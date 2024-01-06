Russia unable to dislodge Ukrainian bridgehead in Kherson Oblast after downing of 3 Russian Su-34s

The loss of three Russian Su-34 fighter jets over southern Ukraine on Dec. 22 has put a near complete halt to Russian tactical aviation in Kherson Oblast, the UK’s Defense Intelligence reported on Jan. 6.

Previously, Russian air power had been playing a key role in the south, especially in attacking Ukraine’s bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. According to Defense Intelligence, lack of air support may have contributed to the failure of an attempt by Russian Ground Forces’ 18th Combined Arms Army to clear the bridgehead.

In recent days, Russia has again increased the quantity air strikes around the bridgehead, but at a lower level than before. This once again demonstrates that Russia’s inability to establish air superiority in the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war continues to undermine their daily operations.

Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the south of Ukraine on Dec. 22, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Telegram.

A Su-34 fighter jet caught fire at the Shagol airfield in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on the night of Jan. 4, a source in Ukraine’s special services told NV, attributing the act to Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR).

The destruction of the Russian aircraft resulted in casualties among the enemy, the source said.

Su-34 aircraft can be equipped with guided bombs and X-59 missiles, which Russians are using to attack Kherson Oblast and other regions of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 324 warplanes and helicopters.

Russia is thought to have had 155 Su-34s before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. More than 20 of them were reported to have been shot down by Ukraine before today’s losses.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported on Nov. 17 that Ukrainian soldiers had gained a foothold in several bridgeheads on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. In particular, the events were centered around the village of Krynky.

According to their data, during the operation, they have already destroyed more than 1,000 Russian troops and dozens of pieces of equipment.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces later refuted a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claiming that they had been cleared out from their positions in occupied Kherson Oblast. Citing Russian sources, ISW reported that the invading army was conducting operations on the Kherson Oblast’s left bank and had claimed “progress” on Dec. 13.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in Kherson Oblast continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the General Staff reported on Dec. 28.

