imposing sanctions against Putin and his inner circle . Brands such as Nike and companies like Unilever and Ikea halted imports and temporarily closed stores in Russia. Stores like McDonald’s and Starbucks have exited Russia for good.

Both Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO, the military alliance that purportedly prompted Putin to invade Ukraine in the first place, as he said he was trying to halt NATO’s expansion in the east.

President Joe Biden accompanied by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Despite Ukraine being repeatedly denied membership to NATO and the European Union, its Western allies have supplied the country with billions of dollars worth of munitions and aid. On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers announced yet another package to Ukraine worth $40 billion.

Ukrainian troops kept Russians out of Kyiv and Kharkiv forcing them to refocus their shift to the east. Some Ukrainians have even returned to their homes in the areas, much of which have been liberated .

Massacre in Bucha

But it was when troops retreated from the areas surrounding the capital that the reality of the war was seen in plain sight. In the city of Bucha, 1,000 bodies were found — including at least 31 children. Photo evidence emerged showing corpses lining the streets with some people shot at point-blank range and others having their hands bound behind their backs. One mass grave held the bodies of 280 locals, and Ukraine recently claimed that a one-year-old boy died after he was allegedly raped by Russian soldiers.

Investigators begin the grim task of pulling bodies from a mass grave behind the Church of St. Andrew and All Saints, while assessing evidence of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine on April 11, 2022. (Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire)

President Biden called for a war crimes trial against Putin, with the U.S. State Department deeming the horrifying acts as not an individual instance but rather “part of a broader, troubling campaign.” And although Putin is yet to be formally charged, a 21-year-old Russian soldier named Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to war crimes after killing an unarmed man and was sentenced to life in prison.

The siege of Mariupol

The major port city of Mariupol fell into Russian hands months into the invasion and on Friday, Russian officials claimed they had full control of the city. Nearly 1,800 troops who were held up in the Azovstal steel plant were evacuated last week and taken to prison colonies near the city. The International Committee of the Red Cross , a humanitarian agency, said it had gathered personal information from the soldiers and registered them as prisoners of war as they left the steelworks.

A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard on a road near a bus carrying Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, near Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Ukrainian officials expressed hope for a prisoner exchange, with Zelensky saying he was working to ensure that “the most influential international forces are informed and, as much as possible, involved in saving our troops."

In all, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova claimed on Telegram that Russia’s military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol in a former penal colony in the Donetsk region.

In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen in a penal colony in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic's control, eastern Ukraine, after leaving the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Since Feb. 24, more than 7.1 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced while 5 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, the United Nations Refugee Agency reports . In total, nearly 18 million people are estimated to have been affected due to the war — almost half the population of Ukraine.

Intensified attacks in the Donbas region

In the past week, Russian forces have increased their offensive in the Donbas region — encircling the three cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne. But according to British military intelligence , the offensive is being met with fierce resistance. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defence said that the operation is “separated by approximately 25KM [15 miles] of Ukrainian-held territory” and that the resistance is “occupying well dug-in defensive positions.”

On Sunday, Ukraine’s parliament voted to extend martial law and the mobilization of its armed forces until Aug. 23.

View of an explosion after a joint operation of members of the National Guard of Ukraine, Special Operations Forces and State Security Service to blow up a bridge connecting Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk to Rubizhne, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a handout video released May 18, 2022. Ukraine National Guard/Handout via Reuters)

What do the next 90 days look like?

Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Andrew Schmidt, the director of international affairs and an associate professor of national security at the University of New Haven in Connecticut about what lies ahead in the next three months.

After an “enormous” amount of soldier casualties — Schmidt estimates around 12,000 losses — Russia has depleted its combat effectiveness. In a bid to continue their attacks against Ukraine, surviving members from different units have been put together, creating a personnel crisis.

Savelii, 10, mourns his father Ihor Krotkikh, 47, who according to his mother Alla Krotkikh, 42, was killed by shelling, as he stands by his grave during the death memorial weekend which marks a week after the Orthodox Easter, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the cemetery in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine May 1, 2022. (Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

So for the next three months, Russia will be focusing on training soldiers quickly and getting them to the front lines. However, Schmidt believes that this will be unlikely as the “Frankenstein” units made up of the surviving troops will have to secure the front lines for “90 days or more” against Ukraine’s military which he says, after NATO, is the best military in Europe right now.

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces travel on a military vehicle, amid Russia's invasion, near the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 21, 2022. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

For the Russian military, the next three months will be spent “trying to set up their defense in time,” while the Ukrainians “try to punch it through in time.” The Russians will attack as many enemy soldiers as they can in order to “break Ukrainian combat effectiveness.”

And for the future of Ukraine and Russia, Schmidt said it would be impossible to say as war is the “realm of chaos.”

_____

