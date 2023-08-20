Russia-Ukraine war: Russian bomber destroyed in Ukrainian drone attack

Ukraine has released dramatic photos of what it claims to be a Russian bomber engulfed in flames after it was attacked by Kamikaze drones, undermining claims by Moscow that the plane was merely damaged.

The drones attacked the Soltsi air base in the Novgorod region on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said, but downplayed the extent of the incident.

It said the attack resulted in a fire that was promptly extinguished and caused unspecified damage to one plane.

In the new pictures published by Ukraine the plane is almost indistinguishable from the flames devouring it. A huge column of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky above the bomber.

“The destroyed Tu-22M3 at the Soltsi airfield after yesterday’s arrival of a kamikaze drone,” read an accompanying caption.

In February, Ukrainian forces claimed to have downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from Belarusian territory.

05:04 PM BST

04:51 PM BST

President Zelensky sits in an F-16 fighter jet in the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark - Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

A Ukrainian soldier carries an unmanned aerial vehicle named Leleka 100 in Donetsk Oblast - Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Ukrainian soldiers attend a military training near Chasiv Yar - Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian soldiers fire small multiple launch rocket systems toward Russian troops near a front line in Zaporizhzhia - REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

04:41 PM BST

Netherlands to send F-16s to Ukraine, says Zelensky

The Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16s to Ukraine, said the Dutch Prime minister in the first public pledge of fighter jets from Western leaders.

Mark Rutte, meeting with Mr Zelensky at a Dutch air base, said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The announcement came minutes after Mr Rutte and Mr Zelensky inspected two gray F-16 jets parked in a hangar at the base.

The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all, but it is too early to say whether all of them will be donated. Writing on his Telegram channel, Mr Zelensky appeared to suggest all would be donated, though this has not confirmed by Mr Rutte:

“Mark Rutte and I agreed on the number of F-16s that will be provided to Ukraine - after training our pilots and engineers. 42 planes. And this is just the beginning.”

04:35 PM BST

Zelensky will examine F-16s during Denmark visit

President Zelensky’s visit to Denmark will him examine F-16s and talk about the start of Ukrainian pilot training, the Danish premier’s office said.

“Denmark fully supports Ukraine and is ready” to do so “for as long as necessary,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of Mr Zelensky’s arrival

“We are moving forward in the F-16 issue,” Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging site, adding that “We are preparing additional good news for Ukrainian warriors”.

He earlier hailed as “historic” the decision for the Netherlands and Denmark to hand over F-16 planes to Kyiv, as it seeks to increase its firepower from allies in its counteroffensive against Russia.

04:04 PM BST

Zelensky lands at Danish air force base

President Zelensky has landed at an air force base in southern Denmark after an earlier visit to the Netherlands, according to the AFP news agency.

Mr Zelensky met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier on Sunday where he approved the delivery of F-16 jets. It followed a decision by the United State two days ago to allow the transfer of the US-made fighter jets by Denmark and the Netherlands to Kviy.

03:17 PM BST

Russian space craft smashes into Moon as historic mission ends in disaster

Russia’s first mission to the Moon for nearly 50 years has crashed into the surface, destroying the Kremlin’s plans to win a new “space race”, writes James Kilner

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said that it lost contact with the uncrewed Luna-25 on Saturday as it was orbiting the Moon ahead of a planned landing. “At around 2.57pm Moscow time, communication with Luna-25 was interrupted,” it said. “The device switched to an unplanned orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.” The failure of Luna-25 is a major blow to the prestige of the Russian space programme and also to the Kremlin, which wanted to use it in its propaganda campaigns.

Read the full story

02:49 PM BST

Moscow will regard F-16 donation as 'nuclear' threat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow will regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a “nuclear” threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons.

The F-16 can fly more than 500 miles and deliver its weapons with superior accuracy.

02:27 PM BST

Zelensky hails 'historic' decision to hand F-16 planes to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a decision by the Netherlands to hand over F-16 planes to Kyiv to help it battle the Russian invasion as “historic”.

“The third point for today is absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us,” Mr Zelensky said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at an air base in Eindhoven.

“This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine’s air shield.”

01:58 PM BST

'Ukraine launches drone attacks on several Russian regions'

Ukrainian drones struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow’s airports to briefly divert flights, Russia said.

Russia’s Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia’s defence ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response.

Kursk region’s governor said that 5 people had been injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit a railway station. Rostov’s governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow’s financial district.

01:35 PM BST

Ukraine’s Azov Brigade returns to front line to shore up faltering offensive

Ukraine has thrown its rebuilt Azov Brigade into battle for the first time since its defence of Mariupol last year, as it seeks a breakthrough in its faltering offensive, writes James Kilner\

The push comes as Vladimir Putin visited the command centre of his invading armies for the first time since March and as new estimates said that Russia has taken 300,000 casualties. Announcing the deployment of the enlarged Azov Brigade, Ukrainian commanders said that its most famous unit was already back fighting Russian forces on the front line. “The legendary special purpose Azov Brigade has recovered and has started carrying out combat missions,” said Col. Mykola Urshalovych. Russian forces have been counterattacking in an area called the Serebryansky Forest in the northern section of the eastern frontline around Kupyansk and Lyman.

Read the full story

01:21 PM BST

Russia says Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod region

The Russian Defence Ministry said that anti-aircraft defences had prevented an attack by two drones on Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and which is a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In a separate statement, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 12 airborne targets had been shot down on the approaches to Belgorod city.

12:55 PM BST

Watch: Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov says '100 per cent sure' Russia will win in Ukraine

Kadyrov: "I am 100% sure we will win in Ukraine and move on to other countries" pic.twitter.com/RRkEYr0dYN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 19, 2023

12:36 PM BST

Latest Russian losses, according to Ukraine

"Hubris clobbered by Nemesis."

Brian W. Aldiss



Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 18, 2023: pic.twitter.com/Sq5aAx4NUn — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 18, 2023

12:20 PM BST

Protestors block streets in southern Russia over electricity and water failures

Protesters angered by a lack of electricity and running water have blocked streets in the capital of Dagestan in southern Russia, writes James Kilner

Sergei Melikov, the Kremlin-installed governor of Dagestan, promised protesters in Makhachkala that he would try to fix the problems but also warned that riot police would clear the streets unless they go home. “Such ‘forms of dialogue’ will only add to our problems,” he said. “In future, they will be suppressed according to the norms of the law.” Eyewitnesses have said that thousands of ordinary people in Dagestan have joined the protests over unreliable water and electricity supplies. The authorities have blamed a surge in demand and accidents for failed services. The protests in Dagestan, which began earlier this week, will likely concern the Kremlin, which increasingly views the remote Muslim-majority region on the shore of the Caspian Sea as unruly.

Read the full story

12:00 PM BST

Zelensky lands at Netherlands air base

President Zelensky has arrived at a Dutch air force base, two days after the United States approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

His flight landed in Eindhoven around midday (1000 GMT), a Dutch government spokesperson told AFP, although details of the delivery of aircraft to Ukraine have not been unveiled.

“Together with the First Lady and the team, we arrived in the Netherlands. As always, we will have substantive talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte,” Zelensky posted on Telegram in English.

“The main issue is F-16 for Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terror. We are getting stronger. The agenda also includes the Global Peace Summit, the #PeaceFormula, and bringing the terrorist state to justice.”

Ukraine has been urging the West for months to send it F-16 jets - ROB ENGELAAR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Zelensky meets outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Eindhoven, - ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

11:44 AM BST

Russian general who knew ‘secrets’ of Putin’s palace dies suddenly in prison

The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison, writes James Kilner.

Gennady Lopyrev, 69, had been due for parole but was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia on Aug 14 and died two days later. News agencies reported that he hadn’t previously complained of feeling ill but a Russian prisons watchdog official insisted that Lopyrev had died of natural causes. “There was no crime,” said Viktor Boborykin of Russia’s Public Monitoring Commission. Lopyrev was imprisoned in the IK-3 prison colony in the Ryazan region in central Russia for 10 years in 2017 for taking bribes in exchange for lucrative building contracts. IK-3 is a tough prison targeted by the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group for convict recruits to fight in Ukraine.

Read the full story

11:27 AM BST

Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon

The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the Moon after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm local time on Saturday, Roscosmos said.

According to preliminary findings, the lander “has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon’s surface”.

“Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful,” the space agency added.

11:12 AM BST

Ukraine thought to be dusting off Gammon missiles for use in ground attacks, says MoD

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 20 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Pnge1gcdia



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eTamNeHwks — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 20, 2023

10:50 AM BST

Zelensky's response to Saturday's attack

This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against.



Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are… pic.twitter.com/AMgXCVfR7h — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

10:29 AM BST

Watch: Unverified footage of a Ukrainian drone crashing into the roof of the railway station in Kursk

🔖⚔️🏴‍☠️🇺🇦🚀🇷🇺💥⚔️#Russia #Россия #UAV #Kursk: Night attempted drone attack by the #Ukraine, #Kyiv regime



A Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of the railway station in Kursk, a fire broke out, five people were slightly injured from glass fragments. The impact started a fire, pic.twitter.com/2LeG1Z0xFp — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) August 20, 2023

10:17 AM BST

Zelensky vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed a stern retaliation to the Russian missile strike in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others the day before.

“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday at the end of a visit to Sweden, his first foreign trip since attending a Nato summit in Lithuania last month.

He named a six-year-old girl, Sofia, as among the dead in the attack and confirmed that the wounded included 15 children.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Sunday that the total number of people wounded had risen to 148.

A car on the city's central square lies wrecked by a missile strike - Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

09:53 AM BST

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch

Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month.

The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, and that its specialists were analyzing the situation.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for the country to access Western technology, impacting its space program.

The lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad on August 11 - Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre/Handout via Reuters

