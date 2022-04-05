Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy to address U.N. Security Council amid outrage over Bucha deaths

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday as Russia faces growing condemnation over alleged atrocities in Bucha.

Zelenskyy said Monday that at least 300 people had been "killed and tortured" by Russian forces in Bucha, near Kyiv, before troops pulled out of the besieged town.

Photos and videos purported to show dead bodies strewn on city streets have sparked international condemnation against Moscow, with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accusing Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of war crimes and calling for a trial.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden told reporters. “He is a war criminal.” Russia has denied targeting any civilians in Bucha or elsewhere in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces were said to have retaken "key terrain" in Ukraine's north after "denying Russia the ability to secure its objectives and forcing Russian forces to retreat" from areas around Chernihiv and north of Kyiv, according to Britain's defense ministry.

It said Russian units would likely require "significant re-equipping and refurbishment" before they could redeploy for operations in eastern Ukraine.