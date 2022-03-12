Russia-Ukraine war: A warm hug meant that war had begun

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·3 min read

Olha Svyripa was woken up at 5.30am on 24 February to what she described as "the warmest hug I ever had from my husband".

"He said 'please wake up, it's begun'."

Two hours later, she was crammed into a small van with her husband, her best friend and four strangers, to begin what turned into an 18-hour journey from Kyiv to the relative safety of Rivne, in the west of Ukraine.

"We packed the most important stuff - documents, laptops, chargers. My husband filled my backpack with books and said: 'It might be heavy but will protect you in case of shelling'."

Podcast available now
Podcast available now

  • Hear more from tech workers in Ukraine on this week's Tech Tent

  • Also on the show we discuss whether Russia is going to cut itself off from the internet

  • Plus how much of the conflict is being played out in real-time on social media

  • And how one man is running a mass email campaign to counter disinformation about the conflict

Olha's laptop was important because she, like many Ukrainians, wanted to carry on working despite the complete upheaval of her life and the dreadful circumstances she found herself in.

Doing so, she told the BBC, takes her mind off "the endless stream of news, and the constant anxiety" for her friends in the cities that are being heavily shelled.

She works for software firm Intellias, and the same story is told by many of her colleagues.

Oleksandr Bilyk lived in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border, and he knew that war was coming.

Kharkiv
The city Oleksandr left will look very different when he returns

"Even in my worst scenario, I couldn't imagine we would wake up at 4.30am to explosions. But we did."

They gathered together all their family members - including their two-year-old son - and in the two family cars they embarked on a three-day drive west to Ivano-Frankivsk,

"The road was awful, hundreds of people leaving the city. At some point my wife had to breastfeed and she did it without stopping the car."

Co-workers and friends helped them in the two cities they stopped at along the way, and the local team from Intellias helped find them an apartment when they arrived. On the following Monday, Oleksandr went back to work.

"Every day I go to the office and try to close the urgent tasks while my beautiful city gets destroyed."

He also makes daily phone calls to friends left in Kharkiv: "I just hope they will answer the call."

The firm, like many others, has tried to relocated its employees to either the west of Ukraine or to Krakow in neighbouring Poland.

Covid helped

Andrew Pavliv is the chief executive of software firm N-iX, one of the largest in Ukraine. Since the conflict began, many of his employees have relocated to Lviv, where he is based. He has even moved out of his home to accommodate some staff.

He told the BBC that his firm is operating at about 80% of its usual capacity, serving a range of clients from around the world: "We think that it is an important part of war to give people work and keep paying taxes. People like to work," he told the BBC.

He said that the Covid pandemic "has helped" because it meant people had become used to working remotely.

But the scale of invasion took him by surprise: "We expected that something would happen and we were ready for the conflict escalating in the east. The scale is much bigger than we expected, but we quickly reorganised.

"Our company works with the army and we are helping with connectivity for government institutions and - in cyber-security - our professionals are helping special forces."

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: 'Severe price' if Russia uses chem weapons

    President Joe Biden says Russia will pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons against Ukraine. Without expanding on what the costs would be, Biden ruled out direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, saying that would be World War 3. (March 11)

  • London Stock Exchange Group suspends all services in Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country following new laws in Moscow. "LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement. The company joins an exodus of Western firms severing ties with Russia after it was slapped with heavy sanctions in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. ambassador to Poland on the end to war in Ukraine: ‘The pressure being put on those closest to Putin could work’

    Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the possible diplomatic “off-ramps” to the war in Ukraine. Brzezinski says, “What may result in that off-ramp is the pressure put on Putin by those close to [him] by devastating sanctions — from diplomatic isolation and other measures that are painful for those that can get to him and say, ‘Would you stop this?’”

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to make buying a car even worse

    US consumers are already feeling the impact of spiking gas prices. Russia's war on Ukraine could keep car prices high, too.

  • Biden vows Russia will 'pay a severe price' if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

    Biden's warning came amid heightened fears of a Russian chemical attack in Ukraine.

  • Satellite images show a large Russian military convoy deployed near a Ukrainian airport northwest of Kyiv

    Maxar reported the large Russian military convoy last seen outside Kyiv has "has largely dispersed and redeployed" to towns near the Antonov airport.

  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could get this hot feature

    Now that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been out for almost a year, rumors are starting to swirl around Samsung’s next wearable. In fact, some of the first Galaxy Watch 5 rumors from ETNews claim that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will include a skin thermometer. First Galaxy Watch 5 rumors say new wearable … The post The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could get this hot feature appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine, Pres. Biden announces economic cracks down

    Satellite photos show the Russian convoy that was sitting outside of Ukraine's capital appears to have dispersed, but many fear military offensive with President Joe Biden putting more political pressure on Russia for unprovoked war on Ukraine.

  • Editorial: Here's an idea for Gov. Newsom. A gas and groceries tax rebate

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed tax rebate to help Californians with rising gas prices and inflation should apply to all residents, not just car owners.

  • North Korea recently tested intercontinental missile system: US

    The US says the two recent tests were a 'serious escalation' and vows to further sanction N Korea.

  • Mother arrested for alleged 'torture' of her 6-year-old child

    King County prosecutors have charged a woman with the assault and criminal mistreatment of a 6-year-old child, accusing the woman of beating, starving and possibly injecting her daughter with illicit drugs.

  • CIA Director Bill Burns says Putin 'is losing' the information war over Ukraine

    CIA director Bill Burns says the intelligence community has frustrated Putin by disclosing Russia's plans.

  • NASCAR weekend schedule: Phoenix Raceway

    Check out the full weekend schedule for the ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway.

  • Ukraine urges Israel to step up support and sanction Russia

    Ukraine's ambassador urged Israel on Friday to step up its support for Ukraine by sanctioning Moscow, accepting more Ukrainian refugees and sending defence equipment. Israel has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sent humanitarian aid, but has maintained contacts with Moscow, with which it coordinates strikes in Syria and which has influence in international nuclear talks with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5 and has also spoken several times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an effort to mediate between the sides.

  • Russian demands leave Iran talks in limbo as negotiations pause

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Friday faced the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text. Negotiators have reached the final stages of 11 months of discussions to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs. But last Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that Russian trade with Iran would not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not agree to.

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.

  • Bolivian soldier who executed Che Guevara dies

    The Bolivian soldier who executed Ernesto "Che" Guevara more than 50 years ago died this week at the age of 80.Mario Terán, part of a military group that captured the Argentinian-born revolutionary in 1967, succumbed to a long-term illness and is survived by his two children and his wife, according to The Guardian."[Terán] simply complied with his duty as a sergeant of the army," retired general Gary Prado, who reportedly led the group, told...

  • Recession Rumbles Grow Louder as Impact of Economic Stimulus Fades

    High oil prices, rising inflation, expected rate hikes, and end of Fed bond-buying dim the outlook for both Wall Street and Main Street.

  • HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' to end — 5 years after Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's split

    "Flip or Flop" is ending co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announced Thursday in separate social media posts. The final episode airs next Thursday, March 17. The two were married when the HGTV show debuted in 2013 but split in 2016.

  • Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Announce End of HGTV Series Flip or Flop : 'End of an Era'

    The popular HGTV home renovation series first debuted in 2013