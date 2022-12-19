Russia-Ukraine war: Putin visits ally Belarus for talks as drones bombard Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence on Monday in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)

LONDON — Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as well as a number of other major cities across the country were hit with drone strikes on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited neighboring country and ally Belarus on Monday. And British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told leaders of Baltic countries on Monday to ignore Russia’s calls for a ceasefire, stating it could be a “false call.” Here are the latest developments:

Drone strikes across Ukraine

Critical power infrastructure burns after a Russian drone attack near a residential building in Kyiv. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Before dawn on Monday major cities in Ukraine were targeted in what appears to be Russia’s ongoing strategy of targeting Ukraine’s vital infrastructure. Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the explosions, stating there had been damage to infrastructure but that engineers had been “working to quickly stabilize the situation with energy and heat supply,” the New York Times reported. Ukrainian authorities stated that of the 35 drones used to attack Ukraine on Monday, 20 were destroyed by the Air Force.

Putin visits Belarus

Putin and Lukashenko attend a meeting at the Palace of Independence. (Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On Monday, Putin traveled to Belarus for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who told Russian state-affiliated news outlet RIA reported. ahead of the summit that the “economy is our priority.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the idea that Putin had traveled to Belarus in order to push Lukashenko into joining Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine, Reuters reported. He labeled the reports as “stupid” and “groundless.” This is the first time in more than three years that Putin has visited Belarus.

Ukraine preparing ‘all defense scenarios’

Ukrainian soldiers move a T-72 tank forward as they attempt to repair a track in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Monday. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the news of Putin’s visit to Minsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s defense of borders was its top priority. “No matter who or what tries to persuade Minsk to do anything, it will not help them,” Zelensky said on Sunday. “Our military is preparing for all possible defense scenarios.”

Sunak tells Baltics to ignore ‘false call’ ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens via video link as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Joint Expeditionary Force plenary session on Monday in Riga, Latvia. (Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on the leaders at the Baltic summit to ignore any calls for a ceasefire made by Russia. Speaking at the conference of the Joint Expeditionary Force in Latvia, Sunak said that a ceasefire “in the current context” is “completely meaningless.”

“I think it would be a false call, it would be used by Russia to regroup, to reinforce their troops,” Sunak told leaders. “And until they have withdrawn from conquered territory there can and should be no real negotiation.”