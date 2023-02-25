Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow 'runs out of drones'

People attend a candlelight vigil to mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada on February 24, 2023. (Photo by CARLO ALLEGRI / AFP) (Photo by CARLO ALLEGRI/AFP via Getty Images) - CARLO ALLEGRI/AFP via Getty Images

Russia has likely run out of its kamikaze drones which have wreaked havoc on Ukrainian cities by attacking energy infrastructure and acting as decoys for heavier weapons.



The Ministry of Defence said Russia will be looking to resupply its stock and comes amid Nato fears that Beijing is looking to aid Moscow’s war machine with a shipment of weapons.



According to Der Spiegel magazine, the supply could include as many as 100 kamikaze drones that can carry warheads of up to 50kg, similar to the Iranian-made Shahed-136.



The MoD said its findings were based on the absence of reports of Shahed-136 drones being used in Ukraine since February 15 suggests Russia has “run down its current stock.”



Prior to this Ukraine reported shooting down at least 24 of the Iranian-made drones between late January and early February.



“[S]cores were destroyed in the first few days of the years,” the MoD added.

Russia has made the drones a key part of its arsenal, initially using them to attack Ukrainian military hardware on the front lines, but in then later using them for attacks on infrastructure in areas such as Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.



They work by cruising towards their target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

“Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defences from more effective Russian cruise missiles.”

10:30 AM

Macron says will visit China in 'early April'

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would visit China in early April and called on Beijing to "help us pressure Russia" to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking a day after China called for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, Mr Macron said on Saturday that peace was only possible if "the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected".

10:15 AM

Yellen says 'absolutely necessary' for G20 to condemn war in Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a strong statement condemning Russia's war in Ukraine was "absolutely necessary" for a communique from the G20 finance leaders' meeting in India concluding on Saturday.

Ms Yellen told Reuters in an interview that leaving a war condemnation out of the communique would be a step back from a statement made by G20 leaders last November on the Indonesian island of Bali.