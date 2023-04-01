Russia-Ukraine war: Will there be a spring counteroffensive?

217
BARRY HATTON
·5 min read

Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War II is poised to enter a new phase in the coming weeks.

With no suggestion of a negotiated end to the 13 months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian defense minister said last week that a spring counteroffensive could begin as soon as April.

Kyiv faces a key tactical question: How can the Ukrainian military dislodge Kremlin forces from land they are occupying? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working hard to keep his troops, and the general public, motivated for a long fight.

Here’s a look at how the fighting has evolved and how the spring campaign might unfold:

HOW DID THE WAR GET HERE?

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 2022, but its attacks fell short of some main targets and lost momentum by July. Ukrainian counteroffensives took back large areas from August through November.

Then the fighting got bogged down in attritional warfare during the bitter winter and into the muddy, early spring thaw.

Now, Kyiv can take advantage of improved weather to seize the battlefield initiative with new batches of Western weapons, including scores of tanks, and fresh troops trained in the West.

But Russian forces are dug in deep, lying in wait behind minefields and along kilometers (miles) of trenches.

HOW HAS RUSSIA FARED SO FAR?

The war has exposed embarrassing shortcomings in the Kremlin's military prowess.

The battlefield setbacks include Russia's failure to reach Kyiv in the early days of the invasion, its inability to hold some areas and its failure to take the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut despite seven months of fighting. Attempts to break the Ukrainian will to fight, such as relentlessly striking the country's power grid, have failed too.

Moscow’s intelligence services badly misjudged Ukraine’s resolve and the West’s response. The invasion also depleted Russian military resources, triggering difficulties with ammunition supplies, morale and troop numbers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently concerned that the war could erode public support for his government, has avoided an all-out push for victory through a mandatory mass mobilization.

“The Russians have no end of problems,” said James Nixey, director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a think tank in London.

Realizing he cannot win the war any time soon, Putin aims to hunker down and drag out the fighting in the hope that Western support for Kyiv eventually frays, Nixey said.

Russia’s strategy is designed around "getting the West to crumble,” he said.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE UKRAINIANS?

The Ukrainian military starts the season with an influx of powerful weapons.

Germany said this week that it had delivered the 18 Leopard 2 tanks it promised to Ukraine. Poland, Canada and Norway have also handed over their pledged Leopard tanks. British Challenger tanks have arrived too.

Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, has said he’s hopeful Western partners will supply at least two battalions of the German-made Leopard 2s by April. He also expects six or seven battalions of Leopard 1 tanks, with ammunition, from a coalition of countries.

Also pledged are U.S. Abrams tanks and French light tanks, along with Ukraine soldiers recently trained in their use.

The Western help has been vital in strengthening Ukraine’s dogged resistance and shaping the course of the war. Zelenskyy recognizes that without U.S. help, his country has no chance to prevail.

The new supplies, including howitzers, anti-tank weapons and 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition, will add more muscle to the Ukraine military and give it a bigger punch.

“Sheer numbers of tanks can drive a deeper wedge into Russian holding positions,” Nixey said.

In their counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces will look to break through the land corridor between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula, moving from Zaporizhzhia toward Melitopol and the Azov Sea, according to Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

If successful, the Ukrainians "will split the Russian troops into two halves and cut off supply lines to the units that are located further to the west, in the direction of Crimea,” Zhdanov said.

WHAT MIGHT THE END GAME BE?

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reckons that Ukraine will need to launch a series of counteroffensives, not just one, to get the upper hand.

The operations would have “the twin aims of persuading Putin to accept a negotiated compromise or of creating military realities sufficiently favorable to Ukraine that Kyiv and its Western allies can then effectively freeze the conflict on their own regardless of Putin’s decisions,” the institute said in an assessment published this week.

Nixey has no doubt that each side will keep “tearing chunks out of each other” over the coming months in the hope of gaining an advantage at the negotiating table.

A make-or-break period may lie ahead: If Kyiv fails to make progress on the battlefield with its Western-supplied weapons, allies may become reluctant to send it more of the expensive hardware.

The stakes are high: Defeat for Ukraine would “have global ramifications, and there will be no such thing as European security as we (currently) understand it,” Nixey said.

___

Associated Press Writer Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Invaders attempting to advance to Bakhmut city center, but failing to establish control

    Russian forces are conducting a mostly unsuccessful offensive on four fronts simultaneously, with their greatest efforts concentrated on establishing control over Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, though they are unable to capture the city, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on April 1.

  • General Milley comments on probability of Ukraine's victory this year

    The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia this year is unlikely, although he did not say that "this cannot be done." Source: Milley, quoted by Defense One Quote: "I don't think it's likely to be done in the near term for this year.

  • German defense minister: NATO countries to send total of 160 tanks to Ukraine

    NATO countries plan to send two battalions of German Leopard-2 battle tanks and four battalions of Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Die Welt. kThe 160 tanks account for roughly half the 300 tanks requested by Ukraine for its counteroffensive.

  • Ukrainian teens' voices from the middle of war: 'You begin to appreciate what was common and boring for you'

    A residential building destroyed by Russian army shelling in Borodyanka, Kyiv province. Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA colleague from Kyiv, Ukraine, whom I’ll call N.M., sent me brief essays her students wrote on what they would do when the war ends. As both a scholar and a novelist, I knew that these voices, which expressed a beautifully straightforward and pure yearning for the simplest things that are lost in war, needed to be heard by the world. The essays were writt

  • UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely struggles to restore counter-battery radar stocks

    Russia will likely struggle to replace the counter-battery radars it has lost in Ukraine as these systems depend on supplies of high-tech electronics halted by international sanctions, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 31.

  • Senator at Center of Military Promotion Delays Plans Vote to Undo VA Abortion Policy

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he is aiming to bring his resolution to reverse the VA's policy to the Senate floor in "the next five weeks."

  • Ukrainian commander says battle for Bakhmut might be a turning point in the war and Ukraine is capable of holding the city

    Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, commander of the Adam Tactical Group, believes that the battle for Bakhmut might be a turning point in the war and that Ukraine is capable of holding the city and pushing Russian troops out.

  • Wagner mercenary back from frontline goes on rampage in home village

    An ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.

  • Putin makes efforts to form anti-Western coalition in UN

    Dictator Vladimir Putin has changed the concept of Russia's foreign policy ahead of Russia's presidency in the United Nations Security Council for future efforts to form an anti-Western coalition at the UN.

  • Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

    Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club on Friday reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions,” including not expressing support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted,” All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a statement.

  • Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says

    Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia's tactical nuclear arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, ramping up his rhetoric amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country plans to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus. The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat, if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally.

  • Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players to compete as 'neutrals' at Wimbledon after ban lifted

    (Reuters) -Wimbledon lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian players on Friday and will allow them to compete in the grasscourt Grand Slam this year as "neutral" athletes in a climbdown from the stance it took after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The players will be prohibited from expressing support for the invasion and must not receive funding from the Russian or Belarusian states, tournament organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement. "We continue to condemn totally Russia's illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine," AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said.

  • Philadelphia police search for man abducted at gunpoint while walking home in Northeast Philadelphia

    A witness told police two men got out of the vehicle and forced the victim inside at gunpoint, per officials.

  • Whiteland, Indiana takes 'direct hit' during overnight storms, several homes destroyed

    Parts of Whiteland and Franklin were hit hard last night, destroying multiple homes, from severe weather that swept through many parts of the state.

  • Two Ukrainian brigades equipped with Bradley IFVs, Stryker AFVs returning to Ukraine after training, Pentagon says

    Over 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers and two brigades – one equipped with U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and one equipped with Stryker armored fighting vehicles – will complete combined-arms training and return from Germany to Ukraine at the end of this month.

  • America Has No Way to Take Care of Mentally Ill People

    Novelist Mona Simpson on what was lost when the U.S. shutdown its public mental health system

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv assails Russia's UN Security Council presidency

    * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow's troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday. * The International Olympic Committee criticized Ukraine's decision not to allow Ukrainian athletes to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, saying on Saturday this will hurt only Ukrainian sport and its athletes.

  • Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off

    Charles' tour saw a number of firsts that show the importance both countries placed on it — at a time when London and Berlin are trying to rebuild relations frayed by Britain's departure from the European Union. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took the unprecedented step of welcoming Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, at the Brandenburg Gate with military honors Wednesday. A day later, Charles became the first monarch to address the Bundestag, the German parliament, stressing the long-standing close ties between both countries and the importance of future cooperation.

  • Top US general says Ukraine victory unlikely this year

    U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in an interview with Defense One that Ukraine is unlikely to expel all Russian troops from its territory this year.

  • Rolls-Royce exit confirms it – Britain's energy ambitions are a charade

    Has the Government any idea of the scale of the challenge it has set itself in meeting its net zero targets? Not by the look of the thousand pages of chin-stroking rumination rushed out last week under the banner of "Powering up Britain".