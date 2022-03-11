How Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects 'everything on the supply chain': Analyst

Dani Romero
·2 min read

Economists and industry experts widely believe supply chain disruptions will continue to affect the U.S. economy as Russia's invasion against Ukraine sent oil prices surging and suggested an unpredictable course for markets in the short term.

"To run everything on the supply chain — unfortunately, so much of it relies on oil," Kona Haque, ED&F Man head of research, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "It's the reason why every time you see oil prices go up by 50%, a U.S. recession typically follows. It's that impactful. It's that entrenched in the economy. And obviously the U.S. clearly is very, very energy dependent ... It will have a reverberating impact across the supply chain."

Gas prices skyrocketed over the past month as Western sanctions against Russia bite: The U.S. national average, as of March 11, is $4.33 a gallon. California became the first state to see average gas price tick up to more than $5/gallon with states like Nevada, Hawaii, and Oregon not far behind, according to the latest data from AAA.

High gas prices generally trickle into other parts of the economy: Haque noted that the cost of shipping "is going to go through the roof" because bunker fuel is used so often, and fuel is under pressure right now. Along with bunker fuel are oil and gas, which are considered "hugely important components" for fertilizers that are both currently experiencing shortages since Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of them.

"Basically, the impact that this war is going to have across the global economy is going to happen via the commodity transmission," Haque said.

Men repair a gas pipeline outside a house which was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
Men repair a gas pipeline outside a house which was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

'An inflationary impact'

Shipping companies like FedEx Express (FDX) announced last week they were hiking up their surcharge for many international parcel and freight shipments due to the disruptions among Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile in Europe, fertilizer makers, Yara International ASA (YARIY) and Borealis, also cut their output because of surging natural gas prices, adding more pressure for global food inflation.

A general view of a factory of Norwegian chemical company Yara International ASA, at Ambes near Bordeaux, south-western France August 6, 2020. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)
A general view of a factory of Norwegian chemical company Yara International ASA, at Ambes near Bordeaux, south-western France August 6, 2020. (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)

Last month, two of the top European shippers — Maersk and DSV — warned that freight costs would likely remain high into the year, offering no relief to customers who are also feeling the pinch at the pump and the grocery store.

"This whole supply chain is obviously going to have an inflationary impact within the U.S. economy, but globally, oh my gosh," Haque said.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine urges Israel to step up support and sanction Russia

    Ukraine's ambassador urged Israel on Friday to step up its support for Ukraine by sanctioning Moscow, accepting more Ukrainian refugees and sending defence equipment. Israel has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sent humanitarian aid, but has maintained contacts with Moscow, with which it coordinates strikes in Syria and which has influence in international nuclear talks with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5 and has also spoken several times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an effort to mediate between the sides.

  • Fate of Ukrainians with disabilities a 'crisis within a crisis'

    A Ukrainian disability campaigner could barely hold back the tears when she told of a young man with cerebral palsy who she said was killed in a Russian air strike near Kyiv. Raisa Kravchenko, from VGO, a Ukrainian network of more than 100 local NGOs supporting people with intellectual disabilities, spoke to reporters in a virtual news conference on Thursday from her home in war-torn Ukraine. Like other disability campaigners, Kravchenko fears more of Ukraine's 2.7 million people suffering disabilities will die or be seriously wounded as the war continues and they struggle to evacuate.

  • From gun fights to cannibalism, the most provocative 2022 campaign ads so far

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • The Dow Is Jumping After Putin Cites ‘Positive Shifts’—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Headlines surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine—which has rocked markets in recent weeks—continue to drive investor sentiment.

  • Thomas Tuchel open to Chelsea wearing message of peace in place of shirt sponsor

    Mobile phone company Three has paused its Chelsea shirt sponsorship.

  • Belle and Sebastian Share Song “If They’re Shooting at You” in Support of Ukraine: Stream

    The band is donating all proceeds from the song to the Red Cross, and fans can make donations themselves through Bandcamp. Belle and Sebastian Share Song “If They’re Shooting at You” in Support of Ukraine: Stream Carys Anderson

  • Rihanna’s Lingerie Company Weighs IPO at $3 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Singer-turned-fashion-entrepreneur Rihanna is working with advisers on an initial public offering that could value her Savage X Fenty lingerie company at $3 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s

  • Exclusive-Russia's Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian producer Surgutneftegaz has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit (LC) in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The change in terms is allowing Surgutneftegaz to continue to sell ESPO Blend crude from the port of Kozmino in Russia's Far East to China, the world's top oil importer. Russian ESPO crude exports, at 754,000 barrels per day in April, provide China's biggest source of spot crude.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Exclusive: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visits Nashville — his biggest concern isn't inflation, it's war

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited Nashville Tuesday to speak with local employees and to meet with city and state officials. In between, he sat down with the Nashville Business Journal for an exclusive interview to discuss inflation, the impact of the war in Ukraine and more.

  • Why Is S&P Global (SPGI) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    S&P Global (SPGI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Canada posts massive job gain, jobless rate nears 3-year low

    (Reuters) -Canada posted a blockbuster job gain in February, easily beating expectations, while the unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The economy added a net 336,600 jobs, more than double the 160,000 analysts had forecast, that data showed. The jobless rate fell to 5.5%, its lowest level since 5.4% in May 2019, as Canada reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

  • U.S. oil futures post a second straight session decline

    Oil futures declined for a second straight session on Thursday, with prices giving up earlier gains in volatile trading against a backdrop of changing headlines on the Russia-Ukraine war. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery fell $2.68, or 2.5%, to settle at $106.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after losing just over 12% on Wednesday. The settlement was the lowest for a front-month contract since March 1, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Ukraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are set to cross paths on Thursday in Turkey, the most senior officials to hold in-person talks since the war began.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory

  • Russia moves to ban Facebook as ‘extremist organisation’ - live updates

    Russia facing ‘deep recession’ as sanctions cripple economy How the French Riviera became a playground for the Russian elite FTSE 100 rises 1.4pc after GDP boost Ben Marlow: Britain has paid a heavy price for its oligarch love affair Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Whirlpool Corporation Commits to Real-World Action Toward a Low-Carbon Future With U.S. Department of Energy

    Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Whirlpool Corp. for committing to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent within 10 years and to work with the DO...

  • Mortgage rates dip, refinancing surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick examine the dip in mortgage rates, the record amount of homes worth at least $1 million, housing wealth dispersed through high-income homes, and the rise in average home costs.

  • Applied Materials stock surges after setting new $6 billion repurchase program, increasing dividend

    Shares of Applied Materials Inc. surged 3.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the semiconductor-equipment maker nearly doubled its repurchase authorization and boosted its dividend by 8.3%. The company said it set a new stock buyback program of $6 billion, which supplements the previous program that had $3.2 billion remaining. The new program represents 5.4% of Applied Materials' market capitalization of $110.4 billion as of Thursday's close. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 2

  • California gas jumps 13 cents overnight. There's no telling when prices will drop

    California has the most expensive gas in the nation at an average of $5.57 a gallon. Will prices ever stop rising?